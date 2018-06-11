8 Great Deals for 2018 Father’s Day Dining

Sunday, June 17, is Father’s Day – meaning it’s time for Dad to put the tongs away. There are innumerable ways to treat Dad to a day off in this town, but we suggest something like a delectable steak dinner, or maybe a burger for lunch, and probably some free coffee – the list goes on. Here are eight restaurants in town offering special Father’s Day menus and dining deals throughout the Valley.
Gallo Blanco
928 East Pierce Street
This Father's Day, you can treat Dad to a special $10 steak and eggs breakfast at the new Gallo Blanco in the Garfield neighborhood of central Phoenix. And if you have breakfast for Dad covered, come back during lunch or dinner for specials like a $15 bistec al carbon to pair with any beer on draft for $3. Gallo Blanco's sister restaurant, Otro Café, will be offering the same deal. Also see the Otro Café website for more details.
Marcellino Ristorante
7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
If Dad’s all about protein, swing him by Marcellino Ristorante in Scottsdale for choice of a 16-ounce boneless rib eye, filet mignon, baby lamb chops, or a 16-ounce grilled veal chop in a spicy whiskey reduction sauce. This will be offered in addition to handcrafted pasta and sides like potatoes and seasonal vegetables. All dads will get a free tiramisu for dessert. Call 480-990-9500 for reservations.
Miracle Mile
4433 North 16th Street
It’s Dollar Draft for Dad Day at Miracle Mile Deli. Dad’s first pint will cost $1 with the purchase of any entrée all Father's Day. That’s in addition to all the amazing sandwiches and desserts. We think dad may be a fan of the Triple Decker.
Press Coffee
Many Locations
Available for the entire month of June, all seven locations of Press Coffee are offering the World’s Greatest Dad Blend for $16. It’s strong, bold, and comes in 12-ounce bags of whole beans – which can even be mailed. Then on Father’s Day, any dad can order a free hot drip coffee in any size at any Press location with no proof of fatherhood required.
Salty Sow
4801 East Cactus Road, Scottsdale
Father’s Day Brunch at Salty Sow means specialty menu items like rotisserie turkey with neck bone gravy, chorizo-stuffed pork belly with whole grain mustard jus, and even honey-rosemary-dipped fried chicken and waffles. There are also incredible sides like fried green tomatoes and guacamole, and plenty of desserts, like fresh baked pastries and sweets. Cost is $30 per person. Reservations are recommended.
Social Hall
715 South McClintock Drive, Tempe
This Tempe bar and restaurant is offering their El Chapo Burger with a side of fries and a draft beer or soda of your choice for just $12 this Father's Day. With all the landscaped patio work, fire pits, hammock swings, and beer in this place, most dads will probably be there anyway.
T.C. Eggington's
1660 South Alma School Road, #129, Mesa
This Father's Day can be extra memorable thanks to a couple of $7 Bacon Bloody Marys at T.C. Eggington's. This is a one-day-only deal that goes well with this spot's breakfast staples, such as Biscuits 'N' Gravy Blitz, omelets, frittatas, smoothies, and waffles. Reservations are recommended.
Texaz Grill
6003 North 16th Street
On one special day in June, Texaz will be serving one special menu item: The Big Daddy. It’s one pound of aged New York strip steak served under sautéed onions with bread, salad, and choice of potato for $28.95 all day. Plus, all dads get a complimentary strawberry shortcake. The Texaz brunch menu will run until 4 p.m. on the big day. After 4 p.m., you can order Texaz's smoked prime rib dinner or the Sunday supper special of barbecue spareribs with Texaz's homemade barbecue sauce.
