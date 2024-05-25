 5 things we learned from Marvel actor Simu Liu at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024 | Phoenix New Times
5 things we learned from Marvel actor Simu Liu at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024

The Marvel actor discussed his family's ties to Arizona, how Ryan Gosling annoyed him while filming "Barbie" and other topics.
May 25, 2024
Actor Simu Liu of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Kim's Convenience" during his Q&A at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024.
Actor Simu Liu of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Kim's Convenience" during his Q&A at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024. Benjamin Leatherman

Simu Liu came to the Valley in a mood to talk, make jokes and interact with his fans. And the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor, best known for playing the title role in 2021’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” did all three during his packed Q&A panel at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024 on Friday.

During the hour-long discussion in the Phoenix Convention Center’s West 301BCD Ballroom, Liu happily chatted with Fan Fusion attendees about what inspires him as an actor (short answer: truth and authenticity), his experiences working on last year’s “Barbie” with Ryan Gosling and what it was like training for “Shang-Chi.”

Liu also complimented people on their costumes — even a guy dressed as a Chicago hot dog — cracked jokes and gave career advice to aspiring actors.

He also had some especially memorable things to say, including discussing his family’s connection with the Valley and his feelings on the Phoenix Suns. Here are five of the biggest takeaways from Liu’s Q&A.
Actor Simu Liu (right) during his Q&A panel at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024 on Friday.
Benjamin Leatherman

Ryan Gosling’s gym habits annoyed him

Liu fielded a few questions about filming last year’s blockbuster “Barbie” flick. One of his funniest answers concerned how co-star Ryan Gosling always beat him to the gym each morning,” which he admits was a “diplomatic answer” to the question. “I couldn't go to the gym early enough. He was always already there,” Liu says. “I was like, 'Bro, do you live here?' So we worked out so much on the movie because I didn't want to work out less than him. That was annoying.”

He thinks the Phoenix Suns should be playing better

Local geeks in attendance at Liu’s Q&A probably didn't expect to hear the actor dunking on the Phoenix Suns during the panel. Such was the case, though, when Simu Liu referenced the team’s recent woes despite having such stars as Kevin Durant on the roster after being asked who he’d play with in a two-on-two basketball game. “You feel like (the Suns) should be better than they are,” said Liu, who was raised in Canada and is an admitted fan of the Toronto Raptors. “You got KD, you got Devin Booker, you got Bradley Beal. You're like, 'Just put the pieces together!’” For the record, he'd play with Durant in a two-on-two game against Adam Sandler ("Because he wouldn't intimidate me.") and George Clooney ("He might be past his prime").
Simu Liu (right) answers a question during his Q&A panel at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024 on Friday.
Benjamin Leatherman

He was nervous about doing a Marvel movie

Liu mentioned how he felt trepidation after being cast as the lead in a big-budget MCU flick, particularly since he had only done comedy up to that point, including a role on the Canadian sitcom “Kim's Convenience.” Admitting he was “nervous as shit” before filming on “Shang-Chi” began in 2019. “It was my first lead role/starring role. And to get your first shot like that on a stage as big as Marvel, it's a little terrifying,” Liu said. “And sometimes I watch the movie back and I'm like, 'Oh my god, I wish I'd done that differently. But, alas, those choices are locked in forever."

His family has ties to the Valley and Arizona State University

At the start of the Q&A, the actor mentioned how his father came to the U.S. in the late '80s to study for his Ph.D at Arizona State University after receiving a scholarship offer. His dad’s time as a Sun Devil lasted only a month because he received a better scholarship offer from Queen's University in Canada. However, Liu says his dad has "very, very fond memories" of the Valley.

He didn't know the correct pronunciation of Tempe

While discussing his dad’s brief stint at ASU, the actor mispronounced Tempe, initially calling the Valley suburb "Tem-pay." He was quickly corrected by both the Q&A’s moderator and the audience, but humorously regretted the transgression. “Fuck! I just lost all my Arizona fans,” Liu said jokingly. The faux pas was quickly forgiven, though.
