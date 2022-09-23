Your Guide to the Arizona State Fair 2022: Concerts, Discounts, Rides, and More

The annual extravaganza of deep-fried foods, over-the-top thrill rides, midway games, and homespun crafts will return to the state fairgrounds on Friday, September 23, for its 2022 edition, which runs until October 30.
Most of the usual staples will be part of the event, ranging from monster truck rallies and rodeos in the grandstand area and entertainers performing on multiple stages to the always colorful mix of vendors and exhibitors.
There’s new stuff also, including the Omnium Circus and overly indulgent food items like Cinnamon Toast Crunch churros and a Hot Cheetos-covered chicken sandwich.
What else is planned for this year’s fair? Check out the following guide with everything you need to know, such as info on tickets, discounts, rides, parking, and more.
When and Where Is This Year’s Fair?
The 2022 edition of the Arizona State Fair happens from Friday, September 23, to Sunday, October 30, at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 West McDowell Road. It will run from Thursday to Sunday each week and will be closed Monday through Wednesday.
What Are the Hours of Operation?
The fair will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, September 23, for opening day. Regular hours will be noon until typically 11 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday. Closing times will vary depending on attendance each day. (According to the fair’s website, if the lights on the La Grande Wheel XL are still on, the event’s still going.)
Meanwhile, the livestock areas close at 9 each night while the entry gates and shopping pavilion will shut down at 10 p.m.
How Much Is Admission?
Tickets are $15 for anyone 8 or older and can be purchased online or onsite at the fairgrounds' entry gates. Kids 7 and under are free. Special pricing for military or seniors won’t be offered in 2022 outside of specific days (see below).
So What Discounts or Deals Are Available This Year?
Fairgoers who bring 10 cans or items of nonperishable food on Fridays can get in for free (excluding opening day). Anyone 55 or older can also get complimentary admission on Friday, October 14, through the fair’s website as part of Humana’s Friends 55+ Day promotion (there’s a limit of two tickets per person and you have to use the password “22FAIRFUN”). Veterans will also be eligible for free admission on Friday, October 21 (click here for more details).
Patrons can score $3 food items from noon to 6 p.m. every Friday. And kids ages 5 to 14 who read three age-appropriate books approved by their parent, guardian, or teacher, and fill out a form, will receive three free ride passes (full details are available here).
Where Are the Entrances?
People can enter through the main gate off Monte Vista Road and 19th Avenue, a second gate located just north of the coliseum, or on the opposite end of the fairgrounds near the intersection of McDowell Road and 19th and Grand avenues.
Where Can I Park?Official lots will be available on either side of 19th Avenue. The entrance to the west lot is along Encanto Road near 20th Avenue, and it's $8 per vehicle. The north lot costs a little more ($12 per vehicle), but is located within the fairgrounds. The entrance is at 19th Avenue and Monte Vista Road. A VIP lot offering reserved parking is also available in the north lot for $30 per vehicle, and you can pay online in advance.
Another option is hitting privately owned lots along Grand Avenue or McDowell Road near the fairgrounds, which usually cost from $20 to $50 or more. Residents of the surrounding neighborhoods are also known to let people park on their driveways or front lawns for a certain fee, though it's not endorsed by the fair.
Will There Be Security Screenings?
Yes. Fair organizers tell Phoenix New Times that security will use a metal detector wand on every person entering the fair, and all backpacks, bags, and purses will be searched for stuff that's prohibited (see below). Patrons can either take the unauthorized items back to their cars or toss them in the trash.
What Can't You Bring?
Outside food and drink (including alcoholic beverages) aren’t allowed. The same goes for firearms, narcotics, pepper spray, laser pointers, selfie sticks, glass bottles, drones, sharpie markers, sharp metal objects, weapons of any kind, and anything else that could be considered dangerous, destructive, or disruptive.
What Sort of Rides Will Be Available?
The fair’s selection of 65 rides will run the gamut from laid-back and quaint (like Ferris wheels, the carousel, and the sky ride) to more thrilling experiences guaranteed to get your adrenaline pumping, including the Flying Dutchmen swing boat, various roller coasters, or the centrifuge-like Rave Wave. You can also partake in such longtime fair favorites as the towering Euroslide, Zipper, and the Tilt-A-Whirl. Here’s the complete ride list.
How Much Are Tickets for Rides and Midway Games?
It depends on how many you want to buy. It's roughly $8 per 10 tickets, which can be purchased either at the fair, online, or through the downloadable FunPass app on iOS or Android. The amount needed for each ride varies: Kiddie stuff is around four to eight tickets while premium experiences like the La Grande Wheel XL cost up to 20 tickets or more.
The fair also will sell unlimited ride wristbands every Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. at $50 per person. They can only be purchased at the fair and will be honored until 8:30 p.m.
