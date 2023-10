Metro Phoenix's best haunted houses and Halloween displays in 2023

click to enlarge The spooky scene at Phoenix Dead Rising. Nick Chryst

Phoenix Dead Rising

8611 N. 30th Drive

Keely’s Light Show

1851 S. Brighton Circle, Mesa

Morgan Manor

1100 E. Osage Ave., Apache Junction

click to enlarge Bone-chilling fun can be had at Sun City's Skeleton House. Benjamin Leatherman

Skeleton House AZ

23625 N. 117th Drive, Sun City

Casa de Muerte

1721 W. Villa Maria Drive

Darkwater Bayou

24211 N. 24th Place

click to enlarge The folks at Hellbilly Holler are dying to "meat" you. Michaela Nastasia

Hellbilly Holler Halloween Haunt

14601 N. 40th Way

Face Your Fears on 55th

8420 N. 55th Ave., Glendale

Terror Nights

511 E. La Donna Drive, Tempe

click to enlarge Benjamin Leatherman

Eddie Shriner's Home Haunt

2427 W. Vista Ave.

Scorpio House

15833 W. Cypress St., Goodyear

The House of Haunts

8325 E. Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale

click to enlarge The AZ Beetlehouse in central Phoenix is inspired by "Beetlejuice." Karen Altamirano

AZ Beetlehouse

1423 E. Earll Drive

Hallowsevolve

12905 N. 147th Drive, Surprise

Mount Mayhem

1740 E. Purdue Ave.

click to enlarge Scary Christmas House in Glendale. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Scary Christmas House

4431 W. Escuda Drive, Glendale

Haunted Graveyard

8414 E. Valley Vista Drive, Scottsdale

Terror in Tolleson

9210 W. Van Buren St., Tolleson, 602-303-0179

click to enlarge One of the mutated menaces of "The Deadlands" attraction inside 13th Floor Haunted House. Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group

13th Floor Haunted House

2710 W. Bell Road, #1180, 602-456-2250

AZ Field of Screams

5726 North 75th Ave., Glendale, 602-999-3276

Scarizona Scaregrounds and Fright in the Lights

1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa, 480-444-2590

click to enlarge A motley crew of characters at Sanctum of Horror in Mesa. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Sanctum of Horror

