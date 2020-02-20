Your Guide to February Third Friday in Metro Phoenix

Artist Jeff Falk is part of the poetry line-up at Gallery 119.

The metro Phoenix arts scene has plenty to offer on Third Friday, February 21. You can explore Afrofuturism, poetry, live music, and more. Look for shows on Thursday and Saturday night as well, which we’ve listed at the end of this post. Several new art spaces are opening in the coming days, so it’s an especially exciting time to get out and explore the urban arts landscape.

Must-See Shows

The Poetry Industrial Complex #7

Gallery 119

119 South 11th Avenue



Valley poets, artists, and musicians are presenting a performance with a retro beatnik vibe at Gallery 119, where Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

‘Oracles of the Other’

Modified Arts

407 East Roosevelt Street

Merryn Alaka curates this group exhibition exploring “ways in which blackness hopes to exist outside of the bounds of Western stereotypes.” Third Friday hours at Modified Arts are 6 to 9 p.m.

‘Unwinding Wind’

The Hive

2222 North 16th Avenue



See new work by Kim van der Veen in this immersive art installation at The Hive. Third Friday hours are 7 to 9 p.m.

‘Spectrum’

{9} The Gallery

1229 Grand Avenue



Explore a new series by Tato Caraveo, an artist whose murals dot the downtown Phoenix landscape. Third Friday hours at {9} The Gallery are 6 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Throwback to Kat Davis artwork for a "Nasty Women" exhibit. Kat Davis

Roosevelt Row

‘How We Were, and Other Possibilities’

Eye Lounge

419 East Roosevelt Street



Kat Davis considers time, history, and possibility through the lens of found photographs. Third Friday hours at Eye Lounge are 6 to 9 p.m.

‘Februum’

Xico Pop-up Container Gallery

Roosevelt and Second streets

Head to the Xico shipping container gallery to see works by several artists exploring rebirth and purification. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

'Drawings by Carlos'

Evolve Gallery

918 North Second Street



Andy Brown is hosting this exhibit featuring drawings by Carlos Guarra, whose subjects range from imagined landscapes to found objects. Third Friday hours at Evolve Gallery are 6 to 8 p.m.

EXPAND Dan Pederson is showing work at Icehouse. Dan Pederson

Warehouse District

Dan Pederson

Icehouse Gallery

429 West Jackson Street



Icehouse Gallery is showing mixed-media works by Dan Pederson. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

Grand Avenue

'Rerum'

Abe Zucca Gallery

1301 Grand Avenue



Abe Zucca is showing a new series of large-scale new works, in addition to other paintings. Third Friday hours at Abe Zucca Gallery are 6 to 9 p.m.

Other Art Shows

'Two Players, Two Quarters'

Vision Gallery

10 East Chicago Street, Chandler



Head to Vision Gallery for the opening reception for a new exhibit featuring works by Such and Champ Styles, who blend imagery from pop and graffiti culture. Third Friday hours are 6 to 8 p.m.

EXPAND Look for work by Carrie Marill at FOUND:RE Contemporary. Lynn Trimble

Thursday Night Exhibits

‘Geometric Elegance’

FOUND:RE Phoenix

1100 North Central Avenue



See works by more than a dozen artists in “Geometric Elegance: Art in the Age of Computational Beauty” during the launch for FOUND:RE Contemporary from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, February 20.

‘Input/Output’

Art Gallery at Mesa Community College

1833 West Southern Avenue, Mesa



Explore works by artists who address identity, privacy, and data during the community reception for this exhibition curated by futurist creative Sophia Brueckner. The event at Mesa Community College runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 20.

EXPAND Check out work by Malena Barnhart at Exponent Gallery. Melena Barnhart

Saturday Night Exhibits

‘Vision x 20’

Mucho Mas Art Studio

1736 East McDowell Road



Mucho Mas Art Studio is holding the opening reception for its new gallery space with an exhibit featuring works by 20 Arizona artists. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, February 22.

'The Wrong Biennial'

Exponent Gallery

3121 North Third Avenue

Head to Park Central Mall to see the first show in the new Exponent Gallery, which features diverse digital artworks. The opening reception runs from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 22.