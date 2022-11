Ali Wong Is Bringing Her Standup Comedy Act to Phoenix in January

The hilarious, relatable comedian Ali Wong recently announced a pair of Phoenix standup dates.She'll perform at Stand Up Live in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 24 and 25.Wong rose to prominence through a pair of Netflix comedy specials, 2016'sand 2018's, sets in which she opined on dating and marriage, her Asian-American culture and identity, and pregnancy and motherhood.She's also been a writer for the sitcom, and her acting credits include Netflix rom-com, animated seriesand, and more.Her latest Netflix standup special,, debuted in 2021.Wong is performing twice on each night of her Phoenix dates. The 7 p.m. shows are sold out, but the 9:30 p.m. shows still have tickets available. You must be 21 or older to attend, and there's a two-drink minimum.Cost is $60. Stand Up Live is located at 50 West Jefferson Street. Call 480-719-6100 or visit the Stand Up Live website for details and tickets.