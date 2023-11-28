Nail your vacation plans at a new Phoenix travel and adventure show

Travel is good for the soul, but with so many destinations, airlines, packages, tour companies, hotels and the like to choose from, the planning can actually be quite stressful.
The Travel & Adventure Show, an expo that's held around the country, is coming to Phoenix for the first time on Feb. 17 and 18, 2024.
The event will bring together more than 400 local, national and international destinations, hotels, cruises and tour operators to help travelers plan their getaways for 2024 and beyond. Phoenix attendees will learn the latest travel tips, trends and advice from experts across four theaters on the show floor and can take advantage of exclusive show-only deals, promotional prices and giveaways.
In addition to all the vendors, the show will offer live entertainment, more than 30 sessions designed to help travelers become more savvy and get inspired, plus individual keynote speeches from Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter, producer and CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg as well as travel experts such as Andrew McCarthy, Pauline Frommer, Patricia Schultz and more.
Other cities that host the Travel & Adventure show include Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.
The Travel & Adventure Show will be held downtown at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. Third St. Early bird tickets are now on sale for $13 for one day or $20 for both days. Visit the website for tickets and more information.