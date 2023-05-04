Anime Arizona, Repticon and the nerdiest things to do in Phoenix in May

The countdown is on. Less than a month remains until Phoenix Fan Fusion and local geeks are eagerly crossing off dates on their calendars in anticipation of the Valley’s biggest geek event of the year. The good news is that there are plenty of things to do this month to help the time pass more quickly, and we’re not talking about prepping your Fan Fusion cosplay.
From now until the end of May, local geeks can celebrate Star Wars Day, score free comic books, or learn about the way of the intricacies of samurai culture. There will also be a few different cons happening, including the return of Anime Arizona in Mesa.
You don’t need to be as wise as Master Yoda to know that “May the Fourth” is a big day for Star Wars fans worldwide every year. Also known as Star Wars Day, it takes place on May 4 (as in “May the Fourth be with you”) and is an annual celebration of the geeky franchise. While not an actual holiday (like, say, Life Day), it’s a major occasion for Star Wars fanatics and is an excuse to put on themed events, parties, and gatherings. Each year, businesses around metro Phoenix have decided to Ewok on the wild side and gotten into the fun, whether it's local bars hosting costume contests and trivia nights or eateries serving special menu items inspired by the saga. This year is no exception as more than a dozen events will be happening in the Valley on Thursday, May 4. Click here for a full rundown of what’s planned.
Samurai Night
If the sum total of your knowledge of samurai culture is limited to whatever you can glean from anime, plan to spend the evening of Friday, May 5, at the Japanese Friendship Garden, 1125 North Third Avenue. In honor of Children’s Day in Japan, the garden will host an interactive samurai show from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. put on by the Japanese entertainment company Burai Productions. The basic movements, sword handling techniques, and manner of speaking used by samurai will be showcased during their performance. Paper swords will also be given out for any attendees who’d like to participate and a variety of samurai helmets, armor, and dolls will also be displayed. General admission is $30 for adults and $25 for children.
Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi horror classic Alien has been lampooned more than a few times over the decades, from the pages of Mad magazine to the unforgettable diner scene in Spaceballs. This month, the jokesters of the All Puppet Players will join in the fun when they kick off their latest season on Friday, May 5, with a parody of the ill-fated crew of the Nostromo. Like many of APP’s other productions, Alien: A Puppet Show is likely to be hilarious, profane, and downright offensive (as evidenced by the tagline, “In space … everyone gets fisted”). Performances will be staged at the Playhouse on the Park Theater, 1850 North Central Avenue, and are only open to those 17 and older. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, and at 5:30 p.m. on Sundays through June 3. Tickets are $35 to $40 for general admission and $42 to $50 for VIP seating.
Anime fandom in the Valley is only growing larger. For proof, look no further than the growth of local cons devoted to the art form. The second annual Anime Arizona, for instance, has expanded to three days and will feature a larger lineup of special guests than its inaugural year. Voice talents like Christopher Sabat of Dragon Ball Z and My Hero Academia, Death Note's Alessandro Juliani, and Maile Flanagan and Dave Wittenberg from Naruto are scheduled to appear and sign autographs during the event, which runs from Friday, May 5, to Sunday, May 7, at the Mesa Convention Center, 263 North Center Street. There will also be a variety of panels and programming cosplay meetups, and a giant vendor hall. Hours vary. Daily admission is $20 to $30 and a full event pass is $40. The Anime Arizona site has everything you’ll need to know.
Free Comic Book Day 2023
Comic book fans of the Valley will want to clear their schedules this weekend and make room in their collections. This year’s Free Comic Book Day is happening on Saturday, May 6, and allows geeks the chance to pick up any of 50 different commemorative issues being given away at stores across the U.S. Comparable to Record Store Day, FCBD is an annual celebration of the sequential art form that’s taken place for decades. It’s a big event for both comic book lovers and store owners alike. Locally, more than a dozen different stores will be participating, ranging from high-profile retailers like Samurai Comics to smaller shops like Tempe’s Ash Avenue Comics. Most locations will offer exclusives, signing appearances by local artists, and other activities. A list of this year’s titles and participating businesses can be found here. Hours vary by location.
