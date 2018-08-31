10 Nerdy Things to Do This September in Metro Phoenix

September starts strong in the Valley’s nerd world, as Labor Day weekend carries events like Saboten Con at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix Downtown and CoKoCon at Doubletree by Hilton Phoenix North into our ninth month.

But the remainder of September is still teeming with fun indoor, and a little bit of outdoor now, events like sci-fi and superhero movie screenings, special exhibits, and story times. Now get ready to clear your calendar – only to fill it back again with these 10 nerdy events in the Valley this month.

"Another Earth"

A science fiction-inspired exhibition, "Another Earth" showcases the work of three local artists who have explored fictional landscapes focusing on technology, time, and the human condition. So, it’s pretty much like walking into an episode of Outer Limits. The work of Dwayne Hall, David W. Johnson, and Aaron Kirchmaier is on display in the Connections Cafe at Tempe Public Library and put on through Tempe Galleries — an extension program of the Gallery at TCA. Check it out from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. See the Tempe Center for the Arts website for more details.

Get ready for a ukulele jam. www.flickr.com/photos/jayneandd

Live From Bookmans! Ukulele Party

Thanks probably goes to Jonathan Coulton, but the ukulele has now become one of the cornerstones of geek rock. If you’ve ever wanted to try one of these little guys, Bookmans Mesa is hosting Live From Bookmans! Ukulele Party with guest instructor Kehau Kuhi. Participants will hopefully pick up some simple chords and learn to play two or three songs, as well as the instrument’s Portuguese and Hawaiian history. You can BYOU or grab a uke from Bookmans’ musical instrument department. The free ukulele party is 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 8. See the Bookmans website for more details.

EXPAND See your favorite super hero family right downtown. Courtesy of CityScape Phoenix

The Incredibles

When Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter get together, you know it’s going to be good. Yes, we’re talking about The Incredibles, and CityScape Phoenix is putting on an outdoor screening of the movie as part of the Fall Series of City Lights Movie Nights. The free movie screening starts at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 14, at Patriots Park — or the CityScape splash pad. Yes, you can bring your Pixar-themed beach towels. See the CityScape website for more details.

EXPAND Catch The Last Unicorn at FilmBar. PARK CIRCUS

The Last Unicorn: Cinemania Presents

Where to begin with this bizarre, 1982 animated classic? The Last Unicorn is from the creators of Arthur Rankin, Jr. and Jules Bass — best known for that creepy, fun cartoon version of The Hobbit. The voice acting cast is star-studded , including Mia Farrow, Jeff Bridges, Christopher Lee, Alan Arkin, Tammy Grimes, Angela Lansbury and more, with a soundtrack from the band America. FilmBar hosts The Last Unicorn: Cinemania Presents at 10 p.m. Saturday, September 15. Tickets are $9.95, which you can get at the FilmBar website.

EXPAND Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day Live! is celebrating women in sciences. Courtesy of Pueblo Grande Museum

Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day Live!

The Pueblo Grande Museum is hosting Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day Live! for the seventh year running. PGM will be popping off with programming themed as "Women Making History: Trailblazers in The Arts, Sciences, Innovation & Culture." There’ll also be gallery tours, artifact show-and-tell stations, and prehistoric archaeology and Hohokam-related crafts all day. Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day Live! is 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 22. Museum entry is free to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket, and you can get two free admissions now at the Smithsonian Magazine website. See the PGM website for additional details.

Ex Machina is ready to rock your worldview. Courtesy of A24 Pictures

Ex Machina

“This Won’t Hurt a Bit” is a gathering of scholars and experts talking about mind, memory, and welcoming our soon-to-be robot overlords. FilmBar and ASU’s Lincoln Center for Applied Ethics are teaming up to host the talk, and a screening of Ex Machina – everyone’s favorite sexy A.I. love story. The screening activates at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 27. Tickets are $9.95, which includes a small popcorn and $1 off your first drink. See the FilmBar website for tickets and information.

EXPAND Banned Books Reading 2018 highlights the dangers of book censorship with adult story time. Courtesy of Alwun House

Banned Books Reading 2018

You like books – of course, we all do – but the Arizona LGBT+ History Project in collaboration with the Alwun House is taking it one step further. The second annual Banned Books Reading is like adult story time highlighting the dangers and all-around lameness of book censorship. Your Mistress of Ceremonies will be Sister Sur Mon Visage, while other guests include Theresa Nicole, Trejon Dunkley, Victor Emmanuel, and more. Doors a re at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 27, at the Alwun House. Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 day of. See more information and invite your friends through the Facebook event.

Get ready Moth fans. Cindy/Flickr

The Moth: Phoenix Story Slam

Weekend NPR nerds, bring your Saturday afternoons to life during The Moth: Phoenix Story Slam. This monthly open-mic storytelling competition hosted by The Moth welcomes all to come share a five-minute personal story based on that night’s theme – September's being education, i.e. street smarts, beauty school, Ivy League to a hospital residency – or just have a drink and enjoy the show. Doors are at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 27, at Crescent Ballroom. Tickets are $10 and available through The Moth website.

Yeah, October is almost here. Courtesy of Haunted Swap Meet

Haunted Swap Meet 2018

The Haunted Swap Meet is best described by the people who run it: “Multi-family yard sale with a Halloween theme.” That means you can dress up in spooky gear and forage for used Halloween décor, costumes, and props with over 50 vendors. Or, you may swap using your own stuff. There will also be makeup demonstrations, prop building workshops, food trucks, and more. The free swap is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 29. Sponsored by Sanctum of Horror Haunted House, the Haunted Swap Meet 2018 will be in the parking lot at Phoenix College. Get more details and invite friends through the Facebook event.

