8 Great Deals for 2018 Father’s Day Dining

So many options for Father’s Day dining in the Valley.

Sunday, June 17, is Father’s Day – meaning it’s time for Dad to put the tongs away. There are innumerable ways to treat Dad to a day off in this town, but we suggest something like a delectable steak dinner, or maybe a burger for lunch, and probably some free coffee – the list goes on. Here are eight restaurants in town offering special Father’s Day menus and dining deals throughout the Valley.

EXPAND Gallo Blanco has Father's Day specials all day. AWE Collective

Gallo Blanco

928 East Pierce Street

This Father's Day, you can treat Dad to a special $10 steak and eggs breakfast at the new Gallo Blanco in the Garfield neighborhood of central Phoenix. And if you have breakfast for Dad covered, come back during lunch or dinner for specials like a $15 bistec al carbon to pair with any beer on draft for $3. Gallo Blanco's sister restaurant, Otro Café, will be offering the same deal. Also see the Otro Café website for more details.

EXPAND Marcellino Ristorante in Scottsdale has your high-end Father's Day dinner on lock. Marcellino Ristorante

Marcellino Ristorante

7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale

If Dad’s all about protein, swing him by Marcellino Ristorante in Scottsdale for choice of a 16-ounce boneless rib eye, filet mignon, baby lamb chops, or a 16-ounce grilled veal chop in a spicy whiskey reduction sauce. This will be offered in addition to handcrafted pasta and sides like potatoes and seasonal vegetables. All dads will get a free tiramisu for dessert. Call 480-990-9500 for reservations.