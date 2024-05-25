5 things we learned from Marvel actor Simu Liu at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024

During the hour-long discussion in the Phoenix Convention Center’s West 301BCD Ballroom, Liu happily chatted with Fan Fusion attendees about what inspires him as an actor (short answer: truth and authenticity), his experiences working on last year’s “Barbie” with Ryan Gosling and what it was like training for “Shang-Chi.”
Liu also complimented people on their costumes — even a guy dressed as a Chicago hot dog — cracked jokes and gave career advice to aspiring actors.
He also had some especially memorable things to say, including discussing his family’s connection with the Valley and his feelings on the Phoenix Suns. Here are five of the biggest takeaways from Liu’s Q&A.