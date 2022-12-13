Five Can't-Miss Christmas Shows in Metro Phoenix

Live performances happen around the Valley year-round, but there are a few holiday shows that we look forward to every year. From a classic ballet to a puppet show for grownups, here are some Christmas shows that are well worth the price of admission.
Black NativityThrough December 18
Black Theatre Troupe
602-258-8128
Phoenix's Black Theatre Troupe's annual production of Black Nativity is a tradition that dates back to 1975, but the show actually debuted years before, when celebrated Black author Langston Hughes's script was produced at New York City's 41st Street Theatre.
Every year, the Black Theatre Troupe makes small changes to the show to keep the production fresh for audiences, but as always, this year's installment will have a strong lineup of gospel artists, choir members, and dancers. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday night, December 16 and 17, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, December 17 and 18. Cost is $46.
Die Hard: A Christmas StoryThrough December 30
All Puppet Players
602-254-2151Though the debate has raged for years as to whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie, the tide seems to be turning in favor of the story of John McClane and Nakatomi Plaza being a bona fide holiday classic.
The All Puppet Players would agree, as their production of Die Hard: A Christmas Story runs through the end of the month. Though it's a puppet show, Die Hard is an R-rated movie and the troupe promises the show contains puppets wreaking havoc, plus "gunfights, curse words, and all the puppet anarchy you can shake a Yule log at." All that to say, this isn't a kids' show, and no one under 17 years old is permitted to attend.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 15, Saturday, December 17, Wednesday, December 21, Thursday, December 22, Friday, December 23, Wednesday, December 28, Thursday, December 29, and Friday, December 30; and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, December 18 Cost is $37 to $52.
The NutcrackerThrough December 24
Ballet Arizona
602-381-1096Ballet Arizona's production of The Nutcracker is a beloved Valley holiday tradition. Set to Tchaikovsky's classic score, the ballet tells the story of Clara, a young girl whose dream about nutcrackers come to life, the evil Mouse King, snow queens, and toy soldiers has enchanted audiences for generations.
Ballet Arizona's production of the show uses 100,000 Swarovski crystals, 250 pairs of pointe shoes, and 100 pounds of flame-proof paper to create the snow that falls on the characters. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 16, Saturday, December 17, and Friday, December 23; 7 p.m. Thursday, December 15, Wednesday, December 21, and Thursday, December 22; 1 p.m. Sunday, December 18 and Saturday, December 24; 2 p.m. Saturday, December 17 and Friday, December 23; and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, December 18. Cost is $45 to $209.
'Twas the Night Before
Cirque du Soleil
Arizona Financial Theatre
December 16-24Every Cirque du Soleil show offers up funny characters, acrobatic feats, and eye-popping stunts. Add in some ice-skaters and a visit from Santa, and you've got 'Twas the Night Before, the 49th original production from the acclaimed entertainment group. The show follows Isabella, a teenage girl who is fed up with the craziness of the holiday season until she's whisked away into the world of the poem "A Visit From St. Nicholas" by Clement Clarke Moore.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 16; 1, 4, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 17; noon, 3, and 6 p.m. Saturday, December 18; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, Wednesday, December 21, and Thursday, December 22; 4 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 23; and 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday, December 24. Cost is $53 to $133.
The Wickhams: Christmas at PemberleyThrough December 23
Arizona Theatre Company
833-282-7328
Did you ever wonder what happened to the Bennett girls after the end of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice? The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley at Arizona Theatre Company is a light-hearted imagining of a winter gathering after the events of the classic novel.
In the play, Lydia Bennett (now Wickham) is visiting her sister, Elizabeth, and brother-in-law, Mr. Darcy, at their grand estate, though without her good-for-nothing husband. Also staying for Christmas are the rest of the Bennett clan, including Jane and her husband, Mr. Bingley, and Mr. Darcy's sister. But the extended family aren't the only characters in the play; we also meet head housekeeper Mrs. Reynolds and several other members of the staff. And when Mr. Wickham, who had planned to stay away, shows up to the family celebration, chaos ensues.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, Thursday, December 15, Friday, December 16, Saturday, December 17, Tuesday, December 20, Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23; and 2 p.m. Saturday, December 17, Sunday, December 18, Tuesday, December 20, Wednesday, December 21, and Thursday, December 22. Cost is $25 to $102.