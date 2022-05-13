Harkins Theatres Will Show Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure in the Circle K Parking Lot Next Week

We're not given to hyperbole, but every once in a while, a once-in-a-lifetime event comes along.
Before the Circle K at Southern Avenue and Hardy Drive in Tempe closes for good later this month, Harkins Theatres will present a screening of Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure
in the parking lot on Wednesday, May 18.
That Circle K was a main filming site of the classic '80s comedy, which respectively starred Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves as protagonists Bill S. Preston, Esq., and “Ted” Theodore Logan as two dopey teenagers who travel through time to gather historical figures for their school project.
Bill & Ted
was largely filmed in metro Phoenix back in spring 1987. Valley landmarks like Mesa’s Golfland Sunsplash, Coronado High School in Scottsdale, and now-defunct mall Metrocenter stood in for locations in San Dimas, California, the setting for the movie.
The Harkins screening will include beach chair seating with wireless headphones for your movie-viewing pleasure, plus a visit from the Harkins popcorn truck, '80s tunes by a live DJ, trivia contests, a photo phone booth, and more.
Festivities begin at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 8. Tickets are $15, and are extremely limited and selling fast. Visit the event website
for details and tickets.