6555 E. Southern Ave., Mesa, 480-200-8163

Mill of Madness

3749 E. Atlanta Ave., 480-631-3021

Fear Farm

6801 N. 99th Ave., Glendale, 623-866-5378

Metro Phoenix gives Jack Skellington a run for his money during the Halloween season. Every October, nights in the Valley grow longer and colder as everyone makes like “The Nightmare Before Christmas” protagonist and gets into the mood to celebrate all things spooky and scary.And just like Jack, some folks make their own fun. That includes anyone dressing up their homes with decorations or visiting any of the haunted houses — both DIY or professional — that pop up locally during this time of year.All of these places are included in our annual list of the Phoenix area’s best Halloween attractions, free home haunts and displays. Some are cute and kitschy. Others are frightening and freaky. All offer a place to celebrate your love of the Halloween season between now on Oct. 31.This is Halloween, everybody make a scene.A legion of decorations — including hordes of skeletons, a forest of tombstones and various other ghostly figures — make for an ominous tableau adorning Nick Chryst’s front yard every Halloween. A thick blanket of stage fog and the glow of purple and green lights add to the eerie atmosphere.On display, 6 to 10:30 p.m., Oct. 20 to 21 and 27 to 31; 6 to 10 p.m., Oct. 23 to 26. Free, but donations are accepted.The Keely family covers their Mesa home with twinkling lights and offer synchronized audio-visual displays set to rock, pop and EDM anthems like Marilyn Manson’s “This Is Halloween” and Onderkoffer’s “It.” A sinister, smoke-breathing dragon and a 12-foot-tall inferno pumpkin skeleton complete the spooky scene.Nightly, 6:30 to 11 p.m., Oct. 7 to 31. Free.Bryan and Batrice Morgan prefer keeping things quaint and eerie with their yard display without getting too frightening. “We try to be spooky, but not scary, and intriguing, but not gory,” Bryan says. What it lacks in gut-punching thrills it makes up for in charm. There’s a graveyard with dozens of skeletons, a pumpkin patch and various animatronics.On display nightly until 10 p.m. until Oct. 31. Free.No bones about it: Sun City’s Skeleton House is one of the Valley’s most original Halloween displays. It consists of a parade of skeletons in cowboy hats arranged along 117th Avenue north of Pinnacle Peak Road, which lead to Wild West-themed wooden buildings — including a hotel, saloon and sheriff’s office — in front of Craig David's home with even more skeletons. It's a humerus sight.On display from dusk until dawn, Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 21 to 31. Free.There’s no better time to celebrate horror flicks than Halloween. Kevin and Nicole Quenga are getting into the spooky spirit of the season by adorning their yard with slasher film villains like Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees, as well as scenes from “Jeepers Creepers” and “The Exorcist.” They’ll even have a 12-foot-tall Freddy Krueger.Hours and prices: The free display operates nightly at dusk from Oct. 14 to 31.You won't encounter any gators or snakes populating this particular bayou. Instead, the area outside this North Phoenix home is a fantastical sort of place where skeleton bartenders, talking man-eating plants, swamp witches, animatronic pirates and fearsome-looking dragons mix in a wild, colorful scene. Sounds a little chaotic? Sure, but it's entertaining nonetheless.Nightly starting at dusk from Oct. 18 to 31​. Free.This homespun haunt in North Phoenix is like a moonshine-drenched fever dream mixing southern-fried horrific fun, cannibalism and hillbilly shtick with grisly bits of “Deliverance” and “Motel Hell” baked into its inbred DNA. Local artist Michaela Nastasia’s yard becomes a backwoods cabin where banjos are plucked and freakish mutants frolic. There are new characters this year, including bile-puking conjoined twins and the Elephant Man. Don’t linger too long or you might become dinner.On display nightly, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Sundays to Thursdays; 7 to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 13 to 28 and nightly, 7 to 11 p.m. from Oct 28 to 31. Free.If close encounters with werewolves, witches, creepy clowns or even creepier dolls get your adrenaline pumping, you’ll want to steel yourself before strolling through this haunted house on Halloween night. (Think of it as shock therapy for dealing with your fears.) Prefer a less emotionally taxing experience? A colorful and expansive array of characters are in the front yard for most of October.The yard display can be viewed nightly, 5 to 10 p.m., until Oct. 24. The haunted house runs 5 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 31. Free.For 51 weeks each year, the Stoudt residence is an ordinary home in a sleepy Tempe neighborhood. In the evenings leading up to Halloween, it becomes a fortress of fright occupied by ghoulish beings, possessed dolls and freakish fiends. Inside, visitors will encounter sinister scenes throughout