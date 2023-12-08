Meet the creators of ‘El Valle,’ the Phoenix Suns’ hot new lowrider

"It took us under two months to build it here at Earnhardt Chevrolet in Chandler," Gonzales says. "And we spent many nights here."

click to enlarge The Bel Air in the paint booth. Cynthia Coury

was dropped off on a flatbed truck; it

click to enlarge The Phoenix Suns' 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air was built at Earnhardt Chevrolet in Chandler. Cynthia Coury

click to enlarge Efrain "Bugs" Gonzales and Samson Fernandez pose in front of Fernandez's Impala, which Gonzales painted over 20 years ago. Mike Madriaga

click to enlarge The trunk setup of "El Valle." Efrain "Bugs" Gonzales