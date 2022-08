Comedian Jerry Seinfeld Will Perform in Phoenix This Fall

What's the deal with Jerry Seinfeld staying away from Phoenix for the last four years?(We get it — there was a pandemic. We just wanted to use the joke.)But anyway, news dropped recently that the 68-year-old legendary comedian and television star will return to the Valley for the first time since 2018 for a show at Arizona Financial Theatre at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 5.Long after his iconic, eponymous TV show ended, Seinfeld is staying busy with more recent projects like his seriesand the Netflix specialHis upcoming directing project,, is a film about the race between Kellogg's and Post to create the Pop-Tart.Tickets for Seinfeld's Phoenix show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 5. Tickets start at $50 on the Live Nation website. Arizona Financial Theatre is located at 400 West Washington Street.