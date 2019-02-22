 


Amy Schumer stars in I Feel Pretty as Renee Bennett, a woman working for a high-end cosmetics company who thinks she's unattractive until a conk on the head leads to a beautiful discovery about herself.
Amy Schumer stars in I Feel Pretty as Renee Bennett, a woman working for a high-end cosmetics company who thinks she's unattractive until a conk on the head leads to a beautiful discovery about herself.
Amy Schumer Cancels Comerica Theatre Show Again, Citing Illness

Douglas Markowitz | February 22, 2019 | 3:45pm
Amy Schumer has cancelled her Phoenix show at Comerica Theatre on February 28.

The film star and stand up comedian, known for her movies Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty as well as specials such as Mostly Sex Stuff, has taken ill and cancelled the remainder of her current tour, according to a representative from Live Nation.

Schumer was previously scheduled to perform in Phoenix in October of 2018. That show was postponed first to November, then to this February.

Refunds for the show will be available at point of purchase. 

 
Douglas Markowitz is Phoenix New Times' culture editor. Born and raised in Broward County, Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before graduating with honors from the University of North Florida with a bachelor's degree in communications. He began writing for Miami New Times while in college and served as their music and arts editorial intern in 2017. He moved to Phoenix in July 2018.

