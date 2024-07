Your guide to Mad Monster Party Arizona: Guests, schedule and more

click to enlarge Jason Voorhees cosplayers at a previous edition of Mad Monster Party Arizona. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge The oddest pair at Mad Monster Arizona 2018. Benjamin Leatherman

2024 Mad Monster Party Arizona guests



Juliette Lewis (“Yellowjackets” “From Dusk Till Dawn”)

Lou Diamond Phillips (“Route 666,” “The First Power”)

Jason Patric (“The Lost Boys,” “Sleepers”)

Jon Bernthal ("The Punisher," "The Bear")

Rose McGowan (“Scream,” “Grindhouse”)

Jack Osbourne ("The Osbournes")

Matthew Lillard ("Scream," "Thirteen Ghosts")

Skeet Ulrich ("Scream," "The Craft")

Jamie Kennedy ("Scream," "Son of the Mask")

John Glover ("Smallville," "Scrooged")

Mark Burnham ("Texas Chainsaw Massacre")

Keith Coogan ("Adventures in Babysitting")

Christine Elise ("Child's Play 2")

Sky Elobar ("The Greasy Strangler")

Darren Ewing ("Troll 2")

Ken Foree ("Dawn of the Dead," "The Devil's Rejects")

Marianne Hagan ("Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers')

Kane Hodder ("Friday the 13th," "Wishmaster")

A. Michael Lerner ("Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers")

John Schneider (“The Dukes of Hazzard,” “Smallville”)

Tom Wopat (“The Dukes of Hazzard,” “Django Unchained”)

Alison Lohman ("Drag Me to Hell")

Ed Neal ("The Texas Chainsaw Massacre")

Michael Rosenbaum ("Smallville," "Urban Legend")

Michael St. Michaels ("The Greasy Strangler")

Sid (Slipknot)

Alex Vincent ("Child's Play")

Lee Waddell ("Scream," "Bad Dreams")

Nivek Ogre ("Repo! The Genetic Opera")

Stephen Pearcy (Ratt)

The Honky Tonk Man (WWE Hall of Famer)

click to enlarge Creepy and scary costumes will be legion at Mad Monster Party Arizona. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Benjamin Leatherman

Noon, Michael Rosenbaum and John Glover Q&Al SID photo ops

12:15 p.m., Marianne Hagan and A. Michael Lerner photo ops

12:30 p.m., Ed Neal photo ops

12:45 p.m., Jason Patric photo ops

1 p.m., Kane Hodder photo ops; Alex Vincent and Christine Elise duo photo ops

1:15 p.m., Nivek Ogre photo ops

1:30 p.m., Ken Foree photo ops

2 p.m., “Scream” cast photo op feat. Rose McGowan, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy and Lee Waddell

3 p.m., “Child’s Play 2” cast Q&A

4 p.m., Lou Diamond Phillips photo ops

4:15 p.m., Juliette Lewis Q&A

4:30 p.m., Stephen Pearcy photo ops

4:45 p.m., John Schneider and Tom Wopat photo ops

5 p.m., Michael Rosenbaum, John Glover and John Schneider photo ops

5:15 p.m., Lou Diamond Phillips Q&A

5:30 p.m., Juliette Lewis photo ops

6 p.m., Kane Hodder costume photo op

6:30 p.m., Jack Osbourne photo ops

6:40 p.m., Alison Lohman photo ops

6:30 p.m., Scares That Care charity auction

6:45 p.m., Sky Elobar and Michael St. Michaels photo ops

7:45 p.m., Adult costume contest

9 p.m., RIP Party (RIP admission required)

10 p.m., Mad Monster trivia

11 p.m., Mad Monster Scaraoke

click to enlarge Boo! Benjamin Leatherman

11:30 a.m., Alison Lohman Q&A; Nivek Ogre photo ops

11:45 a.m., Jason Patric photo ops

Noon, “Scream” cast photo op feat. Rose McGowan, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy and Lee Waddell

