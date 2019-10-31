Here's Your Guide to November First Friday in Phoenix

Pace yourself, art lovers! November First Friday will soon be upon us, and you’ll have well over a dozen fresh shows to choose from. We’ve organized your options by region to help you see more art during just a few hours. And we’ve included a roundup of places where you can enjoy both visual and performing arts – including live music, dance, poetry, and film.
Must-See Shows
“Eleutheria”
Cobra Flute Projects
1301 Grand Avenue
Cobra Flute Projects is presenting works by artists who have at least one thing in common. Fellow artist Bill Dambrova credits each one with helping him to loosen up a little, a process that’s been increasingly reflected in his paintings. Featured artists include Malena Barnhart, Turner Davis, Dain Gore, Beatrice Moore, Randy Slack, and many more. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Sisao Gallery
1501 Grand Avenue
See new works by 10 local artists who received $1,000 grants from the Carmody Foundation, which will donate the artworks to local charities after the exhibit closes. Featured artists include Cesar Alatorre Mena, David Emitt Adams, Lisa Von Hoffner, Rigo Flores, and Yuko Yabuki. First Friday hours at Sisao Gallery are 6 to 10 p.m.
Roosevelt Row
Xico Hot Box Shipping Container
918 North Second Street
Stop by the shipping container galleries curated by Xico Arte y Cultura to see several exhibitions, including this show featuring works by Elisa Casanova. The artist uses tissue paper sourced in Arizona, New Mexico, and Mexico to create colorful scenes of everyday life. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Grand Avenue
Five15 Arts at Chartreuse
1301 Grand Avenue
The Five15 Arts collective is presenting works by Joan Thompson, an artist whose painting, drawing, and mixed- media pieces are meant to reflect movement and memorialize road trips. Also look for ceramic pieces created by guest artist Lorraine Shwer. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Unexpected Art
734 West Polk Street
Dozens of artists will be showing works at Unexpected Art where First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Featured artists include Gino Belassin, Joshua Dopp, Sue Meyers, and Nick Rascona.
{9} The Gallery
1229 Grand Avenue
Head to {9} The Gallery to explore paintings by artist and musician Jenny Jarnagin, whose abstractions of landscapes are heavily influenced by the red dirt she recalls from early days spent in Oklahoma. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Snood City Neon
1018 Grand Avenue
Snood City Neon will be showing works created in several mediums, by creatives including woodworker Julia Harr, photographer Zow Gee, and illustrator Oliver Nevarez. First Friday hours are 6 p.m. to midnight.
Central Corridor
FOUND:RE Phoenix
1100 North Central Avenue
Artist Niki Woehler will be showing abstract figurative works created using materials including acrylic paint and resin. The artist uses variations of texture and color to explore a wide range of human emotions. First Friday hours at FOUND:RE Phoenix are 6 to 10 p.m.
Burton Barr Central Library
1221 North Central Avenue
Head to At Central Gallery inside Burton Barr Central Library to explore creative altars honoring and celebrating the lives of public figures, friends, family members, and fellow community members who’ve passed. They're made by artists such as Jeff Falk. First Friday hours are 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Shaneland Arts
301 East Camelback Road
Shaneland Arts is showing works by four artists who address self-exploration — including Gian Fiorenzo, Julio Gallegos, Damian Gomes, and Christy A. Moeller. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. The evening also includes live music and children’s activities.
More Art Shows
HOSH Gallery
1738 East McDowell Road
Head to HOSH Gallery inside Palabras Bilingual Bookstore to see works by Miguel Ibarra. They explore art as a means of facing anxiety and depression. The Phoenix artist, whose works often include symmetrical designs, is heavily influenced by street art and street culture. The Crate Creepers, a vinyl record collective, will spin tunes. And a plant-based pop-up restaurant will be on site. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Desert Passion
316 West McDowell Road
Desert Passion at Garfield Galleria is presenting a group show featuring portraits by Serkan Atrek, Melanie Brumble, Sheri Crisp, Sara Joy Tebario, and several additional artists. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
ASU Northlight Gallery
605 East Grant Street
Explore works by Arizona photographers William Fuller, Wen-Hang Lin, and Joseph Podlesnik at ASU Northlight Gallery, which will be showing additional works by renowned photographers. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Art and Performance
Abe Zucca Gallery
1301 Grand Avenue
Taking shapes as a starting point, artists Abe Zucca and Pete Petrisko have created works for a new exhibition featuring paintings and digital collages. The evening includes sound art rooted in sonic geography. A 45-minute program by Media Patros will play at 7 p.m., 7:45 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. inside Abe Zucca Gallery.
Olney Gallery
100 West Roosevelt Street
See artworks created by people living with Parkinson’s, as well as their care partners, during this exhibition at Olney Gallery. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Live performance includes a percussion ensemble at 5:45 p.m. and vocal performance at 7:30 p.m. Muhammed Ali Parkinson Center choirs will perform at 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Records
1504 Grand Avenue
You can explore artwork and poetry by Eden McNutt at Grand Avenue Records, where the lineup also includes instrumental vibrations by musicians Barry Moon and Doug Nottingham. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
The Nash
110 East Roosevelt Road
The Nash is presenting a free concert by the Raúl Yuñez Quartet, which starts at 7:30 p.m. on First Friday. While you’re there, look for portraits of jazz greats painted by Abe Zucca.
Phoenix Art Museum
1625 North Central Avenue
Teen creatives have put together a solid lineup of visual art, poetry, live music, film, and hands-on art activities. Highlights will include a reading by Phoenix youth poet laureate Sareya Taylor and movement performances by Arizona State University Dance artists inspired by particular pieces of art. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m., when Phoenix Art Museum admission is by voluntary donation.
Heard Museum
2301 North Central Avenue
See how the Yosemite landscape influenced work by David Hockney and indigenous basket weavers, during free First Friday hours from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Heard Museum. The evening also includes live-weaving and iPad drawing exhibitions. See live dance performance at 6:30 and 8 p.m.
