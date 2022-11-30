Support Us

Ali Wong Is Bringing Her Standup Comedy Act to Phoenix in January

November 30, 2022 8:06AM

Ali Wong is performing in Phoenix next year.
The hilarious, relatable comedian Ali Wong recently announced a pair of Phoenix standup dates.

She'll perform at Stand Up Live in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 24 and 25.

Wong rose to prominence through a pair of Netflix comedy specials, 2016's Baby Cobra and 2018's Hard Knock Wife, sets in which she opined on dating and marriage, her Asian-American culture and identity, and pregnancy and motherhood.

She's also been a writer for the sitcom Fresh Off the Boat, and her acting credits include Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe, animated series Big Mouth and Tuca & Bertie, and more.

Her latest Netflix standup special, Don Wong, debuted in 2021.

Wong is performing twice on each night of her Phoenix dates. The 7 p.m. shows are sold out, but the 9:30 p.m. shows still have tickets available. You must be 21 or older to attend, and there's a two-drink minimum.

Cost is $60. Stand Up Live is located at 50 West Jefferson Street. Call 480-719-6100 or visit the Stand Up Live website for details and tickets.
 
Jennifer Goldberg
