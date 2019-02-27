City of Phoenix Looks for Feedback on Public Art After Willo Mural Controversy

The city of Phoenix is working on best practices for murals in the aftermath of controversy surrounding murals painted last year in the Willo neighborhood. Members of the public can weigh in with the city through Thursday, February 28, which means now is the time share your thoughts with city officials.

New murals started popping up in and around downtown Phoenix in May 2018 as part the Phoenix Mural Festival founded by Danielle Fouschée. She’s an assistant professor of visual communication design for ASU, who created the Phoenix Mural Project in 2017.

Artists painted more than 50 murals as part of the festival, which took place from May 6 to 8. The creatives were paired with homeowners and business owners who wanted murals. But not everyone appreciated the effort, and some people took their concerns to the city.