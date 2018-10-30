Check Out the Lavatory's Massive Underground Ball Pit This Halloween

One of the oddest upcoming art destinations in the Valley is The Lavatory, an immersive underground art installation opening soon on Highland Road in central Phoenix. Of course, when we say "underground," we mean that literally: Part of the exhibit includes "The Pit," a huge, subterranean ball pit.

Yes, a ball pit, like the ones at Chuck E. Cheese, but apparently not like any you've ever seen. According to the Lavatory's website, visitors will find themselves "immersed in 120,000 glowing spheres, four feet deep."

"There is nothing else like it in the world," says the site. "Except maybe the Kilauea volcano."

If this sounds enticing, you'll be able to check out the Pit when The Lavatory opens for Halloween. Starting tonight and continuing through Wednesday, the art installation will allow visitors into the Pit starting at 6 p.m. each night, with a "ball drop" happening at 7. Admission is $20 at the door, cash or card, and visitors are advised to park at the northeast corner of 12th Street and Highland Avenue. The Pit will officially open on First Friday, November 2, while the other five rooms of the Lavatory are currently set for a January 2019 unveiling.