1 p.m., Jason Patric Q&A

1:15 p.m., Michael Rosenbaum, John Glover and John Schneider photo ops

1:30 p.m., Lou Diamond Phillips

1:45 p.m., Alex Vincent and Christine Elise photo ops

2:00 p.m., “Scream” cast Q&A

2:30 p.m., Jon Bernthal photo ops

3 p.m., Juliette Lewis photo ops

3 p.m., “The Greasy Strangler” cast Q&A

3:15 p.m., John Schneider and Tom Wopat photo ops

3:30 p.m., Stephen Pearcy photo ops

3:45 p.m., Sky Elobar and Michael St. Michaels photo ops

4:40 p.m., Kids costume contest

Ozzy Osbourne might not be appearing at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024 , but plenty of other famous names will be at the weekend-long convention in Glendale.The three-day horror fandom event, which runs from Friday to Sunday at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel, was set to feature the legendary metal god, his wife Sharon and their kids, Jack and Kelly. Due to Ozzy’s health issues , though, only Jack Osbourne will appear.The good news is that Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024 will have more than 30 celebrity guests, — including Juliette Lewis, Jon Bernthal and Lou Diamond Phillips — as well as dozens of horror-focused vendors and a horde of spooky-looking cosplayers.What else awaits at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024? Check out the following guide for all the gory details.This year’s event runs from Friday, July 12, to Sunday, July 14, at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel, 9495 W. Entertainment Blvd. in Glendale. The official hours are from 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets are available via madmonster.com . General admission is $35 per person for Friday and Sunday or $45 per person for Saturday. Three-day “Shriekend” passes are $80 per person.No. Mad Monster Party Arizona is an all-ages event and kids under 12 are free with a paid adult admission. Be warned, though, the event focuses on horror, which could be a little extreme for children.The Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel is located near Maryland and 95th avenues. If you’re driving, take the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway to Cardinals Way (Exit 6), head east to 95th Avenue and then go north.Westgate Entertainment District is next to the hotel and offers thousands of free parking spaces available. Things will be busy on the weekends, so you might have to hunt for a spot.More than 30 actors, actresses and other celebrities are scheduled to appear at this year’s Mad Monster Party Arizona. Here’s a complete list of confirmed guests:Prices vary per celebrity with some charging as little as $20 or as much as $100 for a snapshot or signature. YMMV.More than 75 different vendors will be set up at the event. The selection will include retailers like Bookmans Entertainment Exchange, artists and publishers. There will also be a few local tattoo studios, haunted attractions, apparel companies, toy shops and prop-makers. A full list of vendors is available here If you don’t want to leave the hotel, a cafe called Ray's and the more upscale restaurant Soleil are both available inside. Westgate also features more than a dozen eating and drinking establishments.Given the con’s focus on horror, attendees tend to dress like characters from "Stranger Things," "The Walking Dead," "Saw," "Get Out" and numerous other films and television shows from the genre. (You’re free to wear costumes inspired by other genres and fandoms, though.) And if you’ve got a great get-up, a cosplay contest for adults will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a separate competition for kids at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Both will offer cash prizes.Here’s a complete rundown of the panels and events at the con on July 127 p.m., Ken Foree Q&A; Alex Vincent and Christine Elise photo op7:15 p.m., Jason Patric photo op7:30 p.m., “Scream” cast photo op feat. Rose McGowan, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy and Lee Waddell8:15 p.m., “Halloween VI” cast Q&A panel8:45 p.m., John Schneider and Tom Wopat photo op9 p.m., John Glover photo op9:15p.m., Lou Diamond Phillips photo op9:30 p.m., Juliette Lewis photo op10 p.m., “Dukes of Hazzard” cast Q&A panel10:15 p.m., Sky Elobar and Michael St. Michaels photo op11 p.m., Mad Monster ScaraokeHere’s everything that’s happening at the con on July 13Here’s everything that’s happening at the con on July 14