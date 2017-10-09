Sky High: Scottsdale-Based Companies Launch 'Space Weed Bro' 35 KM Above Earth

Herban Planet sent the first pound of pot 35 kilometers above the Earth's surface.

Like all weed, it started out as a plant. It was just budding away, waiting for the happy day it could be rolled into a joint or baked into a delicious chocolate brownie.

Like most cannabis, the hybrid strain of Thin Mint marijuana had high hopes of being inhaled, and not flushed down the toilet by a concerned mother. It was grown in Phoenix with the primarily positive intent of someday reducing anxiety or boosting Doritos sales.

But the folks over at Herban Planet, a Scottsdale-based educational website for both marijuana businesses and consumers, had bigger plans for this particular strain of pot. Before landing in the hands of what could be a toked-out, incense-burning hipster, this bud would make history as the first pound of marijuana flower to be thrust 35 kilometers above Earth into space.