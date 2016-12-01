City Officials to Allow Christmas Tree at Summit of Camelback Mountain After Outcry

Courtesy of Camelback Santa

Christmas spirit beat out wilderness-area ethics in the fight to keep a Christmas tree at the summit of Phoenix's iconic Camelback Mountain.

City officials reversed course on Wednesday afternoon, deciding to allow a undecorated tree after saying previously that all trees would be removed.

Rangers removed a large tree from the summit last week that had been sponsored by The Beverly on Main, a Scottsdale restaurant, prompting an outcry among supporters in news articles and social media. A Change.org petition, started by a small group of people who have been putting up a tree for the past four year, had about 1,300 virtual signatures of people who wanted to save the tree as of Wednesday morning.

Gregg Bach, a city spokesman, told New Times on Tuesday and Wednesday morning that the city has never tolerated Christmas trees and holiday decorations on Camelback Mountain, and that it if anyone replaces the tree removed by rangers on November 26, the substitute will be taken out.

But on Wednesday afternoon Bach said, "The situation has changed," and emailed New Times a statement.

The parks department has a general mission to keep mountain parks in as natural a state as possible. But after being lobbied by Christmas tree supporters, Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton and Councilwoman Laura Pastor asked Parks and Rec to keep negotiating, Bach said.

A hiker poses with this year's tree, which rangers removed after someone sawed it in half last week. Courtesy of Max Dembow

The new plan, according to Bach, will require supporters to clean up Christmas trash at the summit — the candy-cane wrappers, ribbons, tinsel, and other bits of rubbish that may be scattered about because of the tree.

"In the spirit of the holiday season, we've come to an agreement to temporarily allow a non-decorated natural tree on Camelback Mountain through January 1, 2017.

"Members of that group will remove decorations and monitor the site for debris on a daily basis, with help from park ranger staff. The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board will work to find a permanent solution for future years and welcomes public input."

Hikers filled with holiday spirit have been bringing trees to the summit of Camelback for years. Rangers have taken down the trees on occasion, but they've often allowed them to remain through the holiday season.

This year, a person or persons unknown sawed the decorated tree in half. City officials said the top half was never found. Rangers took down the rest of the tree, and the city made the initial pronouncement that a replacement tree would not be tolerated.

Courtesy of Camelback Santa

Camelback Santa (who asked that New Times withhold his real name), is one the tree's most vocal supporters. The Scottsdale resident has dressed as Santa for the past few years, handing out candy canes to hikers on the summit and posing for photos next to the Christmas tree. He told New Times that tree advocates would keep bringing up trees no matter what the official policy, and that he'd chain himself to the summit, if need be, to protect a Christmas tree.

Later on Wednesday, Camelback Santa participated in a conference call with Parks and Recreation Director Inger Erickson and other officials, in which Erickson agreed to allow a new tree in exchange for cleaning up the area. Camelback Santa said he will help pick up rubbish on a daily basis at the summit and take down any ornaments people put on the tree that might be blown off by the wind.

The new tree, also sponsored by The Beverly, will be installed on Friday in time for hikers to see on it Saturday morning, Camelback Santa said.

Supporters of the tree updated their Change.org petition with a message thanking the public for its help.

The full message appears below: