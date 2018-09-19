Here’s Why a Frank Lloyd Wright-Designed Home Is for Sale in Phoenix

The David and Gladys Wright House in Phoenix is back on the market, after the owner was unable to realize his dream of turning the home into an education center focused on Frank Lloyd Wright, an architect renowned for his organic designs.

Frank Lloyd Wright designed the home, which was built in 1952 for his son David and daughter-in-law Gladys. The home, located just south of Camelback Mountain at 5212 East Exeter Boulevard, features a concrete spiral design with graduated entry ramp.

The David and Gladys Wright House in Arcadia. Becky Bartkowski

Currently, it's listed with Bob Hassett of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. The asking price is $12.9 million. The 2,553-square-foot home includes three bedrooms and four baths.