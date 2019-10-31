Here's Your Guide to November First Friday in Phoenix

Be sure you check out the title of this piece at Cobra Flute Studios.

Pace yourself, art lovers! November First Friday will soon be upon us, and you’ll have well over a dozen fresh shows to choose from. We’ve organized your options by region to help you see more art during just a few hours. And we’ve included a roundup of places where you can enjoy both visual and performing arts – including live music, dance, poetry, and film.

Must-See Shows

“Eleutheria”

Cobra Flute Projects

1301 Grand Avenue

Cobra Flute Projects is presenting works by artists who have at least one thing in common. Fellow artist Bill Dambrova credits each one with helping him to loosen up a little, a process that’s been increasingly reflected in his paintings. Featured artists include Malena Barnhart, Turner Davis, Dain Gore, Beatrice Moore, Randy Slack, and many more. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

“Art For Good”

Sisao Gallery

1501 Grand Avenue

See new works by 10 local artists who received $1,000 grants from the Carmody Foundation, which will donate the artworks to local charities after the exhibit closes. Featured artists include Cesar Alatorre Mena, David Emitt Adams, Lisa Von Hoffner, Rigo Flores, and Yuko Yabuki. First Friday hours at Sisao Gallery are 6 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Checking out the detail in Elisa Casanova's work. Elisa Casanova/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Roosevelt Row

“Casanova Art Life”

Xico Hot Box Shipping Container

918 North Second Street

Stop by the shipping container galleries curated by Xico Arte y Cultura to see several exhibitions, including this show featuring works by Elisa Casanova. The artist uses tissue paper sourced in Arizona, New Mexico, and Mexico to create colorful scenes of everyday life. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND You'll find this Joan Thompson piece at Five15 Arts at Chartreuse. Five15 Arts

Grand Avenue

“Body of Art: New Works”

Five15 Arts at Chartreuse

1301 Grand Avenue

The Five15 Arts collective is presenting works by Joan Thompson, an artist whose painting, drawing, and mixed- media pieces are meant to reflect movement and memorialize road trips. Also look for ceramic pieces created by guest artist Lorraine Shwer. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

“Stay Unconventional”

Unexpected Art

734 West Polk Street

Dozens of artists will be showing works at Unexpected Art where First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Featured artists include Gino Belassin, Joshua Dopp, Sue Meyers, and Nick Rascona.

“Big Earth”

{9} The Gallery

1229 Grand Avenue

Head to {9} The Gallery to explore paintings by artist and musician Jenny Jarnagin, whose abstractions of landscapes are heavily influenced by the red dirt she recalls from early days spent in Oklahoma. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

First Friday

Snood City Neon

1018 Grand Avenue

Snood City Neon will be showing works created in several mediums, by creatives including woodworker Julia Harr, photographer Zow Gee, and illustrator Oliver Nevarez. First Friday hours are 6 p.m. to midnight.

EXPAND Checking out the detail in Niki Woehler's work. FOUND:RE Phoenix

Central Corridor

“A Little Bit of Me”

FOUND:RE Phoenix

1100 North Central Avenue



Artist Niki Woehler will be showing abstract figurative works created using materials including acrylic paint and resin. The artist uses variations of texture and color to explore a wide range of human emotions. First Friday hours at FOUND:RE Phoenix are 6 to 10 p.m.

Dia de los Muertos Altars Exhibit

Burton Barr Central Library

1221 North Central Avenue

Head to At Central Gallery inside Burton Barr Central Library to explore creative altars honoring and celebrating the lives of public figures, friends, family members, and fellow community members who’ve passed. They're made by artists such as Jeff Falk. First Friday hours are 6:30 to 8 p.m.

“About Face: Perspectives”

Shaneland Arts

301 East Camelback Road



Shaneland Arts is showing works by four artists who address self-exploration — including Gian Fiorenzo, Julio Gallegos, Damian Gomes, and Christy A. Moeller. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. The evening also includes live music and children’s activities.

EXPAND Checking out the detail in Miguel Ibarra's artwork. Miguel Ibarra/Photo by Lynn Trimble

More Art Shows

“Oscuro”

HOSH Gallery

1738 East McDowell Road

Head to HOSH Gallery inside Palabras Bilingual Bookstore to see works by Miguel Ibarra. They explore art as a means of facing anxiety and depression. The Phoenix artist, whose works often include symmetrical designs, is heavily influenced by street art and street culture. The Crate Creepers, a vinyl record collective, will spin tunes. And a plant-based pop-up restaurant will be on site. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

"Gratitude"

Desert Passion

316 West McDowell Road

Desert Passion at Garfield Galleria is presenting a group show featuring portraits by Serkan Atrek, Melanie Brumble, Sheri Crisp, Sara Joy Tebario, and several additional artists. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

"Cityscape"

ASU Northlight Gallery

605 East Grant Street

Explore works by Arizona photographers William Fuller, Wen-Hang Lin, and Joseph Podlesnik at ASU Northlight Gallery, which will be showing additional works by renowned photographers. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

EXPAND You'll find Pete Petrisko's work at Abe Zucca Gallery. Pete Petrisko

Art and Performance

“The Shapes of Things”

Abe Zucca Gallery

1301 Grand Avenue

Taking shapes as a starting point, artists Abe Zucca and Pete Petrisko have created works for a new exhibition featuring paintings and digital collages. The evening includes sound art rooted in sonic geography. A 45-minute program by Media Patros will play at 7 p.m., 7:45 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. inside Abe Zucca Gallery.

“Parkinson Annual Juried Art Show”

Olney Gallery

100 West Roosevelt Street

See artworks created by people living with Parkinson’s, as well as their care partners, during this exhibition at Olney Gallery. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Live performance includes a percussion ensemble at 5:45 p.m. and vocal performance at 7:30 p.m. Muhammed Ali Parkinson Center choirs will perform at 6:30 p.m.

First Friday

Grand Avenue Records

1504 Grand Avenue

You can explore artwork and poetry by Eden McNutt at Grand Avenue Records, where the lineup also includes instrumental vibrations by musicians Barry Moon and Doug Nottingham. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND One of many Abe Zucca paintings we've spotted at The Nash. Abe Zucca/Photo by Lynn Trimble

First Friday

The Nash

110 East Roosevelt Road

The Nash is presenting a free concert by the Raúl Yuñez Quartet, which starts at 7:30 p.m. on First Friday. While you’re there, look for portraits of jazz greats painted by Abe Zucca.

First Friday

Phoenix Art Museum

1625 North Central Avenue

Teen creatives have put together a solid lineup of visual art, poetry, live music, film, and hands-on art activities. Highlights will include a reading by Phoenix youth poet laureate Sareya Taylor and movement performances by Arizona State University Dance artists inspired by particular pieces of art. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m., when Phoenix Art Museum admission is by voluntary donation.

First Friday

Heard Museum

2301 North Central Avenue

See how the Yosemite landscape influenced work by David Hockney and indigenous basket weavers, during free First Friday hours from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Heard Museum. The evening also includes live-weaving and iPad drawing exhibitions. See live dance performance at 6:30 and 8 p.m.