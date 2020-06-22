 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

Artist Kyllan Maney used old seat cover fabric from IKEA to make her own mask.EXPAND
Artist Kyllan Maney used old seat cover fabric from IKEA to make her own mask.
Kyllan Maney

10 Artists Making Face Masks in Metro Phoenix

Lynn Trimble | June 22, 2020 | 7:00am
It’s time to up your mask game, now that Maricopa County is requiring people to wear face masks while out in public. Several local artists are making cloth masks, which means you can support the creative community while following public health mandates. Here’s a look at 10 artists making unique mask designs, plus details about how to buy their work.

Kyllan Maney

Kyllan Maney wants to help normalize wearing masks, so she posts a selfie in a different mask every day. Some are made with art supplies she’s gathered through the years, and some with a fabric she designed for a past museum project. Maney teaches art in Tempe, and uses her mask proceeds to make masks for students. Her designs are available through Redbubble.

Hector Primero's mask design reflects his eye for architectural forms.EXPAND
Hector Primero's mask design reflects his eye for architectural forms.
Phoenix General

Hector Primero

Hector Primero, a photographer whose work sometimes depicts historic buildings in Phoenix, is making masks that channel his architectural sensibilities. The denim, leather, and elastic designs are available through Phoenix General, so visit its website to learn more.

Mask designs by Phoenix artist Irma Sanchez.EXPAND
Mask designs by Phoenix artist Irma Sanchez.
Irma Sanchez

Irma Sanchez

Irma Sanchez has created more than a dozen mask designs, including several that are part of a Silent Protest series focused on social justice. Some include sayings such as "End Racism" and "No Peace No Justice." Her diverse offerings include figurative, abstract, and text-based designs. Look for Sanchez’s masks, created under her art moniker uniquesparrow, on Redbubble.

Ivana Kat likes making masks that have an element of surprise.EXPAND
Ivana Kat likes making masks that have an element of surprise.
Ivana Kat

Ivana Kat

Ivana Kat started making masks through a local craft store program that donates masks to the community. She wanted to make something different from other designs she’d seen, so she decided to focus on making masks that reveal an unexpected designs once a center fold is opened. You can find her masks on EBay.

Janet Towbin has been making digital mask designs.EXPAND
Janet Towbin has been making digital mask designs.
Janet Towbin

Janet Towbin

Janet Towbin has been using iPad Pro drawing apps to make masks with patterns, tessellations, and mandalas that reflect her larger body of work. She’s also made several designs based on her paintings, prints, drawings, and collages. Towbin sells her designs online through Redbubble.

Carrie Marill's masks channel her facility with color and line.EXPAND
Carrie Marill's masks channel her facility with color and line.
punkwasp

Carrie Marill

Carrie Marill, an artist whose murals dot the Phoenix landscape, has a small business called Punkwasp. Her masks sell out quickly at local shops like Practical Art and Urbana, but you can find her designs for both children and adults on the Punkwasp website.

Sometimes only a cat-inspired mask will do.EXPAND
Sometimes only a cat-inspired mask will do.
Kate Benjamin

Kate Benjamin

Kate Benjamin makes fabric masks with filter pockets, nose wires, and adjustable elastic ear loops. She’s the founder for a cat-friendly small business called Hauspanther, which explains why so many of the masks Benjamin makes in her Phoenix studio have a cat theme. Look for her masks on the Hauspanther website.

Jen Urso has created masks for children and adults.EXPAND
Jen Urso has created masks for children and adults.
Jen Urso

Jen Urso

Jen Urso is a multidisciplinary artist whose work includes elaborate drawings that map out the small steps that propel larger eventualities. You’ll find several of mask designs for children and adults on her Steady Hand Maps website.

A desert-inspired mask by Tara Logsdon.EXPAND
A desert-inspired mask by Tara Logsdon.
Tara Logsdon

Tara Logsdon

Tara Logsdon creates socially conscious art infused with teddy bear imagery, but her current focus is creating cotton face masks with desert-inspired designs. Every mask is unique, and you can find them on the Phoenix General website.

Stacey Gordon has an eye for spotting fun fabrics.
Stacey Gordon has an eye for spotting fun fabrics.
Stacey Gordon

Stacey Gordon

Stacey Gordon has a small business called Puppet Pie, but she’s added face masks to her repertoire in recent months. Gordon does made-to-order masks, which means you can choose from her current selection of fabrics — then decide whether you prefer elastic loops or ties, and whether you want wire in the nose bridge. Get details on the Puppet Pie website.

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

