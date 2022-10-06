Metro Phoenix's best haunted houses and Halloween displays in 2023

Metro Phoenix gives Jack Skellington a run for his money during the Halloween season. Every October, nights in the Valley grow longer and colder as everyone makes like “The Nightmare Before Christmas” protagonist and gets into the mood to celebrate all things spooky and scary.
And just like Jack, some folks make their own fun. That includes anyone dressing up their homes with decorations or visiting any of the haunted houses — both DIY or professional — that pop up locally during this time of year.
All of these places are included in our annual list of the Phoenix area’s best Halloween attractions, free home haunts and displays. Some are cute and kitschy. Others are frightening and freaky. All offer a place to celebrate your love of the Halloween season between now on Oct. 31.
This is Halloween, everybody make a scene.
The spooky scene at Phoenix Dead Rising.
Nick Chryst
Phoenix Dead Rising
8611 N. 30th Drive
A legion of decorations — including hordes of skeletons, a forest of tombstones and various other ghostly figures — make for an ominous tableau adorning Nick Chryst’s front yard every Halloween. A thick blanket of stage fog and the glow of purple and green lights add to the eerie atmosphere. Hours and prices:
On display, 6 to 10:30 p.m., Oct. 20 to 21 and 27 to 31; 6 to 10 p.m., Oct. 23 to 26. Free, but donations are accepted.
Keely’s Light Show
1851 S. Brighton Circle, Mesa
The Keely family covers their Mesa home
with twinkling lights and offer synchronized audio-visual displays set to rock, pop and EDM anthems like Marilyn Manson’s “This Is Halloween” and Onderkoffer’s “It.” A sinister, smoke-breathing dragon and a 12-foot-tall inferno pumpkin skeleton complete the spooky scene. Hours and prices:
Nightly, 6:30 to 11 p.m., Oct. 7 to 31. Free.
Morgan Manor
1100 E. Osage Ave., Apache Junction
Bryan and Batrice Morgan prefer keeping things quaint and eerie with their yard display
without getting too frightening. “We try to be spooky, but not scary, and intriguing, but not gory,” Bryan says. What it lacks in gut-punching thrills it makes up for in charm. There’s a graveyard with dozens of skeletons, a pumpkin patch and various animatronics.
Hours and prices:
On display nightly until 10 p.m. until Oct. 31. Free.
Bone-chilling fun can be had at Sun City's Skeleton House.
Benjamin Leatherman
Skeleton House AZ
23625 N. 117th Drive, Sun City
No bones about it: Sun City’s Skeleton House is one of the Valley’s most original Halloween displays. It consists of a parade of skeletons in cowboy hats arranged along 117th Avenue north of Pinnacle Peak Road, which lead to Wild West-themed wooden buildings — including a hotel, saloon and sheriff’s office — in front of Craig David's home with even more skeletons. It's a humerus sight. Hours and prices:
On display from dusk until dawn, Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 21 to 31. Free.
Casa de Muerte
1721 W. Villa Maria Drive
There’s no better time to celebrate horror flicks than Halloween. Kevin and Nicole Quenga are getting into the spooky spirit of the season by adorning their yard with slasher film villains like Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees, as well as scenes from “Jeepers Creepers” and “The Exorcist.” They’ll even have a 12-foot-tall Freddy Krueger.
Hours and prices: The free display operates nightly at dusk from Oct. 14 to 31.
Darkwater Bayou
24211 N. 24th Place
You won't encounter any gators or snakes populating this particular bayou. Instead, the area outside this North Phoenix home is a fantastical sort of place where skeleton bartenders, talking man-eating plants, swamp witches, animatronic pirates and fearsome-looking dragons mix in a wild, colorful scene. Sounds a little chaotic? Sure, but it's entertaining nonetheless. Hours and prices:
Nightly starting at dusk from Oct. 18 to 31. Free.
The folks at Hellbilly Holler are dying to "meat" you.
