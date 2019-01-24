 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
4
The Alpha (East) Tunnel looking toward the Sun | Moon Chamber is one of the many carefully constructed installations at the crater.EXPAND
The Alpha (East) Tunnel looking toward the Sun | Moon Chamber is one of the many carefully constructed installations at the crater.
Klaus Obermeyer

ASU Partners With James Turrell to Complete Roden Crater Project

Julian Hernandez | January 24, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

It looks like ASU President Michael Crow and Kanye West have decided to tag-team on James Turrell's Roden Crater Project.

ASU and its nonprofit foundation have entered into a partnership with Turrell to help complete his decades-long art project, construct a visitors center at the site near Flagstaff, and implement a multidisciplinary academic program around the massive work. This comes after Turrell invited Crow to visit the project last year, and after rapper, designer, and headline-grabber Kanye West donated $10 million to the project just last week.

Continue Reading

The ASU Foundation aims to raise $200 million over the next two years to help fund the completion of the project and the construction of the visitor center over the next five years.

While the project has traditionally been closed off to the public, and access has been limited to major donors and supporters of the project, researchers and students might gain access to work for the first time.

James Turrell has spent decades working on the massive Roden Crater Project seen in the background.EXPAND
James Turrell has spent decades working on the massive Roden Crater Project seen in the background.
Klaus Obermeyer

ASU and the Skystone Foundation, the organization that operates the Roden Crater Project, are creating a pilot academic program which will include an online class developed by Turrell, and a few ASU students have already had the opportunity to visit the work in the fall semester in a new set of lab classes. A small number of students have also been able to enroll in spring classes that include visits to the project.

Wanda Dalla Costa, a professor at the School of Sustainable Engineering and the Built Environment and the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts, is currently instructing one of the new lab courses titled "Indigenous Stories and Sky Science" that looks at the intersection of art and science at the Roden Crater Project through collaboration with people from the Hopi and Navajo communities, as the crater is located on their ancestral lands.

Daniel Collins, a multidisciplinary professor at the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts, is also instructing one of the new field research courses offered at the school that allows students to visit the project.

Until the project and visitor center is completed, it looks like the only way to visit the project will be by contributing a large donation or enrolling in one of the new courses at ASU. Better start saving up.

Editor's note: The reporter is currently enrolled ASU student at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: