Comedian Jerry Seinfeld Will Perform in Phoenix This Fall

August 1, 2022 6:15AM

What's the deal with Jerry Seinfeld staying away from Phoenix for the last four years?

(We get it — there was a pandemic. We just wanted to use the joke.)

But anyway, news dropped recently that the 68-year-old legendary comedian and television star will return to the Valley for the first time since 2018 for a show at Arizona Financial Theatre at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 5.

Long after his iconic, eponymous TV show ended, Seinfeld is staying busy with more recent projects like his series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and the Netflix special Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill.

His upcoming directing project, Unfrosted, is a film about the race between Kellogg's and Post to create the Pop-Tart.

Tickets for Seinfeld's Phoenix show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 5. Tickets start at $50 on the Live Nation website. Arizona Financial Theatre is located at 400 West Washington Street. 
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

