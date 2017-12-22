New Grandma-Style Pizza Spot from a NYC Pizzaiolo Opens in Old Town

Last weekend, a New Yorker named Adrian Langu opened a pizza shop in Old Town Scottsdale. His shop, Crisp Premium Pizza, will serve grandma-style pies. These pies get their cues from New York. Langu has lived in Brooklyn and Manhattan. He started making pies at family-style pizzerias when he was a young teen.

"Grandma pie" is a pizza style that gets little love in the Valley. Here, Neapolitan is king. But pizza culture varies far and wide beyond Naples, the birthplace of the world's greatest flatbread.

"It's grandma-style pizza," he says. "It's not Sicilian or New York style. It's in between both."