Hanh Ho is the New Curator at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art has hired Hanh Ho, owner of Cydonia Gallery in Dallas, as its new curator. She'll be working remotely with the museum this year, prior to relocating on January 1, 2019.

The museum, founded in 1999, specializes in art, architecture, and design. It’s part of Scottsdale Arts, the nonprofit tasked by the city of Scottsdale with managing the museum, as well as Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and Scottsdale Public Art.

Gerd Wuestemann, CEO and president of Scottsdale Arts since March 2018, shared the news by email on Tuesday, October 2.