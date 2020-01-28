Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin Architecture School Is Shutting Down

The School of Architecture at Taliesin, the world-renown architecture program established 88 years ago by Frank Lloyd Wright, announced operations would cease at the end of this semester.

The school could not agree with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation to keep the graduate program running, according to a news release.

"Our innovative school and its mission were integral to Frank Lloyd Wright’s vision for connecting architecture to our natural world," said Dan Schweikert, Chairperson of the Board of Governors for the School of Architecture at Taliesin. "Wright’s legacy was not just building. It was a school to promulgate the lessons for all future generations."

Schweikert added: "The closure of the school is very emotional for our students, our faculty and staff and all of us who worked so hard for this one-of-a-kind institution and its important role in Frank Lloyd Wright's legacy. We did everything possible to fight for its survival but due to other forces, it was not meant to be."

Students of the school spent summers at Taliesin in Spring Green, Wisconsin and winters at Taliesin West in Scottsdale, which also serves as one of the premier tourist destinations in the Valley.

About 30 students are currently enrolled in the program, which sought to carry on Wright's legacy of teaching "organic architecture" through an immersive program. The school is currently working out an agreement with the Arizona State University School of Architecture so students can complete their degrees.

During his career, Wright and his wife Olgivanna Lloyd Wright invited apprentices to live with and study under them at both Taliesin locations.

The partnership between the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and the School of Architecture at Taliesin has been slowly coming apart for years. Formerly known as the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture, the program used to be part of the foundation, which manages both Taliesins.

But in 2012, as Architect Magazine reported, the commission that accredits the School of Architecture announced that "accredited institutions must be separately incorporated from sponsoring organizations." In 2017, the school officially separated from the foundation and changed its name to the School of Architecture at Taliesin.