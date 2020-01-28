 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Taliesin West
Taliesin West
Wikimedia user Lar, CC 3.0

Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin Architecture School Is Shutting Down

Steven Hsieh | January 28, 2020 | 1:19pm
AA

The School of Architecture at Taliesin, the world-renown architecture program established 88 years ago by Frank Lloyd Wright, announced operations would cease at the end of this semester.

The school could not agree with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation to keep the graduate program running, according to a news release.

"Our innovative school and its mission were integral to Frank Lloyd Wright’s vision for connecting architecture to our natural world," said Dan Schweikert, Chairperson of the Board of Governors for the School of Architecture at Taliesin. "Wright’s legacy was not just building. It was a school to promulgate the lessons for all future generations."

Related Stories

Schweikert added: "The closure of the school is very emotional for our students, our faculty and staff and all of us who worked so hard for this one-of-a-kind institution and its important role in Frank Lloyd Wright's legacy. We did everything possible to fight for its survival but due to other forces, it was not meant to be."

Students of the school spent summers at Taliesin in Spring Green, Wisconsin and winters at Taliesin West in Scottsdale, which also serves as one of the premier tourist destinations in the Valley.

About 30 students are currently enrolled in the program, which sought to carry on Wright's legacy of teaching "organic architecture" through an immersive program. The school is currently working out an agreement with the Arizona State University School of Architecture so students can complete their degrees.

During his career, Wright and his wife Olgivanna Lloyd Wright invited apprentices to live with and study under them at both Taliesin locations.

The partnership between the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and the School of Architecture at Taliesin has been slowly coming apart for years. Formerly known as the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture, the program used to be part of the foundation, which manages both Taliesins.

But in 2012, as Architect Magazine reported, the commission that accredits the School of Architecture announced that "accredited institutions must be separately incorporated from sponsoring organizations." In 2017, the school officially separated from the foundation and changed its name to the School of Architecture at Taliesin.

 
Steven Hsieh is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times. He previously worked at The Stranger and Santa Fe Reporter.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >