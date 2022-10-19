Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Events

Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle Are Doing a Show Together in Phoenix

October 19, 2022 10:50AM

Live Nation


Two of the biggest names in comedy just announced a limited co-headlining tour, and Phoenix is on the schedule.

Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle will perform on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

Chris Rock has performed in Phoenix fairly recently — his last show was on August 28 at Arizona Financial Theatre — but Chappelle hasn't visited the Valley since 2019.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 21, on the Ticketmaster website.

The rest of the tour dates are:

Thu Dec 01 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Wed Dec 07 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sat Dec 10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Sun Dec 11 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Dec 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Wed Dec 14 – Thousand Palms, CA – Acrisure Arena
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 10.13.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation