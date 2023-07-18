7 free things to do this week in Phoenix

Our list includes such sampling the exotic sonic buffet of 602'sDays at Bikini Lounge, checking out the work of local artists at Third Friday, and putting your knowledge of music to the test at Walter Station Brewery.
Here’s how to stay cool and save money at the same time.
602’sDays
Tuesday, July 18
Bikini Lounge, 1502 Grand Ave.Tuesday nights are always a big thing at Bikini Lounge. For the last 19 years, the landmark downtown Phoenix tiki bar and dive has hosted 602'sDays, the weekly event where local crate-digging DJs paint the place with a varied musical palette that includes rare vinyl cuts and selections sourced from around the world. Resident selector Djentrification and an ever-changing lineup of special guests serve up this sonic feast of varied sounds, which could potentially include everything from Afrobeat oddities and Brazilian funk to French electronica and Turkish psych. What’s on their playlist for this week’s edition? Stop by starting at 10 p.m. to find out. There’s no cover. Benjamin Leatherman
‘Language in the Time of Miscommunication’
Thursday, July 20
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, 7374 E. 2nd St., ScottsdaleIt's quite ironic that at a time when humans have access to more information than ever, it’s often difficult to discern the difference between truth and lies. "Language in the Time of Miscommunication" at Scottsdale Museum for Contemporary Art explores that paradox. The show features "artwork that incorporates various forms of language (poetry, speculative fiction and slang), modes of communication (propaganda, protest, social media and advertising) and research materials (archives, political documents and the news) that together form a timely exchange about the slippery relationship between opinion, fact and fiction, within the construct of our collective reality," according to the exhibition materials. The show is free to see on Thursday, July 20, during SMoCA's pay-what-you-wish day. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and timed-admission reservations are required. Jennifer Goldberg
Do Better Comedy’s Stand-Up Night
Thursday, July 20
Roses by the Stairs Brewing, 509 W. McDowell RoadAnyone claiming that woke politics has had a disastrous effect on comedy has obviously never attended one of Do Better Comedy’s stand-up sessions. Local comics dispense yuks aplenty during the shows, which take place at various bars and nightspots around the Valley. The jokes are of an anti-racist, anti-misogynist and LGBTQIA-friendly bent and are just as hilarious as the humor heard at any other local comedy night. Do Better Comedy’s show at Roses by the Stairs Brewing at 8 p.m. on Thursday night will be headlined by Thomas Nichols and include sets from Chase Harter, Dana Whissen, Raymond Ellis, Nicole Riesgo and Jing Yu. Admission is free. Benjamin Leatherman
Third Friday
Friday, July 21
Downtown PhoenixOne of the main appeals of the Third Friday art walk in downtown Phoenix is the lack of crowds. Sure, there are groups of local culture vultures out and about during the monthly event, but nowhere near the hordes attending First Fridays. In other words, you can check out local works at the galleries along Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue for free from 6 to 9 p.m. without having others jostling you or staring daggers your way. One of the highlights of July’s edition includes the "Multitudes" work-in-progress exhibition at Eye Lounge, 922 N. 5th St., which features pieces from Steven Allison, Katherine Del Rosario and Summer Young. Next door at Modified Arts, 407 E. Roosevelt St., visual artist and colorist Noelle Martinez shows off her latest works at her show “Gimmie My Damn Flowers.” Benjamin Leatherman
Sun Devil Stadium’s Trivia Night
Saturday, July 22
San Tan Ford Club at Sun Devil Stadium, 500 E. Veterans Way, TempeAs it turns out, football heroics aren’t the only thrill of victory (or agony of defeat) you can experience at Tempe’s Sun Devil Stadium. The landmark athletic facility on the main campus of Arizona State University will present an evening of gigantic yard games and a trivia session inside the San Tan Ford Club. Attendees can also enjoy adult beverages served by the club’s bar during the event, which will be hosted by Kid Corona. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the trivia starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but you’ll have to cover the cost of your drinks. Benjamin Leatherman
Complimentary Yoga
Sunday, July 23
FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel, 1100 N. Central Ave. Think indulging in a yoga class is an expensive prospect? It’s not surprising, given that classes cost between $20 to $175 dollars each, according to Google. The folks at the FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel have a more budget-minded option with a complimentary yoga session on Sunday mornings. You perform downward dogs without spending a dime during the 45-minute-long event, which starts at 9 a.m. Christina Mierzejewski of CM Yoga leads the session. Registration is required. More details can be found here. Benjamin Leatherman
Music Bingo
Sunday, July 23
Walter Station Brewery, 4056 E. Washington St. If you can quickly identify the titles of many obscure songs after hearing only a snippet, not to mention the albums they came from and the artists who recorded them, you belong at Walter Station Brewery’s Music Bingo night. The biweekly event features five challenging rounds featuring clips from the ‘80s and ‘90s jams, one-hit wonders, Disney songs, country tunes, and sounds from a variety of other categories with prizes awarded to the winners. The event runs from 3 to 4 p.m. and admission is free. Click here for more details and to sign up. Benjamin Leatherman