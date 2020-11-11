Eight of the Funniest Alex Trebek Clips of All Time

The news broke Sunday morning that Alex Trebek, venerable host of Jeopardy!, had died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 80.

As tributes poured in from around the continent — it seems everyone from an Alaskan musk ox farm to the Canadian government wanted to pay their respects — we turned to our source of comfort: clips on YouTube.

Here are a few of our favorite Trebek clips from his long, esteemed career.

Trebek on The Simpsons



In a season 9 episode of The Simpsons titled "Miracle on Evergreen Terrace," Marge goes on Jeopardy! to try to earn some money, but when she finishes more than $5,000 in the hole, Trebek shakes her down for what she owes.

Commercial Outtakes

On Jeopardy!, Trebek seems like the very picture of decorum. But when it was time for him to shoot promos for the short-lived Phone Jeopardy! in the '80s, Uncle Alex's potty mouth came out big time.

Trebek Tries to Rap

Over the years, Trebek had to enunciate his way through several categories devoted to hip-hop. Here's a collection of some of them, anchored by the most proper rendition of "Bad and Boujee" you'll ever hear.

Wrong Answer

Ken Jennings, who holds the records for most consecutive wins and most money earned on Jeopardy!, has had plenty of impressive moments on the show, but our favorite is still this hilariously wrong answer that even took Trebek by surprise.

The Cheers Episode

For some major '80s nostalgia, check out this classic Cheers scene when know-it-all mail carrier Cliff Clavin kills it on Jeopardy! — until the final question.

This Is Just a Hallucination

Trebek has a short but hilarious cameo in the season 6 premiere of Orange Is the New Black. Suzanne hallucinates flipping television channels in her cell, landing on a bizarro version of Jeopardy! in which Piper keeps asking where her missing girlfriend is. The last line gets us every time.

Trebek Meets Trebek

Celebrity Jeopardy!, featuring Will Ferrell as Trebek, is one of the most beloved series of Saturday Night Live sketches of all time. In this installment, the real Trebek comes on stage for his own dose of verbal abuse from Darrell Hammond's Sean Connery.

Final 'WAP'

This one isn't really Trebek-specific, but someone put Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's modern-day classic "WAP" over the Final Jeopardy music. You're welcome.