Is It Possible to Beat the Games?
Maybe, if you’ve got good enough hand-eye coordination, a modicum of patience, and plenty of luck. There are also various videos on YouTube supposedly revealing all the secrets and pitfalls of the most popular carnival games.
What Sort of Food Will Be Available?
It’s the fair, so expect greasy, sugary, or bad-for-you options. A total of 88 food vendors will be selling favorites like fry bread, kettle corn, tacos, pizza, funnel cakes, and all kinds of hot dogs and corn dogs. Guilty pleasure spot Bacon A-Fair, which wraps everything from parmesan-stuffed Brussel sprouts to turkey legs in the fried meat, is returning this year.
The #azstatefair is not complete without NEW FOODS 🤤 New this year 🚨 Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros ✋ Sign us up! Re-tweetif you'll be trying these sweet delicious churros! pic.twitter.com/hiPdnuYDjz— Arizona State Fair (@azstatefair) September 10, 2022
What Are the New Food Items This Year?
If you’ve got a major sweet tooth, Texas Donuts will offer the Ay Caramba! strawberry sprinkle doughnut, while you can purchase churros covered with Cap’n Crunch, Fruity Pebbles, or Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal from another vendor. Prefer something spicy or savory? A Loco Ramen Elote cup with hot noodles, sweet corn, Cotija cheese, and mayo will also make its debut at the fair this year, as will chicken sandwiches covered with either Hot Cheetos or a combination of Cap'n Crunch and a honey raspberry spicy sauce. Hope you have strong stomachs.
Will Alcohol Be Available to Purchase?
Absolutely. Multiple vendors will be selling beer, wine, and mixed drinks. Of course, you’ll have to be 21 or older to purchase or consume them.
Can You Bring in Water or Empty Bottles?Yes. Patrons will be allowed to bring in a single 20-ounce factory-sealed bottle of water or an empty plastic bottle, which can be refilled at water stations around the event. You also can purchase fresh bottles of water from vendors.
Will There Be Concerts This Year?
Yes, but on a smaller scale. The fair's popular concert series featuring high-profile acts performing in the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum isn’t happening again this year. But local and out-of-town tribute acts and cover bands will perform on the Backyard Stage in the northeast corner of the fairgrounds. Shows will take place every night the fair is operating through Friday, October 28, and sets will be at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Here’s the complete schedule:
- Friday, September 23: CC Seger (Bob Seger and CCR tribute)
- Saturday, September 24: Nathan Owens Motown Legends (Motown/soul/R&B tributes)
- Sunday, September 25: New Doubt (No Doubt tribute)
- Thursday, September 29: Shades of Billy (Billy Joel tribute)
- Friday, September 30: Mania (Beatles tribute)
- Saturday, October 1: Unchained (Van Halen tribute)
- Sunday, October 2: Riff Raff (AC/DC tribute)
- Thursday, October 6: Uptown Funk (Bruno Mars tribute)
- Friday, October 7: Journey Unauthorized (Journey tribute)
- Saturday, October 8: Chicago The Tribute
- Sunday, October 9: Amor Prohibido (Selena tribute)
- Thursday, October 13: Queen Nation (Queen tribute)
- Friday, October 14: When Doves Cry (Prince tribute)
- Saturday, October 15: The OutLaw Mariachi (classic rock covers)
- Sunday, October 16: The OutLaw Mariachi (classic rock covers)
- Thursday, October 20: One of These Nights (Eagles tribute)
- Friday, October 21: 60s Summer of Love (classic rock covers)
- Saturday, October 22: Skynnyn Lynnyrd (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute)
- Sunday, October 23: Evil Waze (Santana tribute)
- Thursday, October 27: Super Diamond (Neil Diamond tribute)
- Friday, October 28: Green Today (Green Day tribute)
What About Other Entertainment?
That will be happening, too. The Omnium Circus (self-described as the “world’s most inclusive circus”) will make its Arizona State Fair debut when it presents the production “I’m Possible” during the first two weeks of the event. Performances take place at 7 each night from Thursday, September 29, to Sunday, October 9. Matinees are at 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Entry is included with your fair ticket.
Meanwhile, the Grandstand Arena will feature events like monster trucks from September 23-25 and October 28-30; Figure 8 races from September 30 to October 2 and October 7-9; Native American rodeos on October 14-15; high school rodeos on October 21; Xtreme Bulls (as in bull riding) on October 22; and quarter midget racing on October 27.
Various stages around the fairgrounds will feature a variety of entertainers throughout the run of the fair, including Tyzen the Comedy Hypnotist, ventriloquist Joe Gandelman, Godfrey the Magician, and the Paradise Perch Bird Show.
The full entertainment lineup and schedule can be found here.