Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Nerd Culture

Here’s Why Mesa Game Convention ZapCon Has Pressed the Pause Button Until 2024

April 21, 2023 6:00AM

A row of pinball games at ZapCon 2019.
A row of pinball games at ZapCon 2019. Benjamin Leatherman
Bleeps and bloops won’t be filling the Mesa Convention Center this month thanks to the fact that ZapCon, the local classic arcade game and pinball convention, won’t be happening in 2023.

That’s because organizers of the event, which typically takes place in late April or early May, pressed the pause button on the event this year due to changes behind the scenes.

Why? ZapCon’s Rachel Bess told Phoenix New Times via Facebook chat that the event’s original longtime organizers, who helped launch the event back in 2013 and include herself, Wes Cleveland, and Zach Johnson, have left Arizona in recent years or have been busy pursuing other opportunities. (Bess, for instance, owns the recently expanded Electric Bat Arcade in Tempe.)

She adds that the change in organizers has been in the works for a few years but there have been a few glitches in the process due to the pandemic and other factors.

She adds that the change in organizers has been in the works for a few years but there have been a few glitches in the process due to the pandemic and other factors.

“The folks that were originally supposed to [take over ZapCon] had big life changes during COVID so they couldn’t quite commit to the same level of working on the [event],” Bess says. “I’m slammed with Electric Bat stuff, Wes is busy with his job and wants to do other things.”
click to enlarge
The scene at ZapCon in 2019.
Benjamin Leatherman
Bess, Cleveland, and other organizers were eventually able to find a new group of organizers to run ZapCon, including local arcade game collectors and restorers Derek Large and Brien King.

“We've got a good group of guys that we're training up to take over so Zapcon can continue in our absence,” Cleveland says.

Bess says that issues with the changeover process caused ZapCon to miss out on securing a date for 2023 at the Mesa Convention Center.

“The new folks stepped up but all of the dates at the convention center were full for this year (we usually reserve 18 months in advance) so 2024 was the soonest available,” she says.

King tells New Times that ZapCon will remain largely unchanged. They’ve already scheduled their 2024 dates for the event, which will take place on March 9 and 10 at the Mesa Convention Center.

“We are currently deciding on the theme for next year. After that, we'll be creating the graphics, updating the website, and start promoting the show,” King says. “We love arcade games and we love Zapcon and we don't want to see it go away.”
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation