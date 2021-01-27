 
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Film and TV |

FilmBar Is Closing Its Indie Movie House in Downtown Phoenix

Lynn Trimble | January 27, 2021 | 8:46am
Checking out the FilmBar location in Roosevelt Row that will be closing after February.EXPAND
Checking out the FilmBar location in Roosevelt Row that will be closing after February.
Lynn Trimble
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

FilmBar is closing its Roosevelt Row movie theater after the end of February, according to owner Kelly Aubey, who shared basic details in a January 26 newsletter to subscribers. Aubey opened FilmBar at 815 North Second Street in 2011.

In his announcement, Aubey noted that FilmBar recently launched outdoor screenings at The Pemberton PHX, a new creative space at the historic Sarah H. Pemberton house, which is located at 1121 North Second Street.

Then, he described a bit about his future plans.

Related Stories

“As for our original location, I’m afraid we’re going to lose that,” he wrote. “If you want to see it one more time before we close it, we’re still making it available for affordable rentals through the end of February.”

Phoenix New Times reached out to Aubey for specifics, but hadn’t heard back as of this writing.

In the newsletter, Aubey explains that FilmBar will be showing films in two outdoor spaces moving forward, including The Pemberton and the courtyard at Phoenix Art Museum.

“The Pemberton will typically showcase the lighter side of FilmBar,” he wrote. Think retro, cult classics, and indie fare. They’ll present “the artsier side of FilmBar” in the museum's courtyard adjacent to Phoenix Theatre, and expect to launch that programming on Thursday, February 4.

So far, Phoenix Art Museum hasn’t issued a formal statement about those plans.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.