the house, like the “Morgue Room” and “Maniac’s Revenge,” as well as surprises around every corner. You might have to wait a bit to be scared, as there’s typically a line.Runs 7 to 10 p.m., Oct. 27, 28 and 30. Free, but donations benefitting Tempe Community Action Agency are appreciated.Eddie Shriner's collection of life-sized creatures and frightening characters numbers into the hundreds — and it only keeps growing. He buys more each year and arranges them either in front of his house or along a winding path into the backyard, allowing visitors to endure a gauntlet of terror. There are horror film icons and fiendish witches. A “pumpkin alley” and a squad of scarecrows. And more killer clowns than your therapist cares to know about. Much of Shriner's collection is animatronic. Almost everything is terrifying.Runs 7 to 9 p.m., Sundays to Thursdays; 7 to 10, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 26 and 6 to 10 p.m., Oct. 27 to 31. Free.Dan Malanowski knows how to scare up an amazing Halloween display. A few years back, he constructed a two-story pirate shipwreck outside his previous home in Sun City. This year, Malanowski’s channeling “Stranger Things” and building an enormous spider-shaped Mind Flayer and a walkway straight out of The Upside Down. Fans of the show will love it.On display nightly at dusk starting in mid-October. Free.Scottsdale’s Steve Birkett and his children are behind one of the most elaborate and stunning DIY haunted houses in the Valley. It's offered the Valley thrills and chills for decades with its special effects, creepy atmosphere and mind-bending scenes. There’s a room based on "The Shining," an elaborate recreation of the Lost Dutchman Mine, a laser-filled swamp and rooms that screw with people's perceptions. According to Steve's daughter, Caitlyn Birkett, they've created additional areas this year, proving you can teach old haunts new tricks.Open nightly, 6:45 to 10 p.m., from Oct. 27 to 31. A $5 donation is requested.Have you been to the Beetlehouse yet? Created by Karen Altamirano and Matthew Wiley outside their CenPho home, it's a must-see for Halloween lovers and fans of “Beetlejuice.” It features mockups of several scenes from the flick, including Dante's Inferno Room, the waiting room for the recently deceased and Beetlejuice’s grave. There’s also a giant sandworm and mannequin versions of various characters. Altamirano says it's a favorite of local cosplayers and popular on Instagram and TikTok. We’ve been there about 167 times and it keeps getting better every single time we see it.On display nightly, dusk to 11 p.m. through Oct. 31. Free.Each year, crafty couple Krista and John Droski pick a different theme for their impressive Halloween display . For 2023, they’re doing “Sea Legends of Old” and decorating their two-story residence with shipwrecks, sirens, recreations of Davy Jones's locker and a waterfall and Fountain of Youth. Sounds nautical but nice.Nightly, dusk to 10 p.m. until Oct. 31. Free.Don’t let the young ages of Mount Mayhem ’s teenage cast fool you: They’re hell-bent on scaring patrons of the small, neighborhood-run haunt. They’ve done so every Halloween since 2009 with a different theme each time. This year, the theme is “Psykosis,” which means visitors can expect hallucinations, mind tricks and psych-outs while being stalked throughout the haunt. Remember, it's not paranoia if they’re out to get you.Nightly, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Oct. 27 to 31. Free, but donations are accepted.Bob Spacy takes his love of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” to new heights with his fantastical and intricate display based on the 1993 animated movie. It draws a crowd throughout the Halloween and holiday seasons, beckoning locals with more than 100,000 lights, dozens of characters from the film and handmade decorations covering every exterior inch of his two-story home. (He adds more each year.) It's earned Spacy thousands of fans, so you’d better pay a visit before the crowds get bigger. Hours and prices: Runs 6 to 10 p.m., Sundays to Thursdays; 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, from Oct. 20 to 31. Free, but donations to local families in need are accepted.There are Halloween displays and then there’s the Haunted Graveyard . Created by Scottsdale resident Chris Birkett and his family, it encompasses the exterior of their expansive residence and features genuine scares aplenty. A claustrophobic maze runs through the garage and contains actors, fog effects, illusions and scares. Along the side of the house is a dank and creepy mine. Out front are animatronic headstones, singing pumpkins, and a fire-breathing dragon. It's wildly popular with locals. Hint: Arrive early if you don’t want to wait in line.The family-friendly version without actors runs 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 25 and 26. The regular version runs 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., Oct. 27 to 31. A $5 donation is suggested.There’s more