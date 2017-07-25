Tepache: Everything You Need to Know About This Refreshing Pineapple Cooler, and Where to Find It in Phoenix

Tepache is an old-fashioned Mexican summer drink made using pineapples. Patricia Escarcega

If you haven't yet experienced the pleasures of drinking tepache, it's time to give this classic Mexican summer beverage a spin. It has kept me from overheating on more than one occasion, and maybe it will do the same for you.

Why tepache? It has all the hallmarks of a solid warm-weather drink: It's light, sweet, and fizzy, with small traces of alcohol.

The drink — which dates to pre-Columbian times — is commonly sold by street vendors throughout Mexico, especially during warmer months. It is traditionally made by lightly fermenting water, piloncillo (unrefined brown sugar), and the rind or peel of pineapples. Sometimes it's spiced with cinnamon and cloves. If you want a slightly boozier tepache, adding beer to raise the alcohol content is common. There are a hundred ways to make tepache, and another hundred ways to garnish it with fruits and various condiments.