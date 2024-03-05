 Author Jordan Peterson adds second Phoenix tour stop in May 2024 | Phoenix New Times
Author Dr. Jordan Peterson adds second Phoenix speaking engagment

The March show is sold out, but you can hear him speak in May.
March 5, 2024
Commentator Jordan Peterson is circling back to Phoenix later this year.
Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, the influential psychologist, author and cultural commentator announced Tuesday a second Phoenix show as part of his We Who Wrestle With God Tour.

He'll return to Arizona Financial Theatre on May 14 after a sold-out date at the same venue on March 24.

Peterson is the bestselling author of books such as "Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief," "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" and "Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life." His next book, titled "We Who Wrestle With God," will be released in November.

Peterson is well-known for his outspoken opinions on the veracity of climate change, preferred pronouns and other controversial topics.

Tickets for the May 14 date go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Ticketmaster website.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
