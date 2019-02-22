Amy Schumer Cancels Comerica Theatre Show Again, Citing Illness

Amy Schumer has cancelled her Phoenix show at Comerica Theatre on February 28.

The film star and stand up comedian, known for her movies Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty as well as specials such as Mostly Sex Stuff, has taken ill and cancelled the remainder of her current tour, according to a representative from Live Nation.

Schumer was previously scheduled to perform in Phoenix in October of 2018. That show was postponed first to November, then to this February.

Refunds for the show will be available at point of purchase.