Get Creative: 15 Art Classes to Help Beat Summer Boredom

Never fear if summer boredom is beginning to take hold. The slower pace makes summertime the perfect season to explore new activities, including creative classes that give you a way to meet new people, release stress, and perhaps even discover your own hidden talents. Here's a look at 15 classes well-suited to beginners, where you can learn everything from how to make your own jewelry to how to create a garden mosaic.

Paper Marbling

Xico Arte y Cultura

1008 East Buckeye Road, #220

Thursday, August 8



Sam Fresquez, a Phoenix intermedia artist whose work often explores how beliefs are transmitted between generations, will be teaching this class at Xico Arte y Cultura. Participants will learn how to create designs on water using alcohol ink, then transfer the ink onto paper. The August 8 class runs from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost is $35.

Introduction to Calligraphy

Shemer Art Center

5005 East Camelback Road

Saturday, August 17





Scottsdale mixed-media artist Linda Arandas is teaching this class at Shemer Art Center, which will focus on learning to write lowercase letters in italics calligraphy. Students with some experience can work on capital letters and words using italics. The August 17 class runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $50, plus a $10 materials free.

Beginner’s Knitting

Oh One Eight

3933 East Indian School Road

Saturday, August 17





Learn knitting basics including how to cast on, knit, purl, and cast off. Participants will make a simple swatch using these techniques. This August 17 class at Oh One Eight runs from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $15.

EXPAND Checking out Mucho Más Art Studio. Lynn Trimble

Ceramic Llama Mug

Mucho Mas Art Studio

1736A East McDowell Road

Sunday, August 18



Make a llama mug at Mucho Mas Art Studio, the creative home for artists Kathy Cano-Murillo (the “Crafty Chica”), Emily Costello, and Patrick Murillo. You’ll get to paint and customize the mug, then return to pick after it’s been fired in Cano-Murillo’s kiln. The August 18 workshop runs from noon to 2 p.m. The cost is $35.

Barrel Blooms

Carrie Curran Art Studios

8300 North Hayden Road, #A100

Wednesday, August 21





Create a watercolor barrel cactus painting while learning about supplies, drawing, composition, and watercolor techniques at Carrie Curran Art Studios. The August 21 class runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The cost is $45.

3-D Printing

Create Makerspace

600 East Washington Street

Saturday, August 24



Participants will learn the basics of 3-D printing, and create their own object using a 3-D printer. The workshop will also explore 3-D printing as a strategy for sustainability. The August 24 workshop at the Create Makerspace at the Arizona Science Center runs from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $50.

Macramé Plant Hangers

Practical Art

5070 North Central Avenue

Saturday, August 31



Crafter and entrepreneur Amy Guerrero will be showing participants how to make macramé plant hangers, which can help transform houseplants into fun design elements for living spaces. This August 31 class at Practical Art runs from 2 to 4 p.m. The cost is $40.

DIY Papermaking

Mesa Arts Center

1 East Main Street, Mesa

Saturday, September 7



Emily Ritter, whose artwork is currently on view inside the gallery at Tempe Center for the Arts, is teaching this papermaking class at Mesa Arts Center, which will introduce participants to the basics of making their own paper. The September 7 class runs from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $35.

EXPAND Nissa Kubly transfers Polaroid images onto various surfaces. Practical Art

Polaroid Transfer Workshop

Practical Art

5070 North Central Avenue

Saturday, September 7



Nissa Kubly, a Phoenix artist specializing in metalworking and photography, will teach participants to lift images from Polaroid photographs and transfer them to other surfaces. She’ll also demonstrate how to hand-color images transferred onto watercolor paper. The September 7 class at Practical Art runs from 2 to 4 p.m. The cost is $40.

Intro to Bookbinding

Mesa Arts Center

1 East Main Street, Mesa

Saturday, September 7



Emily Ritter is teaching this class at Mesa Arts Center, which will introduce students to bookbinding techniques that can be used for making homemade journals and other books. The September 21 class runs from 12:30 to 3 p.m. The cost is $44.

EXPAND Southwest Gardener is a fun place to take art classes. Lynn Trimble

Agave Mosaic Mandala

Southwest Gardener

300 West Camelback Road

Sunday, September 8





Mosaic artist Dave Jarvinen will be teaching mosaic techniques including nipping, fitting, and gluing during this class at Southwest Gardener. Participants will be using porcelain and glass tiles to create a circular artwork with an agave as the central design. This September 8 class runs from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $120. Lunch can be purchased for $13.

Solarplate Etching

Thunderbird Arts Center

1106 East Grovers Avenue

Saturday, September 14

Artist Wendy Willis, a member of the Five15 Arts collective, will be teaching participants how to transfer images or photographs to transparencies, and create etchings using a photopolymer plate. The September 14 class at Thunderbird Arts Center runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $115.

Ring Making

Practical Art

5070 North Central Avenue

Saturday, September 14





Alex Ozers, a Phoenix artist who specializes in creating hand-wrought jewelry using mixed metals and stone, will be teaching participants how to make rings using techniques that give jewelry an antique appearance. This September 14 class at Practical Arts runs from 2 to 4 p.m. The cost is $50.

Alcohol Ink and Collage

Sunshine Craft Co

700 West Campbell Avenue

Saturday, September 21



Participants will start by making artworks using alcohol ink on YUPO paper, then learn how to use these pieces to create their own collage. The September 21 class taught by Lana Nguyen runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Sunshine Craft Co. The cost is $58.

Hand Embroidery Basics

Shemer Art Center

5005 East Camelback Road

Saturday, September 21



Ever admired a hand-embroidered artwork and wish you could make something similar at home? Linda Arandas can help you get started during this class at Shemer Art Center, which will include learning a few basic stitches and making a desert botanical design. The September 21 class runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $55, plus a $10 materials fee.