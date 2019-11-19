11 Fresh Art Opportunities for Arizona Creatives

If you’re an Arizona artist looking for new places to show your creative side, you’re in luck. We’ve found 11 places seeking a wide variety of work, from visual art to performance. Check them out in case your skills are a perfect match for these fresh artist opportunities.

Juried Exhibition Due Monday, November 25



Artlink is accepting applications from Arizona artists working in all mediums for its 20th Annual Juried Exhibition, which will open at Park Central Mall on January 16, 2020. Visual art, installation art, fashion, and performance art will be considered.

Checking out the detail in a Lauren Lee mural for Fry's. Lynn Trimble

Fry’s Food Store Murals Due Tuesday, November 26

HD South, which is home to the Gilbert Historical Museum, is working with Fry’s Food Stores to commission artists to create murals for two new Fry’s locations coming to Gilbert in 2020. Artworks will be created on panels to be installed inside the stores and should incorporate themes of community and neighborhood. For the mural at each location, the $9,000 budget will cover the artist fee, materials, and other related costs.

'The Square' Due Saturday, November 30



Modified Arts is accepting submissions for an upcoming exhibition of small works. Artists can submit one 2-D artwork measuring up to 12-by-12-inches for consideration. Possible mediums include collage, drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, and more.

Well Site at Cortez Park Due Friday, December 6

The Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture and the City of Phoenix Water Services Department are seeking an artist or artist team to create a new public artwork for a well site facility to be located on the northwest corner of Cortez Park at 35th Avenue and the Arizona Canal. Possible artworks could include walls, fencing, gates, lighting, landscaping, and other elements. There's an informational meeting on Tuesday, November 19.

Exterior Mural Due Saturday, December 7

Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona is seeking a professional artist with teaching experience to paint an exterior mural on its building located at 352 East Camelback Road. The $10,000 project budget should cover the artist fee, as well as materials and equipment rental.

Getting a glimpse of the new Fortoul Brothers transit wrap for Valley Metro. Fortoul Brothers/Valley Metro

Valley Metro ArtsLine Due Sunday, December 8

Valley Metro is accepting submissions from artists who would like to be featured in the ArtsLine Local Artist Series, which includes bus and train wraps, art inside light rail trains, and art at the Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street light rail station. Artists working in 2-D visual art and photography can apply.

Art D’Core Showcase Due Monday, December 9

Artlink has an open call for Arizona artists interested in showcasing their work during the Art D’Core gala taking place on Thursday, March 19, as part of Art Detour. The showcase will happen at Park Central Mall.

Donor Wall Due January 15, 2020

Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona is looking for a professional artist with teaching experience to create a mixed-media donor wall for its Phoenix headquarters. The $5,000 project budget will cover the artist fee, materials, and equipment for the project.

EXPAND Mural created with youth through Free Arts for Abused Children. Melissa Campana

Theater Conference Sessions Due Monday, December 16

Theatre Communications Group is seeking ideas for its national conference taking place in Phoenix June 4 to 6, 2020. Proposals are being accepted for three different tracks: artistry in action, best practices, and capacity building.

Fire Station Art Due January 9, 2020

The city of Surprise is accepting proposals for a permanent piece of art to be installed on the grounds of a new fire station located at 24550 North 163rd Avenue in Surprise. The installation will be placed on a circular pad with a 20-foot diameter and should reflect both fire service themes and the surrounding neighborhood.

Sculpture on Campus Due January 23, 2020

Pima Community College is seeking works to feature on its campus located at 8181 East Irvington Road in Tucson. Regional artists will be selected to show their works for a minimum of 18 months, unless the works on view are sold before that period ends. Artists receive a $400 stipend, plus a $100 stipend for making a presentation about their work during the opening event.