Mattel Adventure Park: 5 attractions we’re excited to see

Get ready, Barbie and Hot Wheels fans.
June 19, 2024
An artist's conception of the Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale.
An artist's conception of the Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale. Mattel
Get ready, Barbie and Hot Wheels fans. Mattel Adventure Park is set to open in Glendale later this year, offering rides and attractions inspired by these kid-friendly franchises, as well as beloved toys and games like Thomas and Friends, UNO and Masters of the Universe.

The nine-acre indoor theme park at VAI Resort near 95th Avenue and Cardinals Way will include themed roller coasters, immersive interactive experiences and games inspired by Mattel’s most iconic toys. Fun for all ages will be on tap, whether you're reliving childhood memories or creating new ones with your family.

As expected, Barbie will be a big part of Mattel Adventure Park with three attractions, including a three-story beach house. Visitors can also create custom Barbie dolls or experience a Barbie Flying Theatre.

If you’re more into adrenaline-fueled roller coasters, the park will have multiple rides inspired by the legendary Hot Wheels toy car line, including the Twin Mill Racer and Bone Shaker: The Ultimate Ride.

What else is there at Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale? Here’s a list of attractions and rides we’re looking forward to experiencing.
click to enlarge A drawing of an amusement park.
A promotional image for the Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale.
Mattel

Barbie Beach House

Be a Barbie girl in a Barbie world inside this three-story attraction that will utilize state-of-the-art technology to create unique interactive experiences. To wit: The Barbie Dream Closet Experience will use cutting-edge holograms to bring Barbie to life. A “flying theater” will take you on a 3-D journey through a series of spectacular destinations from the depths of an underwater setting to the reaches of outer space. Elsewhere, park visitors can create their own custom Barbies or relax at a rooftop bar and restaurant.

Mattel Games Mini Golf

Mattel Adventure Park will feature a variety of experiences throughout its interior like a larger-than-life custom climbing structure based on the classic card game UNO. Another will be a colorful mini-golf course boasting nine holes of action inspired by iconic toys and games such as Magic 8 Ball and Pictionary.
click to enlarge Children on an amusement park ride.
Promotional artwork for Hot Wheels Bone Shaker: The Ultimate Ride.
Mattel

Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer

Ever wonder what it would be like riding in a Hot Wheels track writ large? This high-speed attraction will bring the toy line’s iconic Twin Mill cars to life during a 65-second thrill ride featuring exhilarating twists, turns and loops. You’ll go from zero to 50 m.p.h. in less than three seconds and then zoom along two vertical loops, including one that’s 116 feet high, through and a series of hairpin turns and corkscrews. You’ll get a hit of nostalgia along with a chaser of adrenaline.

Hot Wheels Bone Shaker: The Ultimate Ride

Your entire family can partake in the thrills of this roller coaster. Multiple people can climb into cars featuring the iconic Hot Wheels Boneshaker skull design before launching up an incline that’s 84 feet in the air. The coaster will combine exciting twists and turns with the unmistakable style of the Bone Shaker. Will it be a breathtaking, pulse-pounding experience? Most likely, and it's one that every member of your family can share.

He-Man vs. Skeletor Laser Tag

Longtime fans of the Masters of the Universe franchise are already geeking out over this 4,500-square-foot themed laser tag arena where park patrons can battle for the fate of Eternia. The most impressive part is the towering statues of He-Man and Skeletor, which were fabricated by California-based theming company DWL Studios and are (more or less) based on their action figures from the '80s. It's such an expert recreation of the iconic toys that you might want to look for the price sticker. And then there’s the enormous mockup of Castle Grayskull, which looks equally astounding and is a dream come true for old-school MOTU fanatics.
