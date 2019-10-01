10 Nerdy Things to Do This October in Metro Phoenix

We are now officially entering the fourth quarter of 2019. Maybe you've been absolutely crushing it this year. Or maybe you're completely over it and can't wait for New Year's so that the Roaring Twenties reboot will officially make it on the calendar. No matter how well you've been holding it down this year, this list of ten nerdy, quirky, messy, sweaty and hilarious things to do in the Valley should make the 10th month a perfect 10.

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience

Comerica Theatre

400 West Washington Street

If you're still shaking your fist at HBO for letting the show end with a dead Mother of Dragons-gone-mad and the crowning of Westeros' blandest king, then apparently, you've forgotten that it's all about the music, man.

This concert should help remind you of that fact as Ramin Djawadi leads an epic orchestra through the show's score. You'll love Djawadi, and unlike typical Game of Thrones shows, he won't be suddenly killed in the last moments. So rest easy.

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience will park its dragons and kennel its dire wolves at the Comerica Theater on Tuesday, October 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $52.25 and are available through StubHub.

Paul Goebel, your host for All Your Favorite Game Shows. Paul Goebel / Facebook

All Your Favorite Game Shows

The Grid: Games and Growlers

525 South Gilbert Road, Mesa

Host Paul Goebel is a cross between Chuck Woolery and the comic book guy from The Simpsons, and that's just one of the many fun elements that make up this delightful show. Phoenix comedians play as game show contestants in a mash-up of classic shows like The Weakest Link, The Price is Right, and Match Game. And what are they playing for? Usually prizes that Goebel bought in haste at a Goodwill on his way to the show. Examples have included a Journey: Live in Concert DVD and a box of Oreo cookies.

Survey says Paul Goebel and friends will bring All Your Favorite Game Shows to The Grid on Wednesday, October 2 at 8:00 p.m. Admission is free.

EXPAND You call yourself a real Arizonan? Psssh. Do you even fair, bro? Melissa Fossum

Arizona State Fair

1826 West McDowell Road

Going to the fair is mandatory for every Valley citizen. You don't exactly buy a ticket to it, it's more like registering for a draft card. So if you have even an ounce of Arizona pride in your veins, you had better show up and see some Pat Benatar, play a little ring-toss, and regretfully buy some cotton candy.

The Arizona State Fair will take place at, oddly enough, the Arizona State Fairgrounds from Friday, October 4 through Friday, October 27. Tickets start at $6 and are available through Etix.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

FilmBar

815 North Second Street

Hard as it may be to believe, Hollywood sure does make some real kooky choices. A fine example of this comes in the form of the third film in the Halloween franchise. The original idea was for each film to be a series of stand-alone tales that would give us something new with every entry. Unfortunately, the decision not to bring back Michael Myers in the third film resulted in audiences scratching their heads and wondering why this one had magic witches. It's a shame because the movie is a pretty fun flick.

Catch Halloween III: Season of the Witch when it comes to FilmBar on Friday, October 11 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $9.95 and can be purchased through the FilmBar site.

Tammy & the T-Rex

FilmBar

815 North Second Street

Paul Walker gets his brain removed by a mad scientist who then places it into a robot dinosaur. The only person that stands by him and sees him as his true self is his girlfriend, played by Denise Richards. Together, they weave a tale of love and loyalty the likes of which rivals even Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern's performances in Wild at Heart.

Tammy & the T-Rex will bring one hour and twenty-two minutes worth of groundbreaking surrealist cinema to the FilmBar on Saturday, October 12 at 10 p.m. Tickets are $9.95 and can be purchased on the official Filmbar site.

EXPAND Tig has a gig. Bob Chamberlin

Tig Notaro

Van Buren

401 West Van Buren Street

The low-energy comedic legend has led a life that's been full of sharp turns and hard stops, but her stand-up skills have proven to be as resilient as her spirit. She's one of the best in the game.

Tig Notaro will bring her clever skits and sharp-witted goofs to the Van Buren on Sunday, October 13 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $55 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

Special discount, cleanfreaks and germaphobes! flickr / Inside the Magic

Double Dare Live

Mesa Arts Center

One East Main Street, Mesa

Double Dare was a show that first aired on the Nickelodeon network back in the Reagan era. Groups of preteens would answer trivia questions, or crawl through sloppy wet food to find a hidden flag. Host Marc Summers bravely fought through his crippling OCD (no, seriously) and was able to keep his composure even when the set looked like a forklift accident had knocked all the products off a Costco shelf. This is why he is widely regarded as the most professional man in show business.

The show is now on tour, with none other than Summers at the podium. Come join in on this hot mess.

Mesa Arts Center's Ikeda Theater will joyfully have its stage slathered in spaghetti, mayonnaise, and probably green slime on Saturday, October 19 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $43 to $80 and can be purchased through the Mesa Arts Center site.

EXPAND The Brothers of Wrestling wait in the ring for their opponents. Benjamin Leatherman



Party Hard Wrestling

The Nile Theater

105 West Main Street, Mesa

What's to be done about this "professional wrestling?" This boorish spectacle of coarse brutes has inspired the bourgeois populous to throw up their hands in wild excitement while cheering the most shallow interpretations of do-good protagonists and the most outlandish incarnations of villains. It is the antithesis of true art and if it intends to avoid extinction in this new age of enlightenment, then it must raise its standard for elegance and earn the art community's respect.

But fear not, Party Hard Wrestling will do exactly that this month in Mesa. We trust you'll bring your opera glasses?

Party Hard Wrestling will bring some class to the Nile Theater on Saturday, October 19 at 8 p.m. Admission is free, seats are first come first served. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Tenacious D

Comerica Theater

400 West Washington Street

The powerful partnership that brought us songs about shiny demons, slow sex, and the power of friendship will be in town this month. The comedic prowess of Jack Black and Kyle Gass was a total hit in L.A. coffeehouses back in the grunge era. All these years later, they're still burning down the house.

Jack and Kyle will rock your socks off at the Comerica Theater on Wednesday, October 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39 and be purchased through Event Tickets Center.

EXPAND The Mesa Arts Center will officially become Sugar Skull Central for one glorious weekend. Slaven Gujic

Dia De Los Muertos Festival

Mesa Arts Center

One East Main Street, Mesa

Come on, come all! This year's festival is guaranteed to be an awesome weekend that features everything that makes this day such a fun event for people of any background. The food, the crafts, and the undeniably badass skull make-up add up to a day out that no one could resist.

The Mesa Arts Center will be bringing out the dead on Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 27 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free, and more information is available at the Mesa Arts Center site.