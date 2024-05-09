Morning Would serves a 6-course brunch to celebrate

Yes, there is a giant Aperol spritz that comes in a wine glass as big as a basketball that costs $77. And sure, there are mimosas. But this isn't a music-pumping breakfast club for the party crowd looking to splurge.
Instead, it's a real treat for those who want to slow down a little and pack their morning with flavor.
Brought to life by chef Cory Oppold, Morning Would is a Sunday-only brunch concept housed inside the chef's fine dining restaurant, Course.
"We take classic brunch items and give them a little twist to make it more unique, more fun for the guests and more fun for us in the back," Oppold says. "I'm a straight-up Gemini, so it’s kind of like those two different personalities coming together as one."The experience begins with a choice of beverage, with options ranging from that giant spritz to a crisp glass of white wine. Cocktail options include the light and refreshing La Crocs made with grapefruit and yuzu and the rich Cereal Killer, which includes rum, pineapple and banana liqueurs, strawberries and cream.
Once customers select their drinks, they can sit back, relax and let the servers do the rest. Then the brunch menu, which actually includes seven plates with the first being a "snack," starts to roll.
These two dishes are lightweight, something that Oppold says is intentional.
"Usually we start the guests off with a snack, and then it goes into the courses," he says.
The menu is designed this way so customers can make it through all of the courses comfortably.
This dish explains part of the kitchen team's mentality and process. Because the menus change throughout the year, Oppold says he and the team often create dishes thinking first of which vegetables are in season. So while grilled asparagus salad may seem focused on the cheese or inspired by a composed caprese salad, it's actually built around fresh asparagus.
"We like to make it work backwards, and for us, that just makes a little bit more sense," Oppold says.
The next course — a plate of shakshouka — reminds us that the menu is indeed designed around brunch. This dish contains flavors familiar to brunch fanatics, including an egg in warm tomato sauce with roasted garlic breadcrumbs and crumbles of feta cheese. It resembles a tiny, excellent version of the many brunch skillets served around town.
When conceptualizing dishes for dinner, the world is the chef's oyster. But for brunch, there are some parameters and constraints to work within, Oppold explains, saying "that's what makes it fun."
"How can we reconfigure these classic items that people already have preset in their mind what it should look like or taste like?" he asks. "We want people to taste it and say, 'Oh that’s familiar, but just a touch different.'"
The last savory course is one that customers may recognize by name, but they'll find themselves surprised when the dish hits the table. Labeled Carnitas Huevos Rancheros, this is a deconstructed version of the Mexican favorite that celebrates a fork-tender chunk of braised pork with accompaniments including a fresh green salsa, some black beans and a runny egg. But the star of this dish is the savory, fall-apart pork.
As we're starting to fill up and enjoying discussing our favorites, it's time for the sixth and final course. The finishing plate continues the fun and is an outstanding finale to the entire meal.
Ever since he launched the Morning Would concept, Oppold knew he wanted to have cereal boxes made, he says.
"It’s kind of like that reminiscence of when you were a child," he says. "So the only thing that made sense was kind of like a milk-and-cereal type dish."
And while the fruit flavors may change with the seasons, it's a creation he doesn't see going anywhere soon.
"Until we get bored with it, we’re always going to have that milk-and-cereal aspect," Oppold says. "It’s kinda fun, kinda playful, just a little touch different."
Morning Would is much the same.
This fine dining destination doesn't take itself too seriously. All business in the evening, the kitchen has the culinary chops to serve the classiest of meals. But why not spice things up a bit for brunch? Morning Would is Oppold's playground where he nods to nostalgia and customers make new memories to savor.