Michaela Nastasia
Hellbilly Holler Halloween Haunt
14601 N. 40th Way
This homespun haunt in North Phoenix is like a moonshine-drenched fever dream mixing southern-fried horrific fun, cannibalism and hillbilly shtick with grisly bits of “Deliverance” and “Motel Hell” baked into its inbred DNA. Local artist Michaela Nastasia’s yard becomes a backwoods cabin where banjos are plucked and freakish mutants frolic. There are new characters this year, including bile-puking conjoined twins and the Elephant Man. Don’t linger too long or you might become dinner. Hours and prices:
On display nightly, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Sundays to Thursdays; 7 to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 13 to 28 and nightly, 7 to 11 p.m. from Oct 28 to 31. Free.
Face Your Fears on 55th
8420 N. 55th Ave., Glendale
If close encounters with werewolves, witches, creepy clowns or even creepier dolls get your adrenaline pumping, you’ll want to steel yourself before strolling through this haunted house on Halloween night. (Think of it as shock therapy for dealing with your fears.) Prefer a less emotionally taxing experience? A colorful and expansive array of characters are in the front yard for most of October. Hours and prices:
The yard display can be viewed nightly, 5 to 10 p.m., until Oct. 24. The haunted house runs 5 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 31. Free.
Terror Nights
511 E. La Donna Drive, Tempe
For 51 weeks each year, the Stoudt residence is an ordinary home in a sleepy Tempe neighborhood. In the evenings leading up to Halloween, it becomes a fortress of fright occupied by ghoulish beings, possessed dolls and freakish fiends. Inside, visitors will encounter sinister scenes throughout the house, like the “Morgue Room” and “Maniac’s Revenge,” as well as surprises around every corner. You might have to wait a bit to be scared, as there’s typically a line.
Hours and prices:
Runs 7 to 10 p.m., Oct. 27, 28 and 30. Free, but donations benefitting Tempe Community Action Agency are appreciated.
Eddie Shriner's Home Haunt
2427 W. Vista Ave.
Eddie Shriner's collection of life-sized creatures and frightening characters numbers into the hundreds — and it only keeps growing. He buys more each year and arranges them either in front of his house or along a winding path into the backyard, allowing visitors to endure a gauntlet of terror. There are horror film icons and fiendish witches. A “pumpkin alley” and a squad of scarecrows. And more killer clowns than your therapist cares to know about. Much of Shriner's collection is animatronic. Almost everything is terrifying. Hours and prices:
Runs 7 to 9 p.m., Sundays to Thursdays; 7 to 10, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 26 and 6 to 10 p.m., Oct. 27 to 31. Free.
Scorpio House
15833 W. Cypress St., Goodyear
Dan Malanowski knows how to scare up an amazing Halloween display. A few years back, he constructed a two-story pirate shipwreck outside his previous home in Sun City. This year, Malanowski’s channeling “Stranger Things” and building an enormous spider-shaped Mind Flayer and a walkway straight out of The Upside Down. Fans of the show will love it. Hours and prices:
On display nightly at dusk starting in mid-October. Free.
The House of Haunts
8325 E. Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale
Scottsdale’s Steve Birkett and his children are behind one of the most elaborate and stunning DIY haunted houses in the Valley. It's offered the Valley thrills and chills for decades with its special effects, creepy atmosphere and mind-bending scenes. There’s a room based on "The Shining," an elaborate recreation of the Lost Dutchman Mine, a laser-filled swamp and rooms that screw with people's perceptions. According to Steve's daughter, Caitlyn Birkett, they've created additional areas this year, proving you can teach old haunts new tricks. Hours and prices:
Open nightly, 6:45 to 10 p.m., from Oct. 27 to 31. A $5 donation is requested.
The AZ Beetlehouse in central Phoenix is inspired by "Beetlejuice."
Karen Altamirano
AZ Beetlehouse
1423 E. Earll Drive
Have you been to the Beetlehouse
yet? Created by Karen Altamirano and Matthew Wiley outside their CenPho home, it's a must-see for Halloween lovers and fans of “Beetlejuice.” It features mockups of several scenes from the flick, including Dante's Inferno Room, the waiting room for the recently deceased and Beetlejuice’s grave. There’s also a giant sandworm and mannequin versions of various characters. Altamirano says it's a favorite of local cosplayers and popular on Instagram and TikTok. We’ve been there about 167 times and it keeps getting better every single time we see it. Hours and prices:
On display nightly, dusk to 11 p.m. through Oct. 31. Free.
