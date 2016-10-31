11 Places to Eat on Thanksgiving Day in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Check out these Valley restaurants offering Thanksgiving day dinner, buffets, and to-go meals. Courtesy of LON's at the Hermosa

From to-go to full service, metro Phoenix restaurants have plenty of options that will save you the trouble of cooking a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24. Thanksgiving Day diners can find a seat in Cave Creek or along Oak Creek in Sedona, or visit one of the Valley’s many elegant hotels with restaurants offering Thanksgiving buffets and multicourse, prix-fixe meals.

From turkey to sushi, here are 11 options for your dining-out needs this Thanksgiving in metro Phoenix.

Courtesy of Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

2 East Jefferson Street

602-258-0231

This Thanksgiving, the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix is hosting a Blue Hound Thanksgiving Feast at Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails within downtown’s CityScape area. During the event, guests can enjoy a buffet and Southern-style Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar. Attendees will also get a chance to be one of the first ones on the CitySkate ice skating rink from 2 to 7 p.m. Cost is $70 per guest, and free for children ages 12 and under. Reservations are required, and can be made by calling 602-258-0231 or on the Blue Hound Kitchen website.

Try the annual Thanksgiving Feast hosted by Cartwright's Sonoran Ranch House in Cave Creek. Courtesy of Cartwright's Sonoran Ranch House

Cartwright's Sonoran Ranch House

6710 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek

480-488-8031

The annual Thanksgiving Feast hosted by Cartwright's Sonoran Ranch House will be no less impressive than ever in 2016. Cartwright's Feast starts with a trio of appetizers (which includes Cave Creek Bourbon soup), and continues with a choice of three entrées: traditional roasted turkey, a mesquite wood-grilled cowboy rib eye, or organic ocean lingcod. Of course, a trio of desserts follows, featuring sweet potato pumpkin pie. Gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options are also available. Seating is every half hour from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and dinner costs $65 per guest or $22 for children ages 5 to 12. For reservations, call 480-488-8031 or visit the Cartwright's website.

Chompie's offers to-go meals, sides, and desserts, plus full dinners on Thanksgiving day at all five Chompie's locations. Courtesy of Chompie's

Chompie’s

Multiple Locations

Your options for Thanksgiving meals are plentiful at Chompie’s, the local chain of New York-style deli restaurants. The restaurants are currently taking pre-orders for to-go meal packages and a la carte turkeys, sides, and desserts, plus all five Chompie’s locations are open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving for pick-up and dine-in services. Chompie’s Thanksgiving menu features the traditional full meal package; the Thanksgiving dinner; and an extra-large whole oven-roasted turkey, plus homemade stuffing, home-style green beans, and fresh baked deluxe pies. Turkeys and full meal packages must be ordered at least 72 hours in advance and can be picked up on November 23 or 25. Visit the Chompie’s website for more information.

Road trip to Sedona for turkey "En Ballotine" at Cress on Oak Creek at L'Auberge de Sedona. Courtesy of Cress on Oak Creek

Cress on Oak Creek

301 L'Auberge Lane, Sedona

866-584-0804

Willing to travel for your Thanksgiving dinner? Then a scenic trip to Sedona might fit the bill. Head for Cress on Oak Creek at L'Auberge de Sedona for a four-course Thanksgiving tasting menu, which includes Oak Creek risotto, pumpkin soup, an all-natural turkey "En Ballotine," and pumpkin pie with rosemary marshmallow. The Thanksgiving tasting menu is offered from noon to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving and costs $110 per guest and $35 for children ages 3 to 12. For reservations, call 928-282-1661 or e-mail dining@lauberge.com. Visit the L’Auberge de Sedona website for further details.

The three-course Thanksgiving menu offers Japanese pumpkin at J&G Steakhouse. Courtesy of J&G Steakhouse

J&G Steakhouse

6000 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale

480-214-8000

Let chef Jacques Qualin put together a Turkey Day feast that includes a three-course meal at J&G Steakhouse, found atop the Phoenician Resort. J&G’s Thanksgiving menu includes butternut squash soup, roasted turkey with truffle stuffing, and caramelized Brussels sprouts, plus a touch of Asian cuisine thanks to kabocha squash (or Japanese pumpkin) and kabocha pumpkin cheesecake. Dinner is served from 5 to 10 p.m. and costs $65 per guest. For more information or to make reservations, call 480-214-8000 or visit the J&G Steakhouse website.

