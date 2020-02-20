 


Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Artist Jeff Falk is part of the poetry line-up at Gallery 119.EXPAND
Artist Jeff Falk is part of the poetry line-up at Gallery 119.
Jeff Falk

Your Guide to February Third Friday in Metro Phoenix

Lynn Trimble | February 20, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

The metro Phoenix arts scene has plenty to offer on Third Friday, February 21. You can explore Afrofuturism, poetry, live music, and more. Look for shows on Thursday and Saturday night as well, which we’ve listed at the end of this post. Several new art spaces are opening in the coming days, so it’s an especially exciting time to get out and explore the urban arts landscape.

Must-See Shows

The Poetry Industrial Complex #7
Gallery 119
119 South 11th Avenue

Valley poets, artists, and musicians are presenting a performance with a retro beatnik vibe at Gallery 119, where Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

‘Oracles of the Other’
Modified Arts
407 East Roosevelt Street

Merryn Alaka curates this group exhibition exploring “ways in which blackness hopes to exist outside of the bounds of Western stereotypes.” Third Friday hours at Modified Arts are 6 to 9 p.m.

‘Unwinding Wind’
The Hive
2222 North 16th Avenue

See new work by Kim van der Veen in this immersive art installation at The Hive. Third Friday hours are 7 to 9 p.m.

‘Spectrum’
{9} The Gallery
1229 Grand Avenue

Explore a new series by Tato Caraveo, an artist whose murals dot the downtown Phoenix landscape. Third Friday hours at {9} The Gallery are 6 to 10 p.m.

Throwback to Kat Davis artwork for a "Nasty Women" exhibit.EXPAND
Throwback to Kat Davis artwork for a "Nasty Women" exhibit.
Kat Davis

Roosevelt Row

‘How We Were, and Other Possibilities’
Eye Lounge
419 East Roosevelt Street

Kat Davis considers time, history, and possibility through the lens of found photographs. Third Friday hours at Eye Lounge are 6 to 9 p.m.

‘Februum’
Xico Pop-up Container Gallery
Roosevelt and Second streets

Head to the Xico shipping container gallery to see works by several artists exploring rebirth and purification. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

'Drawings by Carlos'
Evolve Gallery
918 North Second Street

Andy Brown is hosting this exhibit featuring drawings by Carlos Guarra, whose subjects range from imagined landscapes to found objects. Third Friday hours at Evolve Gallery are 6 to 8 p.m.

Dan Pederson is showing work at Icehouse.EXPAND
Dan Pederson is showing work at Icehouse.
Dan Pederson

Warehouse District

Dan Pederson
Icehouse Gallery
429 West Jackson Street

Icehouse Gallery is showing mixed-media works by Dan Pederson. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

Grand Avenue

'Rerum'
Abe Zucca Gallery
1301 Grand Avenue

Abe Zucca is showing a new series of large-scale new works, in addition to other paintings. Third Friday hours at Abe Zucca Gallery are 6 to 9 p.m.

Other Art Shows

'Two Players, Two Quarters'
Vision Gallery
10 East Chicago Street, Chandler

Head to Vision Gallery for the opening reception for a new exhibit featuring works by Such and Champ Styles, who blend imagery from pop and graffiti culture. Third Friday hours are 6 to 8 p.m.

Look for work by Carrie Marill at FOUND:RE Contemporary.EXPAND
Look for work by Carrie Marill at FOUND:RE Contemporary.
Lynn Trimble

Thursday Night Exhibits

‘Geometric Elegance’
FOUND:RE Phoenix
1100 North Central Avenue

See works by more than a dozen artists in “Geometric Elegance: Art in the Age of Computational Beauty” during the launch for FOUND:RE Contemporary from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, February 20.

‘Input/Output’
Art Gallery at Mesa Community College
1833 West Southern Avenue, Mesa

Explore works by artists who address identity, privacy, and data during the community reception for this exhibition curated by futurist creative Sophia Brueckner. The event at Mesa Community College runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 20.

Check out work by Malena Barnhart at Exponent Gallery.EXPAND
Check out work by Malena Barnhart at Exponent Gallery.
Melena Barnhart

Saturday Night Exhibits

‘Vision x 20’
Mucho Mas Art Studio
1736 East McDowell Road

Mucho Mas Art Studio is holding the opening reception for its new gallery space with an exhibit featuring works by 20 Arizona artists. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, February 22.

'The Wrong Biennial'
Exponent Gallery
3121 North Third Avenue

Head to Park Central Mall to see the first show in the new Exponent Gallery, which features diverse digital artworks. The opening reception runs from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 22.

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

