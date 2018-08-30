New After-School Program Teaches Students to Think Like Frank Lloyd Wright

The style of Frank Lloyd Wright, arguably the nation’s greatest architect, was influenced by wooden blocks given to him by his mother at a young age.

“I sat at the little kindergarten table top and played with the cube, the sphere, and the triangle,” he wrote in A Testament, his 1957 book. “I soon became susceptible to constructive pattern evolving in everything I saw. I learned to see this way, and when I did, I did not care to draw casual incidentals of nature. I wanted to design.”

This curiosity sparked at such a young age continued throughout his life. To a certain extent, the impact of Wright's childhood blocks inspired the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and the Paradise Valley United School District (PVUSD) to pilot an after-school program in 25 local schools this fall, with 40 percent of those participating receiving Title I assistance.