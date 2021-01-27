FilmBar Is Closing Its Indie Movie House in Downtown Phoenix

Checking out the FilmBar location in Roosevelt Row that will be closing after February.

FilmBar is closing its Roosevelt Row movie theater after the end of February, according to owner Kelly Aubey, who shared basic details in a January 26 newsletter to subscribers. Aubey opened FilmBar at 815 North Second Street in 2011.

In his announcement, Aubey noted that FilmBar recently launched outdoor screenings at The Pemberton PHX, a new creative space at the historic Sarah H. Pemberton house, which is located at 1121 North Second Street.

Then, he described a bit about his future plans.

“As for our original location, I’m afraid we’re going to lose that,” he wrote. “If you want to see it one more time before we close it, we’re still making it available for affordable rentals through the end of February.”

Phoenix New Times reached out to Aubey for specifics, but hadn’t heard back as of this writing.

In the newsletter, Aubey explains that FilmBar will be showing films in two outdoor spaces moving forward, including The Pemberton and the courtyard at Phoenix Art Museum.

“The Pemberton will typically showcase the lighter side of FilmBar,” he wrote. Think retro, cult classics, and indie fare. They’ll present “the artsier side of FilmBar” in the museum's courtyard adjacent to Phoenix Theatre, and expect to launch that programming on Thursday, February 4.

So far, Phoenix Art Museum hasn’t issued a formal statement about those plans.