Mattel Adventure Park: 5 attractions we’re excited to see

The nine-acre indoor theme park at VAI Resort near 95th Avenue and Cardinals Way will include themed roller coasters, immersive interactive experiences and games inspired by Mattel’s most iconic toys. Fun for all ages will be on tap, whether you're reliving childhood memories or creating new ones with your family.
As expected, Barbie will be a big part of Mattel Adventure Park with three attractions, including a three-story beach house. Visitors can also create custom Barbie dolls or experience a Barbie Flying Theatre.
If you’re more into adrenaline-fueled roller coasters, the park will have multiple rides inspired by the legendary Hot Wheels toy car line, including the Twin Mill Racer and Bone Shaker: The Ultimate Ride.
What else is there at Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale? Here’s a list of attractions and rides we’re looking forward to experiencing.