The bookworms at the Phoenix Public Library are getting into the spirit of con season by offering a series of themed mini-conventions at various branches in May. Each will offer family-friendly activities and appearances by local authors, artists, and performers. To wit: The “Final Frontier” on Saturday, May 6, at the Mesquite Library, 4525 East Paradise Village Parkway North, will focus on space and feature sci-fi and space merchandise and authors. The following week, “A Spring Fling” at the Cholla Library, 10050 Metro Parkway East, on Saturday, May 13, will include the chance to make book-page flowers and write art-inspired poetry. The series will wrap up on Saturday, May 20, with “Weird and Wild West” at the Ironwood Library, 4333 East Chandler Boulevard, and will showcase steampunk, westerns, and Native American art. Each event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to attend. Complete details about the series are available here.
Gilbert beer and wine joint Taproom-120, 4576 South Power Road, is a local geek haven of the highest order. Since opening late last year, the retro-themed bar and arcade has hosted nerdy activities like board game nights, Mario Kart tournaments, and even pro wrestling spectacles. (Heck, the name of the place is a reference to old-school VHS cassettes.) Then there are its Misfits Market events, which boast a different theme each month and are populated by local tattoo artists and dozens of vendors selling items ranging from jewelry and nerdy apparel to action figures. This month’s edition takes place on Saturday, May 20, and will feature a “Masters of Horror” theme and will celebrate the birthdays of four legendary actors from the genre, including Vincent Price, Peter Cushing, and Christopher Lee. Hours are from noon to 6 p.m. and admission is free.
It takes a certain kind of comedy geek to appreciate the work of Neil Hamburger. Portrayed by entertainer (and onetime Valley resident) Gregg Turkington, the character is a vile and deplorable stand-up comic whose awful jokes and deadpan delivery are as much a part of his act as his sweaty demeanor, incessant throat-clearing, and a greasy combover. (Sample joke: “What's the worst thing about Fred Durst's herpes? His music.”) It's anti-comedy and cringe humor at its finest and one of those “so bad it's good” kind of things. Experience it firsthand when Hamburger pays a visit to Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue, on Saturday, May 20. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. with an opening set by Major Entertainer. Tickets are $16.
They Live
It's been almost 35 years since They Live debuted in theaters and the subversive 1988 sci-fi/horror film is still relevant. It stars the late Roddy Piper as a non-descript drifter who attempts to expose how ghoulish aliens have secretly become the Earth’s ruling class and are controlling the population with subliminal messages like “obey,” “consume,” and “conform,” and have “no independent thought.” Upon its release, They Live was seen as a satire of Reaganomics and '80s consumerism. These days, the film's messages could apply to many current sociopolitical issues, including wealth inequality, the growth of social media, and the spread of disinformation. You can see how well it's held up by attending Cult Classics’ screening of They Live at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at Landmark Theatres Scottsdale Quarter, 15257 North Scottsdale Road, Suite 230, in Scottsdale. Tickets are $16 for general admission and $25 to $150 for VIP packages that include a commemorative t-shirt and other perks.
Have a full-scale encounter with reptiles at ReptiCon.
ReptiCon
ReptiCon
For those who don’t suffer from herpetophobia (a.k.a. the fear of reptiles), this year’s edition of ReptiCon will slither into the Mesa Convention Center, 263 North Center Street, during the last weekend of May. The two-day event will feature vendors, breeders, and experts, as well as the chance to handle a scaly creature or two. According to the con’s website, reptiles like geckos, snakes, and maybe even an alligator will make an appearance. (Attendees are also allowed to bring two of their own reptiles, but only if they’re non-poisonous.) Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. Ticket prices vary per day. Visit the ReptiCon website for more info.