Visit LON’s at the Hermosa on Thanksgiving for a three-course, prix-fixe Turkey Day meal. Jackie Mercandetti

LON's

5532 North Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley

602-955-7878

Head to the Hermosa Inn for Thanksgiving dinner at LON’s if you're looking for a quiet getaway this year. The three-course, prix-fixe Turkey Day meal starts with roasted apple and squash soup and smoked beet and king oyster mushroom salad, and features roasted natural turkey and grilled dry-aged pork chop – all followed by pecan-apple crostata and classic pumpkin pie. Thanksgiving at LON’s at the Hermosa will be held from noon to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving and costs $75 per guest, $25 for children ages 5 to 12, and free for kids ages 4 and under. For reservations and additional details, call 602-955-7878 or visit the LON’s at the Hermosa website.

Relish Burger Bistro is offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with nine TVs perfect for football. Courtesy of Relish Burger Bistro

Relish Burger Bistro

6000 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale

480-423-2530

If you’re looking for a more casual setting on Turkey Day, find it along with a traditional Thanksgiving dinner at Relish Burger Bistro at The Phoenician. Dinner runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and features a total of nine televisions screens so you can catch at least one of five Thanksgiving Day NFL games. Relish Burger Bistro’s normal à la carte menu will also be available. Cost is $36 per meal, and reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 480-423-2530. Visit The Phoenician website for further details.

Try the sous-vide Diestel turkey on Thanksgiving Day at Sushi Roku. Courtesy of Sushi Roku

Sushi Roku

7277 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale

480-970-2121

Do something different for Thanksgiving at Sushi Roku at the W Scottsdale Hotel. The restaurant's four-course Thanksgiving menu starts with red Kuri squash soup and Brussels sprouts and radicchio salad, followed by sous-vide Diestel turkey, and a pumpkin tart. The menu costs $42 per guest and will be served during dinner from Wednesday, November 23, to Sunday, November 27 and all day on Thanksgiving. For further details and reservations, call 480-970-2121 or see the Sushi Roku website.

Find a three-course, prix-fixe menu or a Thanksgiving buffet at T. Cook's at the Royal Palms Resort & Spa. Courtesy of T. Cook's

T. Cook’s

5200 East Camelback Road

602-808-0766

Find two options for Thanksgiving Day this year at T. Cook’s at the Royal Palms Resort & Spa. Diners can choose between a three-course, prix-fixe menu at T. Cook's or a Thanksgiving buffet in one of the Royal Palms ballrooms. The Thanksgiving Dinner prix-fixe menu includes roasted Cinderella pumpkin soup, roasted free-range Diestel turkey, and pumpkin pie, and costs $95 per guest, $29 for children ages 6 to 12, and is free for kids ages 5 and under. The Royal Palms Holiday Buffet features breakfast items, salad, seafood, slow-roasted turkey, and plenty of desserts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $85 per guest, $29 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for those ages 5 and under. Reservations are required for both at 602-840-3610 or the T. Cook's website.

Il Terrazzo is offering a Thanksgiving buffet and dinner this Turkey Day. Courtesy of The Phoenician

Il Terrazzo

6000 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale

480-423-2530

You can find more options for Thanksgiving dinner at The Phoenician, which is offering brunch and dinner at Il Terrazzo. Thanksgiving Brunch at Il Terrazzo seats from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for $115 per guest, and $57.50 per child ages 3 to 12. Thanksgiving Dinner at Il Terrazzo seats from 6 to 10 p.m. and offers a three-course prix-fixe menu with apple-brined turkey and cranberry orange chutney for $60 per guest and $30 per child ages 3 to 12. Reservations are required, and can be made by calling 480-423-2530. Find more information at The Phoenician website.

Get your gourmet Turkey Day feast to go at Tonto Bar & Grill at Rancho Manana in Cave Creek. Courtesy of Tonto Bar & Grill

Tonto Bar & Grill

5736 East Rancho Manana Boulevard, Cave Creek

480-488-0698

If you still want the excuse to break out the good silverware, but don’t love the idea of spending hours in the kitchen or going out this Thanksgiving, the solution lies at Tonto Bar & Grill at Rancho Manana. Tonto is offering a gourmet feast to go, ready to heat and serve with reheating instructions provided. The meal includes slow-roasted tom turkey, creamy whipped potatoes, fresh sage giblet gravy, and malted walnut chocolate tart. Gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options, plus salads, are available. The meal costs $35 per person, and can be picked up Wednesday, November 23 between 2 and 6 p.m. Call 480-488-0698 or visit the Tonto Bar & Grill website.

