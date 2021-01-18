The Best Live and Virtual Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

This week you can attend an outdoor movie singalong, help create a community chalk mural, learn macrame, or meet an artist tackling environmental issues in unconventional ways. Here’s a look at the best live and virtual happenings around town, including a couple of freebies. Take a mask along for in-person events, and be prepared to follow social distancing guidelines.

Art Meets Ecology



Recently, Joe Biden announced plans to create a Cabinet-level science position, but there’s plenty the arts sector can contribute as well on key issues like climate change. Learn how New York-based artist Marina Zurkow is creating multimedia installations that address environmental concerns during a virtual talk called The Fur That Jams The Social Gears: Ecology, Art and Worlds to Come. The free event happens from 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19.

Film Festival

Opening night for the Chandler International Film Festival kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, with a red carpet gathering at Harkins Chandler Center 20. The opening film, The Unhealer, screens at 8 p.m. and there will be a 10 p.m. afterparty at Ginger Monkey Gastropub. Opening night tickets are $25. The festival continues through Thursday, January 24. Get a virtual all-access pass for $110, or a theater and drive-in all- access pass starting at $220.

EXPAND Thomas "Breeze" Marcus is doing a free virtual artist talk this week. Lynn Trimble

Current State

You’ve likely seen murals by Thomas “Breeze” Marcus in Roosevelt Row, south Phoenix, and other parts of the Valley. Now you can hear him discuss his work, as well as issues related to the U.S.-Mexico border, during a virtual artist talk. It’s being presented by the Arizona Historical Society from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 21. A $10 donation is suggested.

EXPAND Getting FilmBar at The Pemberton ready for its first screening. Lynn Trimble

Film Singalong

Maybe you’ve been watching all the changes in Roosevelt Row, and wondering what was happening along Second Street between Carly’s Bistro and Burton Barr Central Library. It turns out that FilmBar has been working with True North Studio to create an outdoor movie space at The Pemberton PHX. Check it out during their first screening from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, January 22, which is a Big Gay Singalong twist on the musical film Chicago. Film period costume are encouraged. Tickets are $14 (plus fees).

EXPAND Help create a community chalk mural. Kyllan Maney

Chalk Mural

Ever dreamed of making a chalk mural to brighten up your outdoor space? Get some practice during the Community Chalk Walk Mural event happening from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 23. Artist Edith Castro is drawing a large-scale geometric design on the terrace at Chandler Center for the Arts, where community members in Chandler in beyond can gather to color in the design together. The event is free, and organizers will provide the chalk.

EXPAND Learn to macrame with Sunshine Craft Co Sunshine Craft Co

Macrame Class

Exploring new hobbies for 2021? Give macrame a try during an online class with Sunshine Craft Co, where you’ll learn about basic materials and techniques. It’s happening from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 23. Tickets start at $20, and you’ll need to get a few materials beforehand.

‘Body/Magic’

Explore works by Liz Cohen, an artist and Guggenheim fellow best-known for transforming an American El Camino and East German Trabant into a lowrider, during the new “Body/Magic: Liz Cohen” exhibit at ASU Art Museum in Tempe. The exhibit is being presented in association with the national Feminist Art Coalition. Museum hours on Sunday, January 24, are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is also open this week on Friday, January 22, and Saturday, January 23. Admission is free but you should reserve timed tickets online before attending.