Garrett Verhage of Grassroots Kitchen & Tap on Kool-Aid and Catchphrases

Forks up, Phoenix! Chow Bella and Roosevelt Row present the seventh annual Pie Social at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, at the Bioscience High School at 512 East Pierce Street. We've got an all-star lineup of bakers making pies for you to taste, and from now till Pie Social, we'll introduce them to you, one by one.

Today, Garrett Verhage of Grassroots Kitchen & Tap

Garrett Verhage is the regional kitchen manager for Grassroots Kitchen & Tap. He is an Arizona native who has been working in the restaurant industry for more than 15 years. He lives in Arcadia with his girlfriend, Shannon, and their two dogs, Tom and Paris.

What is the first dish you remember fixing yourself at home?

A bean and cheese burrito – in the microwave. But it was a start!

What is the one thing you always had in your kitchen growing up?

Lemon-lime Kool-Aid. Someone was in trouble if we were out of lemon-lime Kool-Aid!

What are the five essentials in your home kitchen today?

My crockpot, chips and salsa, Sriracha, peanut butter, and the Veggetti (for making vegetable noodles).

What is a memorable dish from your childhood and the back story?

When my whole family would get together my mom would always make jambalaya. The smell of it still reminds me of my childhood home.

Who inspired you to become a chef and why?

Emeril – I used to watch him on TV every day. I thought it was so cool that he had his own catchphrase. I hope someday to have one, too. Lately I’ve been trying out, “Boom!” We’ll see if it sticks.

