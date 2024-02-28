 Andretti Indoor Karting & Games opens first Phoenix location | Phoenix New Times
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games opens first Phoenix location

The massive facility in south Chandler boasts a multi-level race track, bowling, VR experiences, laser tag and more.
February 28, 2024
The new Andretti Indoor Karting & Games boasts a colorful, multi-level race track.
The new Andretti Indoor Karting & Games boasts a colorful, multi-level race track. Cassie Hepler
A crowd of nearly 400 friends, family, media and invited guests were among the first people to experience the new Andretti Indoor Karting & Games facility in Chandler on Tuesday evening.

Named for the legendary Andretti racing family, the 95,000-square-foot space offers a multi-level race track with electric-powered "superkarts," plus an arcade, multiple VR experiences, laser tag, duckpin bowling, 7D Xperience Motion Theater, full scratch kitchen and bar.

Race car driver Jarrett Andretti of Indianapolis was on hand for the opening, and tells Phoenix New Times how much he loves Arizona.

“I was always coming out to Phoenix when my dad raced and I always tell people when I’m retiring, I want to come out here and live," he says. "I’m not sure if it’s specifically Chandler, but I love the culture, weather, landscape, food … there’s no downside.”

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games currently has seven locations around the country; two more in Texas are set to open soon, and a Glendale location is planned for the fall.

But Chandler was the first Arizona location for "a number of factors," Andretti says. "We look for a community that shares our values as a family. We look for people who want to work, the location, space and always be right off the highway as well. It fits that matrix of requirements."

There is no cost to enter the facility, but each amenity carries a separate price. For example, a single adult go-kart race costs $30; a game of laser tag is $15; and 250 arcade game credits are $10. Bowling is $33 per hour for up to six people Monday through Thursday, and $40 per hour Friday through Sunday.

Andretti says there's plenty of fun to be had at the new facility.

“Go-kart is fun to do as a family or group of friends. The 7D Motion Theater is super fun and you’re shooting at zombies, but it’s suitable for kids and not super scary,” he says. “But I like playing air hockey; me and my dad used to play against each other.”

The first 100 guests at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games on Saturday will receive one free hour of arcade play during a future visit. They'll also be entered into a raffle to win one free birthday party, valued up to $500, and 10 guests will win free arcade play for a year (one hour of video game play every week for 52 weeks. 

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is located at 1712 S. Cooper Road, Chandler. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday. Call 623-303-7223 or visit the website for information.
click to enlarge
The Andretti Karting mascot greets guests at the facility's opening party on Feb. 27.
Cassie Hepler
click to enlarge
There are plenty of arcade games to choose from.
Cassie Hepler
click to enlarge
Immerse yourself in Hologate VR at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games.
Cassie Hepler
click to enlarge
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games also offers Spark duckpin bowling.
Cassie Hepler
