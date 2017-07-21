Former Lottery Director's Legal Problems Cost Arizona $160,000

EXPAND Ray Stern

The state paid more than $160,000 to defend, and then settle, a sex-discrimination and retaliation lawsuit against former Arizona Lottery Director Tony Bouie, records show.

Bouie contacted Phoenix New Times following Wednesday's article about the recent settlement with two women who he had fired from the Lottery office. He clarified that the private attorneys who defended him had been paid by the state, and that he didn't agree with the decision to settle the case.

The settlement, (see below), which was made official in court earlier this month, was intended to be confidential. But the settlement amount and legal fees paid by the state are still public record.