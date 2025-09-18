Op-ed: Arizona housing bill puts Phoenix historic homes at risk

In recent weeks, Phoenicians have seen news coverage of intense community meetings with city officials and neighborhood advocates in the Willo Historic District. The community is grappling with the impending implementation of House Bill 2721, which was signed into law in 2024. The bill requires cities and towns to allow “middle housing” — such as duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes and townhomes — to be constructed in neighborhoods that have traditionally been zoned for single-family homes and duplexes.
While the law was touted as a step towards helping address Arizona’s housing shortage, there was one unintended consequence: Historic neighborhoods like Willo, previously protected by city ordinance for historic preservation, were not exempted from the legislation. This means that, despite one-year waiting periods, irreplaceable historic homes could be torn down and replaced with boxy, cookie-cutter development, which in no way, shape or form represents historic Phoenix.
The new law takes effect in January 2026, when the next legislative session begins. Save Historic AZ and Willo will be pursuing modifications to HB 2721 to exempt historic neighborhoods from this policy, and are now starting the education process with the community. The Willo neighborhood is one of the largest historic neighborhoods in Phoenix, with nearly 1,000 homes that were constructed beginning in 1878.
An exemption for neighborhoods like Willo is a common-sense step that protects the character of some of Arizona’s most cherished neighborhoods. For a quarter-century, Willo has welcomed every multifamily project that has come along in our area without destroying a single historic property. We know we can help solve the housing shortage by continuing this practice of responsible development with a slight update to the new law. As the saying goes, we can build Phoenix’s future without destroying Phoenix’s past.
But some critics believe our efforts are a masked attempt to discriminate and keep people out of the neighborhood. As someone who has experienced his fair share of discrimination, this insinuation breaks my heart. Willo is one of the most accepting communities in Phoenix and perhaps the state.
Segregation was an ugly part of Phoenix's history. One doesn’t have to look back very far to see how racist practices kept people of color from living in many neighborhoods. For generations, community members like me and my colleagues have worked to move us forward. Inclusivity is a proud cornerstone of our historic neighborhood. Willo has families of every color, religion and sexual orientation. Our neighborhood is a place where LGBTQ+ people came to find a home and build a community when they did not necessarily feel accepted or welcome in other areas of our city. That legacy is still going strong here today; losing the supportive and inclusive community fabric that has been built here over the past 50 years would be unthinkable.
Moreover, Phoenix's historic districts are more diverse than other areas of the city in several ways, according to a staff report from the city’s Historic Preservation Office. The report shows that, as a share of housing stock, Phoenix’s historic districts have 6% of 2-to-4-unit structures versus 1% for the remainder of the city. A much wider range of housing unit options yields a diversity of housing and rent prices.
Historic districts have both a slightly higher share of high-income and low-income residents compared to the city overall, reflecting economic diversity. With rapid population growth between 2010 and 2020, Phoenix’s historic districts gained fewer white residents and lost fewer residents of other races than the rest of Phoenix, maintaining levels of population diversity in these areas. The report goes on to say that the city’s inventory of older housing stock is providing affordable housing largely without subsidy, likely due to its age, condition and smaller unit size.
Lastly, the architectural diversity in our historic districts is not only a visual delight but a powerful economic and environmental asset. Our distinctive neighborhoods attract thousands of visitors each year at annual home tours. Proceeds from these home tours go directly back into supporting multiple community initiatives. Reusing and adapting existing buildings reduces waste and carbon emissions, making preservation one of the greenest forms of development. By protecting the rich mix of styles and stories in our historic neighborhoods, we’re not freezing the past; we’re building a future where responsible development and preservation go hand in hand.
Diversity and inclusion are deeply rooted in Willo's history, which risks getting lost in the noise around this housing issue. Our concerns over historic preservation are focused on architecture, not exclusion. The conversation should be centered on common-sense solutions that solve the housing crisis without destroying Phoenix’s historic neighborhoods.
W. Aaron Montaño Searles is president of LMC Enterprises Consulting and a native Arizonan committed to community advocacy. He serves on the Willo Historic Neighborhood Association board.