terror than ever at this 3,500-square-foot haunted house in downtown Tolleson. Owners have expanded to six “scare zones” this year, each with its own theme (one is inspired by phobias and urban legends while others involve slashers, the zombie apocalypse or an evil carnival). Patrons are warned to “expect the unexpected,” which on certain nights could include trying to find their way through total darkness.Operates 7 to 10 p.m., Thursdays and Sundays; and 7 to 11 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays and on Oct. 30 and 31. Tickets are $25, fast-pass upgrades are $15 more, “Terror VIP” packages are $60 and season passes with unlimited admission are $125.The rumors are true: 13th Floor’s proprietors moved the haunted house to new digs, albeit in the same North Phoenix shopping center it's been for decades. It’s the only thing that’s changed, as it still offers multiple state-of-the-art themed attractions and panic-inducing thrills under one roof. This year’s attractions include “The Deadlands,” a post-apocalyptic scenario caused by a viral outbreak, and “Repossessed,” where a demonic nun seeks to unleash untold fear and suffering.Operates nightly through Halloween, except October 10, 11, 16, 17 and 23. Hours vary. Tickets are $27.99 to $32.99 in advance and add-ons include $10 fast-passes and $20 skip-the-line passes. Platinum tickets are $74.99 and include various perks.A word of warning: Wicked things lurk in the haunted corn maze at Glendale's Tolmachoff Farms. Evil clowns and chainsaw-wielding freaks searching for fresh prey terrorize patrons who wander through a mile-long dirt path through the corn, leaping out and causing screams. Expect jump scares galore, but be aware that the owners don't offer refunds. Friendlier mazes with zero frights are also available if you’re feeling skittish.Operates 7 to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, through Oct. 28 and on Oct. 31. Admission is $25 for just the haunted maze or $30 for every maze.Halloween experiences both quaint and chaotic await at Mesa's Scarizona Scaregrounds. If you’re into scares, there are two haunted attractions available: "Mayhem in the Madness" features a chaos-filled hell realm containing "clowns, blood, guts, gore ... and other shocking experiences." Meanwhile, "Startled Darkness" allows you to walk through pitch-black environments where constant sounds, jolts, and unseen menaces will get your heart pounding. If you'd rather stay in your car, there’s also the Frights in the Lights drive-thru light show, where you can cruise past illuminated ghosts, pumpkins, spiders and more.Scarizona Scaregrounds opens at 6:45 p.m., Oct. 6 to 7, 13 to 15, 19 to 22 and 27 to 31. Closing times vary. Tickets are $24.95 for general admission, $45.95 for admission with a fast-pass or $59.95 for VIP access and no waiting. Frights in the Lights runs 6:30 to 9 p.m., Sundays to Thursdays and 6:30 to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31. Admission is $29.95 to $114.95.Sanctum of Horror has been a local staple of Halloween since the early 2000s. Situated outside Mesa's Superstition Springs Mall, it features separate areas that each pile on scares: "The Breach" involves wandering through an abandoned military bunker, while the adjacent "Sanctum of Horror" depicts the gore-filled childhood home of an escaped mental patient named Lenore and the asylum where she was imprisoned. Be warned: She haunts both locations and is eager to avenge her mistreatment on anyone who dares cross her path.Doors open at 7 p.m. nightly through Halloween, except on Oct. 9 to 11, 16 to 17 and 23 to 24. Closing times vary. Tickets are $28 for general admission and $42 for admission plus a fast pass.Newly opened spooky spot Mill of Madness is hoping to “shake up” the Valley’s haunted house scene with an engrossing plot — which involves unraveling a conspiracy surrounding “human experiments gone awry” — professional actors, cutting-edge special effects, immersive environments, carefully crafted sets, realistic props and owners who are involved in the indie horror industry. “We really want to take things to the next level,” says co-owner Ryan Barney.Runs nightly, 7 to 10 p.m., through Halloween, except on Oct. 9 to 10, 16 to 17 and 23. Tickets are $25.99 for general admission or $35.99 with a fast-pass.Fear Farm’s been freaking locals out since the late '90s and has become a Halloween institution in the Valley. Described as a “haunted fairgrounds” by its proprietors, the 26-acre outdoor spot includes four attractions this year — “The Rot Shop,” “Hollow House,” “Depths of Darkness” and “Infestation” — plus a corn maze. There’s also a separate midway with roaming characters, live entertainment and food vendors, just in case you need some fried foods after being frightened.Runs nightly through Halloween, except Oct. 9 and 16. Hours vary. Tickets are $27.99 to $32.99 in advance and add-ons include $10 fast-passes and $20 skip-the-line passes. Platinum tickets are $99.99 and include various perks.