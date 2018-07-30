7 Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Just because you don't have funds, doesn't mean you can't treat yo' self. This week you can get wild at Wild Women Wednesday, show off your skills at Love Connection: Karaoke for a Cause, or check out the live performances at Friday Night Live. Best part? It's all free. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

Travis Ivey

Often, artists have a single identity and characteristic style. But Travis Ivey, who holds a master of fine arts degree from Arizona State University, has an alter ego he’s dubbed Hank. Ivey uses unconventional materials like glitter, postage stamps, and utility tape to create mostly abstract works or landscapes. But Hank puts a new twist on old-school landscape painting, often capturing scenes of Phoenix neighborhoods or desert environments. See Ivey’s work created in Hank-mode in his free solo exhibition presented by Megaphone PHX at Shortcut Gallery, a space shared by Phoenix General and Framed Ewe inside The Colony, 5538 North Seventh Street. It’s open on Monday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit the Phoenix General website. Lynn Trimble

Feeling sunny with Sabrina Hernandez's art. Courtesy of Grotto Gallery

“Walking on Sunshine”

Turn your eyes toward fresh art in Tempe as Grotto Gallery inside the F.A.B.R.I.C. building, 132 East Sixth Street, presents a group exhibition called “Walking on Sunshine.” It’s filled with works in diverse media by 10 emerging Arizona-based artists you’re not used to seeing during First and Third Friday art walks in downtown Phoenix. Participating artists include Andie Olson, Dori Jung, John Mainieri, Marie Provine, Marlena Robbins, Paige Reesor, Rebecca Murphy Keith, Sabrina Hernandez, Savannah Atencio, and Sylvia Mousseux. Gallery hours on Tuesday, July 31, are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show continues through September 27. Visit Artizan Collective website. Lynn Trimble