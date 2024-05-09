Morning Would serves a 6-course brunch to celebrate

click to enlarge Chef Cory Oppold says the fun brunch and more serious dinner concepts represent different sides of his personality. Course

"We take classic brunch items and give them a little twist to make it more unique, more fun for the guests and more fun for us in the back," Oppold says. "I'm a straight-up Gemini, so it’s kind of like those two different personalities coming together as one."The original idea for Morning Would started in 2019 as a pop-up event with Chula Seafood. Once Oppold opened Course, he was eager to bring back the multicourse brunch concept. The dinner experience at Course takes a more serious fine dining tone. Morning Would, complete with its cheeky name and cute logo, is fun and relaxed — but by no means any less flavorful.