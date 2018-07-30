7 Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Just because you don't have funds, doesn't mean you can't treat yo' self. This week you can get wild at Wild Women Wednesday, show off your skills at Love Connection: Karaoke for a Cause, or check out the live performances
Travis Ivey
Often, artists have a single identity and characteristic style. But Travis Ivey, who holds a master of fine arts degree from Arizona State University, has an alter ego he’s dubbed Hank. Ivey uses unconventional materials like glitter, postage stamps, and utility tape to create mostly abstract works or landscapes. But Hank puts a new twist on old-school landscape painting, often capturing scenes of Phoenix neighborhoods or desert environments. See Ivey’s work created in Hank-mode in his free solo exhibition presented by Megaphone PHX at Shortcut Gallery, a space shared by Phoenix General and Framed Ewe inside The Colony, 5538 North Seventh Street. It’s open on Monday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit the Phoenix General website. Lynn Trimble
“Walking on Sunshine”
Turn your eyes toward fresh art in Tempe as Grotto Gallery inside the F.A.B.R.I.C. building, 132 East Sixth Street, presents a group exhibition called “Walking on Sunshine.” It’s filled with works in diverse media by 10 emerging Arizona-based artists you’re not used to seeing during First and Third Friday art walks in downtown Phoenix. Participating artists include Andie Olson, Dori Jung, John Mainieri, Marie Provine, Marlena Robbins, Paige Reesor, Rebecca Murphy Keith, Sabrina Hernandez, Savannah Atencio, and Sylvia Mousseux. Gallery hours on Tuesday, July 31, are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show continues through September 27. Visit
Love Connection: Karaoke for a Cause
If you have the need to entertain — or perhaps torture — others with karaoke versions of your favorite songs, at least do it at Love Connection: Karaoke for a Cause. Whether you can belt it out like Bey or you sound like a broken lawnmower, songs equal monetary donations at this event. The funds raised benefit the Kino Border Initiative (KBI), an organization that strives to foster humane migration between Mexico and the U.S. If drinks help you loosen up, get some. A portion of money from adult-beverage purchases also gets kicked to KBI.
Croon for a cause from 8 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31, at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue. Admission is free for age 21 and older. Visit the Crescent Ballroom website. Amy Young
Wild Women Wednesday
Just because the famous quote, “Well-behaved women seldom make history,” has been misattributed to everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Eleanor Roosevelt doesn’t make it any less prophetic.
Raise a toast to the rule-breaking, history-making ladies at 5394 South Lakeshore Drive in Tempe during Wild Women Wednesday. Every week at 6 p.m., Pier 54 offers drink specials like $4 cocktails and glasses of wine or Champagne, and a chance to win an interior design consulting session, a yoga session, nail and hair services, and a LuLaRoe gift card.
Best part? There’s no cover. For more information, visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts
Friday Night Live
It might be called “Historic” Grand Avenue, but that doesn’t mean the diagonal strip near downtown Phoenix is living in the past. See what we mean, as ThirdSpace, 1028 Grand Avenue, presents its latest Friday Night Live lineup, starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, August 3, and running until 2 a.m. on Saturday. It’s all about hip-hop, including a steady stream of free live performance, along with
Mark-Making Robots
Vacuums have been around since 1901, but you don’t have to be a neat freak to enjoy one. Turns out, the roving Roomba Robot version can do a lot more than comb your carpets for pet hair. It’s a pretty good painter, too. Artist Bobby Zokaites will show you how it’s done during a free workshop called Mark-Making Robots, happening from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 4, at The Gallery at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 West Rio Salado Parkway. While you’re there, you can whip up your own mark-making machine and check out Zokaites’ robot-assisted artworks in an art show called “Draw: The Art of Curiosity and Innovation.” Visit the Tempe Center for the Arts website. Lynn Trimble
“Sympathetic Vibrations”
There were good vibes aplenty as Eye Lounge, 419 East Roosevelt Street, opened its newest art show during Third Friday in July. But no worries if you didn’t make it to the gallery that night, because the “Sympathetic Vibrations” exhibit is still open, and you can take a good look from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 5. It’s a two-person show featuring mixed-media works by Tess Mosko Scherer and sculptures by David L. Bradley. Mosko Scherer was inspired by Jungian