Hallowsevolve
12905 N. 147th Drive, Surprise
Each year, crafty couple Krista and John Droski pick a different theme for their impressive Halloween display
. For 2023, they’re doing “Sea Legends of Old” and decorating their two-story residence with shipwrecks, sirens, recreations of Davy Jones's locker and a waterfall and Fountain of Youth. Sounds nautical but nice. Hours and prices:
Nightly, dusk to 10 p.m. until Oct. 31. Free.
Mount Mayhem
1740 E. Purdue Ave.
Don’t let the young ages of Mount Mayhem
’s teenage cast fool you: They’re hell-bent on scaring patrons of the small, neighborhood-run haunt. They’ve done so every Halloween since 2009 with a different theme each time. This year, the theme is “Psykosis,” which means visitors can expect hallucinations, mind tricks and psych-outs while being stalked throughout the haunt. Remember, it's not paranoia if they’re out to get you. Hours and prices:
Nightly, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Oct. 27 to 31. Free, but donations are accepted.
Scary Christmas House in Glendale.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Scary Christmas House
4431 W. Escuda Drive, Glendale
Bob Spacy takes his love of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” to new heights with his fantastical and intricate display
based on the 1993 animated movie. It draws a crowd throughout the Halloween and holiday seasons, beckoning locals with more than 100,000 lights, dozens of characters from the film and handmade decorations covering every exterior inch of his two-story home. (He adds more each year.) It's earned Spacy thousands of fans, so you’d better pay a visit before the crowds get bigger. Hours and prices: Runs 6 to 10 p.m., Sundays to Thursdays; 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, from Oct. 20 to 31. Free, but donations to local families in need are accepted.
Haunted Graveyard
8414 E. Valley Vista Drive, Scottsdale
There are Halloween displays and then there’s the Haunted Graveyard
. Created by Scottsdale resident Chris Birkett and his family, it encompasses the exterior of their expansive residence and features genuine scares aplenty. A claustrophobic maze runs through the garage and contains actors, fog effects, illusions and scares. Along the side of the house is a dank and creepy mine. Out front are animatronic headstones, singing pumpkins, and a fire-breathing dragon. It's wildly popular with locals. Hint: Arrive early if you don’t want to wait in line. Hours and prices:
The family-friendly version without actors runs 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 25 and 26. The regular version runs 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., Oct. 27 to 31. A $5 donation is suggested.
Terror in Tolleson
9210 W. Van Buren St., Tolleson, 602-303-0179
There’s more terror than ever at this 3,500-square-foot haunted house in downtown Tolleson. Owners have expanded to six “scare zones” this year, each with its own theme (one is inspired by phobias and urban legends while others involve slashers, the zombie apocalypse or an evil carnival). Patrons are warned to “expect the unexpected,” which on certain nights could include trying to find their way through total darkness. Hours and prices:
Operates 7 to 10 p.m., Thursdays and Sundays; and 7 to 11 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays and on Oct. 30 and 31. Tickets
are $25, fast-pass upgrades are $15 more, “Terror VIP” packages are $60 and season passes with unlimited admission are $125.
One of the mutated menaces of "The Deadlands" attraction inside 13th Floor Haunted House.
Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group
13th Floor Haunted House
2710 W. Bell Road, #1180, 602-456-2250
The rumors are true: 13th Floor’s proprietors moved the haunted house to new digs, albeit in the same North Phoenix shopping center it's been for decades. It’s the only thing that’s changed, as it still offers multiple state-of-the-art themed attractions and panic-inducing thrills under one roof. This year’s attractions include “The Deadlands,” a post-apocalyptic scenario caused by a viral outbreak, and “Repossessed,” where a demonic nun seeks to unleash untold fear and suffering. Hours and prices:
Operates nightly through Halloween, except October 10, 11, 16, 17 and 23. Hours vary. Tickets
are $27.99 to $32.99 in advance and add-ons include $10 fast-passes and $20 skip-the-line passes. Platinum tickets are $74.99 and include various perks.
