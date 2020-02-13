9 Metro Phoenix Florists That Do Valentine's Day Right

Chocolate and candy may be sweeter, but there's no better (and easier) way to say "I love you" / "I like you" / "I want to make your co-workers jealous" than sending a beautiful bouquet on Valentine's Day.

The Hallmark holiday falls on a Friday this year (that's tomorrow!). Florists across the Valley are already plucking and arranging an array of colorful designs meant to show someone you care. Whether you want a premade bouquet delivered to your sweetheart's office or plan to hand the flowers over — or create them — yourself, here are nine great local florists to choose from.

Watson's Flowers

It's no surprise that dozens of long-stemmed red roses, an oft-anticipated but still always appreciated arrangement, are the Valentine's Day standard. If it's roses you seek, Watson's is the place to visit. The family-owned business has been around since back in 1927, when Irene Watson started going door-to-door selling roses from her own garden. She became known as the Rose Lady and eventually bought the property that still stands today.

Visit Watson’s Flowers at 2525 West Main Street in Mesa, or at the sister location at 929 North Val Vista Drive in Gilbert. The shop is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 4 p.m. on Saturday. They're closed Sundays. Call 480-967-8797 or visit Watson's Flowers online for more arrangements.

Arizona Flower Shop

If you're in the Scottsdale area, Arizona Flower Shop can cater to your floral needs. Expect many arrangements to survive between a week and 10 days, as most roses are now bred as hybrids and generally last longer when cared for. Each bouquet comes with instructions on how to keep stems healthy and when to change water to prolong the life of the flowers — and it works.

Weekday Valentine’s Days tend to be busy because of workplace deliveries. The shop is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 2515 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. Visit Arizona Flower Shop's website or call 602-258-8307.

EXPAND There's still a florist under the "My Florist" sign. Charles Barth

Community Florist

Community Florist, appropriately housed under the old "My Florist" sign on the corner of Seventh Avenue and McDowell Road, is known for spectacular arrangements. The store is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and until noon on Saturday. Call 602-266-6648 or visit the Community Florist website for a list of unique arrangements.

Camelback Flowershop

Whatever you get your partner or not-so-secret admirer come mid-February, chances are they’ll be posting it all over social media. For the sake of your ego — and their followers — head to Arcadia's Camelback Flowershop for a truly Instagrammable arrangement.

The name is a bit of a misnomer, but the storefront hasn’t moved far, and is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 4214 East Indian School Road Same-day delivery is available with advance notice. Call 602-840-4646 or visit the Camelback Flowershop website for orders and delivery details.

Whitehouse Flowers

Whitehouse Flowers offers luxury tablescapes and living designs for charity events and parties. The Biltmore-area florist also provides individual designs for day-to-day and special occasions — not least of which is Valentine's Day.

Delivery service is available for orders over $75, and arrangements can also be picked up at the florist's home location, 4001 North 24th Street, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 3 p.m. on Saturday. Visit Whitehouse Flowers online or call 602-957-0186 for more.

My Little Posy

The Scottsdale-based My Little Posy offers a hassle-free option for indecisive buyers. A web-front florist without a brick-and-mortar location, My Little Posy features only one select style each day: no substitutions; first-come, first-served, for a $30 flat rate. Daily arrangements include everything from sunflowers to, well, the company namesake.

Orders must be placed on the My Little Posy website for either bouquet (vases are an additional $10), and the price always includes delivery across the Scottsdale and metro Phoenix area. After all, "the way to your sweetie's heart is through jealous coworkers," says owner and self-proclaimed flower hustler Nezza Blanquera. "You definitely want to send flowers ... so that they can get flowers delivered in their office and you look like the hero."

EXPAND This plant will last a lot longer than a dozen roses. Mike Tidd via Flickr

Pueblo Life

Sometimes greenery that will survive longer than roses is the way to go — especially if your partner isn’t the most capable at keeping bouquets alive. Enter Pueblo Life, a downtown destination for low-maintenance and unusual plants.

The store, located at 1002 East Pierce Street, is open for business from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

EXPAND Because Saturdays should smell good. Erinn Ray/Cactus Flowers Florist

Cactus Flower

Whether you’ve had a Valentine's Day plan for weeks or you're rushing to get something secured last minute, Cactus Flower florists is a great drop-in option. The company has five storefronts that crisscross the Valley from Carefree to Chandler, and each will be open throughout Valentine’s weekend (some as late as 4 or 6 p.m.), though individual store hours may vary.

The best-seller is always the dozen red roses, says marketing director Alexandra Duemer, but for something a little less expected — but equally stunning and in the same family — try garden roses. They look a little like peonies, with their large petals and lush fragrances, but they last longer than traditional roses, she says, growing more beautiful and open each day. Visit Cactus Flower's website for delivery stipulations and a full range of Valentine's Day options.

Phoenix Flower Shops

In 40 years, the florist that borrows its name from the city it serves has blossomed into nine locations, including Sun City West, Glendale, and Tempe, so there's bound to be one close by. Whether you're hunting for a small arrangement or a bigger bouquet, Phoenix Flower Shops has options for nearly every size and budget.

Location hours vary, so for details and online ordering, visit the Phoenix Flower Shops website or call 480-289-4000.

Editor's note: This post has been updated from its original version, which first appeared in February 2016.