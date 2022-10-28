Metro Phoenix's Nine Best Things to Do This Weekend

It won’t be hard to scare up something to do this weekend in metro Phoenix. There are an abundance of Halloween and Day of the Dead events happening, as well as a new anime convention and the chance to watch YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul get punched in the face.
Our rundown of the best things to do from Friday, October 28, to Sunday, October 30, is available below. You can also check out Phoenix New Times’ online calendar for even more events this weekend.
Monsters Menagerie
Strange and eerie things are afoot at the Alwun House, 1204 East Roosevelt Street, as evidenced by the enormous, creepy-looking daddy longlegs spider perched on its front lawn. Inside the historic art venue are the odd, unsettling, and provocative works of more than two dozen local artists making up this year’s Monsters Menagerie show. Creations by Katie Alderton, Case Binkley, Seth Boyce, Jonathan Chiarle, Joele Connolly, Jamie Echo, and many others are showcased in the annual exhibition (which has previously been described as featuring “blood-curdling creations, profane noir fantasies, and other unworldly art”). The show is viewable from noon until 6 p.m. on Friday, October 28. Benjamin Leatherman
Hasta La Muerte
Las Cafeteras, a musical act that fuses Afro-Mexican beats, rhymes, and rhythms to spread a message of love and justice, will perform Hasta La Muerte at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 28, at Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 North Arizona Avenue. The group promotes unity and diversity through energetic performances loaded with dance and a mix of musical genres, and this show celebrates Día De Los Muertos with new works from Las Cafeteras and their interpretation of traditional folk songs on a stage that features a traditional altar. The show also includes a special performance by Grammy-nominated singer Lupita Infante. Tickets range from $15 to $58. Call 480-782-2680 or visit the Chandler Center for the Arts website. Amy Young
For the past few Halloweens, the folks at Worth Takeaway, 18 West Main Street in Mesa, have paid tribute to Bob’s Burgers by transforming the eatery into the titular hamburger joint from the popular Fox cartoon, complete with costumes and themed menu items. They’ll do so again on Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29, during the latest edition of the event. Amusingly named burgers will be served, including a few taken straight from the show like the “Don’t Go Bacon My Heart,” and “Paranormal Pepper Jack-Tivity.” Hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (or while supplies last). Costumes are encouraged. Call 480-833-2180 for more info or click here. Benjamin Leatherman
Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
The skies over Salt River Fields, 7555 North Pima Road in Scottsdale, will be illuminated by the glow of dozens of hot-air balloons, many in the shapes of creatures and characters, during the two-night Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29. The family-friendly event will also include vendors, games, a costume contest, a haunted attraction, tethered balloon rides, and 4,000 pounds of candy being handed out to trick-or-treaters of all ages. Hours are from 5 to 9 p.m. each evening. Advanced tickets are $22 for adults, $17 for kids 3 to 13, and free for children 2 and under. Click here for more details. Benjamin Leatherman
UwU Con 2022
Launching a geek convention is never an easy prospect, but this new “anime experience” taking place from Friday, October 28, to Sunday, October 30, at Bell Bank Park, 1 Legacy Drive in Mesa, has a couple of things going for it: For starters, co-founder Preston Statzer is a fixture of the Valley nerd community who owns Mesa’s Olympus Games and has put on previous local anime gatherings. Then there’s UwU Con’s guest lineup, which includes notable voice-acting talents like Erica Schroeder (Pokémon), Kaiji Tang (Yakuza: Like A Dragon), Trina Nishimura (Attack on Titan), David Lodge (Bleach), and Kayli Mills (Re:Zero). When attendees aren’t getting autographs and geeking out, they can enjoy international cuisine selections from a curated lineup of restaurants and food trucks, participate in e-sports battles or cosplay contests, attend panels, or dance at nighttime anime raves. Daily admission is $50 for either Friday or Sunday and $65 for Saturday only. A full event pass covering all three days is $100 and VIP packages (which include various perks) are $200 to $250. (Note: Taxes and fees are included with each option). Event hours vary per day. A full rundown of activities and guests is available here. Benjamin Leatherman
If social media personality Jake Paul makes you want to fight him sometimes thanks to his frequently infuriating antics and personality, be advised that the dude knows his way around a boxing ring. He’s been engaging in the sweet science since 2018, squaring off against fellow YouTubers and MMA fighters and amassing an undefeated record of 5-0 (including four KOs). This weekend, the 25-year-old will face his toughest opponent yet: MMA artist, boxer, and onetime UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva. The two will face off on Saturday, October 29, at Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 West Maryland Avenue in Glendale, in an eight-round contest. It's being broadcast live on pay-per-view, but tickets start at $35 if you’d like to witness the fisticuffs firsthand. Bell time is at 3 p.m. Benjamin Leatherman
All About Bats!
In our opinion, bats are sweet rather than spooky, but a presentation on these winged creatures of the night is still part of the Halloween programming this weekend at Tempe Public Library, 3500 South Rural Road. From 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, an educator from the Arizona Game and Fish Department will talk about the types of bats found in Arizona and address some common myths about them. You'll also learn about places around the Valley you can see bats in their natural habitat. There's no cost to attend, but you must register on the library's website. Call 480-350-5500 for additional details. Jennifer Goldberg
Hocus Pocus Drag Brunch
A word of warning to conservatives easily triggered by drag shows or Disney’s Hocus Pocus franchise: Steer clear of CB Live, 21001 North Tatum Boulevard, on Sunday, October 30. The bar, restaurant, and entertainment venue will be hosting a Hocus Pocus Drag Brunch inspired by the popular witch-themed movies. Local drag artists Espressa Grande, Rosie Savage, Paris Amour-Mckenzie, and Alexander Stryke will cast a spell on attendees when they dress as characters from the film (including Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanders) and perform during the 21-and-over event. Tickets for the 2 p.m. sitting are still available for $18. There’s also a two-drink minimum. More details are available here. Benjamin Leatherman
Mikiztli Festival
Community members celebrating Dia de los Muertos will gather at Steele Indian School Park, 300 East Indian School Road, from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. That’s when Cultural Coalition, Inc., created by Mesa artists Carmen and Zarco Guerrero, presents a robust lineup of arts and culture offerings designed to connect families to their cultural traditions and heritage. The Mikiztli festival includes live music, dance, and storytelling, including masked performances. Expect plenty of hands-on activities for children, plus an artist Mercado featuring works by local creatives, and a candlelight closing complete with a procession to honor the lives of loved ones who’ve died. Admission to the festival is free. Lynn Trimble