AZ Field of Screams
5726 North 75th Ave., Glendale, 602-999-3276
A word of warning: Wicked things lurk in the haunted corn maze at Glendale's Tolmachoff Farms. Evil clowns and chainsaw-wielding freaks searching for fresh prey terrorize patrons who wander through a mile-long dirt path through the corn, leaping out and causing screams. Expect jump scares galore, but be aware that the owners don't offer refunds. Friendlier mazes with zero frights are also available if you’re feeling skittish. Hours and prices:
Operates 7 to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, through Oct. 28 and on Oct. 31. Admission
is $25 for just the haunted maze or $30 for every maze.
Scarizona Scaregrounds and Fright in the Lights
1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa, 480-444-2590
Halloween experiences both quaint and chaotic await at Mesa's Scarizona Scaregrounds. If you’re into scares, there are two haunted attractions available: "Mayhem in the Madness" features a chaos-filled hell realm containing "clowns, blood, guts, gore ... and other shocking experiences." Meanwhile, "Startled Darkness" allows you to walk through pitch-black environments where constant sounds, jolts, and unseen menaces will get your heart pounding. If you'd rather stay in your car, there’s also the Frights in the Lights drive-thru light show, where you can cruise past illuminated ghosts, pumpkins, spiders and more. Hours and prices:
Scarizona Scaregrounds opens at 6:45 p.m., Oct. 6 to 7, 13 to 15, 19 to 22 and 27 to 31. Closing times vary. Tickets
are $24.95 for general admission, $45.95 for admission with a fast-pass or $59.95 for VIP access and no waiting. Frights in the Lights runs 6:30 to 9 p.m., Sundays to Thursdays and 6:30 to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31. Admission
is $29.95 to $114.95.
A motley crew of characters at Sanctum of Horror in Mesa.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Sanctum of Horror
6555 E. Southern Ave., Mesa, 480-200-8163
Sanctum of Horror has been a local staple of Halloween since the early 2000s. Situated outside Mesa's Superstition Springs Mall, it features separate areas that each pile on scares: "The Breach" involves wandering through an abandoned military bunker, while the adjacent "Sanctum of Horror" depicts the gore-filled childhood home of an escaped mental patient named Lenore and the asylum where she was imprisoned. Be warned: She haunts both locations and is eager to avenge her mistreatment on anyone who dares cross her path. Hours and prices:
Doors open at 7 p.m. nightly through Halloween, except on Oct. 9 to 11, 16 to 17 and 23 to 24. Closing times vary. Tickets
are $28 for general admission and $42 for admission plus a fast pass.
Mill of Madness
3749 E. Atlanta Ave., 480-631-3021
Newly opened spooky spot Mill of Madness is hoping to “shake up” the Valley’s haunted house scene with an engrossing plot — which involves unraveling a conspiracy surrounding “human experiments gone awry” — professional actors, cutting-edge special effects, immersive environments, carefully crafted sets, realistic props and owners who are involved in the indie horror industry. “We really want to take things to the next level,” says co-owner Ryan Barney. Hours and prices:
Runs nightly, 7 to 10 p.m., through Halloween, except on Oct. 9 to 10, 16 to 17 and 23. Tickets
are $25.99 for general admission or $35.99 with a fast-pass.
Fear Farm
6801 N. 99th Ave., Glendale, 623-866-5378
Fear Farm’s been freaking locals out since the late '90s and has become a Halloween institution in the Valley. Described as a “haunted fairgrounds” by its proprietors, the 26-acre outdoor spot includes four attractions this year — “The Rot Shop,” “Hollow House,” “Depths of Darkness” and “Infestation” — plus a corn maze. There’s also a separate midway with roaming characters, live entertainment and food vendors, just in case you need some fried foods after being frightened. Hours and prices:
Runs nightly through Halloween, except Oct. 9 and 16. Hours vary. Tickets
are $27.99 to $32.99 in advance and add-ons include $10 fast-passes and $20 skip-the-line passes. Platinum tickets are $99.99 and include various perks.