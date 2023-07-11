17 Phoenix hotels and resorts offering staycation specials this summer

Sweaty season is upon us, and you probably need a vacation. If you can’t bear to look at your own walls anymore, but an out-of-town trip is out of the question, what you need is a staycation. They’re a nice break from the monotony of life as you see some new views, try new flavors and maybe even make some new friends.
We’ve done a deep dive into some of the best summer staycation deals at metro Phoenix hotels and resorts, and we’ve got some suggestions for you.
602-955-6600After a $70 million “transformation” completed two summers ago, the 94-year-old Arizona Biltmore is better than ever. Try the 65-foot waterslide, Zen-like Sol Garden, Renata’s Hearth, a luxurious outdoor bar, a new adults-only pool and the new Hotel Del Coronado-style great lawn.
Summer Staycation Deals: This summer, Arizona residents get a 25% discount on room, plus free self-parking (pending availability), through Sept. 5. Other promotions include the Summer to Remember package, which includes free self-parking plus a $100 per night resort credit through Sept. 9; the Check In, Chill Out promotion, which offers three-night stays for the price of two; and the Hometown Heroes discount, in which first responders, active-duty military, veterans, nurses, doctors and teachers get 40 percent off their stay.
877-800-4888Arizona’s only AAA Four Diamond all-suite resort, the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa, offers a luxurious desert escape. Escape the summer heat at the 7-Acre Oasis Water Park, featuring towering thrill slides, a winding lazy river, and dive-in movies every Friday and Saturday night. Guests can enjoy delicious meals served at six dining venues and find relaxation at the athletic club and spa.
Summer Staycation Deal: This summer, Arizona Grand has rates starting at $129 a night plus taxes and fees. Use promo code: PHXNEWTIMES23 through Aug. 31.
602-675-3500The Cambria Hotel Phoenix is located in the heart of Roosevelt Row near restaurants, bars and nightlife as well as Footprint Center and Chase Field. The hotel offers 127 stylish and modern guestrooms plus the From the Rooftop bar featuring inventive cocktails and light bites.
Summer Staycation Deal: The Cambria is offering a special rate of $99 per room per night plus taxes and a $50 food and beverage credit with a two-night minimum stay. The promotion will be good through Sept. 5.
602-875-8000Downtown lifestyle hotel FOUND:RE Phoenix gives guests 104 industrial-chic rooms, plus stylish spaces with custom, locally designed fixtures and furnishings, eclectic local art and a pretty impressive menu at in-house eatery MATCH Market & Bar.
Summer Staycation Deal: With a starting rate of $229, the Vitamin C Summer Room Package at FOUND:RE Phoenix includes a room; two poolside adult lemonade cocktails from FOUND:RE Phoenix’s pool bar, The Lemonade Stand; a citrusy Welcome Amenity upon arrival; lemon gelato for two from MATCH Market & Bar and a custom FOUND:RE Phoenix towel to take home. The promotion is good through Sept. 4.
602-997-2626There’s something for everyone at Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak, including the River Ranch Water Park, the Tocasierra Spa, an 18-hole miniature golf course, the Hole in the Wall eatery and more.
Summer Staycation Deals: The Staycation in Your Backyard promotion for residents of Arizona, California, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Nevada offers rates from $139. The hotel is also promoting a Dip, Dine and Unwind at the Peak special that grants guests a $100 food and beverage credit that can be used anywhere on the property when they stay two or more nights. Both promotions are available now through Sept. 4.
480-376-2600The vintage vibes of Hotel Valley Ho are centrally located in Old Town Scottsdale. The hotspot features a pool that’s party central for locals, popular eatery ZuZu and the VH Spa.
Summer Staycation Deals: The Hot Girl Summer Package includes a check-in gift of a bottle of prosecco and a “Welcome to Arizona” treat featuring a house-made chocolate cactus. Guests also get a shareable “Show Stopper” milkshake of the month, $100 food-and-drink credit to use at the OH Pool and 20% off poolside daybeds and cabanas. Use code HOTGIRLHVH to book through now and Sept. 3.
480-293-5000The JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa is making summer cooler with the new Aqua Ridge Water Park, a 140,000-square-foot reimagined and expanded pool experience designed with water-filled adventures for all ages. The new adults-only Sky Island and the tranquil Sedona Spa is scheduled to open in June.
Summer Staycation Deals: The Share the Splash deal lets guests book a room for one night and get the second night half-off, plus free self-parking. The Stay and Splash offer gets you overnight accommodations plus a $50 resort credit and self-parking for one car. The Suite Summer Splash promotion Includes a two-bedroom suite with a cabana for two days and a $100 resort credit and self-parking with a two-night minimum stay. Use promo code EW5 in the Corporate/Promotional code box when making an online reservation. Stay dates must be completed by Sept. 1.
480-948-1700Located between Mummy and Camelback Mountains, the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa has been welcoming guests for 85 years. The resort is a desert oasis with two championship golf courses, an acclaimed spa, heated outdoor pools, desert trails and lush grounds.
Summer Staycation Deal: The Casitas & Ritas Package gets you two handcrafted margaritas each night, a $50 resort credit (good for food and beverage, spa, golf and tennis) and accommodations in a resort casita. Use promo code ES1 in the Corporate/Promotional code box when making an online reservation. Stay dates must be completed by Sept. 30.
602-253-6633Located right next to Cityscape, Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix is an urban retreat that taps into the energy of downtown Phoenix, including gorgeous rooftop views. A signature hotel known for its sophisticated vibe, Kimpton always delivers.
Summer Staycation Deal: The ReFIND Your Summer package is good through Sept. 2023, and includes 50 percent off your second night with a minimum two-night stay, plus a food and beverage credit.
855-318-8942Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale reopened in 2017 after a complete renovation and has won a number of accolades since then. Guests come for the peaceful atmosphere at the sprawling resort near Camelback Mountain.
Summer Staycation Deals: The Fee-Free Staycation deal is open to Arizona residents only and includes a 15% discount on a room, a waived resort fee, and two drinks for a toast upon arrival. Reserve online with code AZRFF for a two-night minimum stay through Sept. 30. Also, the Hot Girl Summer Package offers a $100 resort credit, one free poolside cocktail per guest, and 20 percent off daybeds and cabanas at the resort’s Citizens Club. Use code HOTGIRLMS for stays through Sept. 5.
480-536-8900Locally owned boutique hotel Rise Uptown in central Phoenix blends midcentury style with modern accommodations. It offers luxurious rooms plus trendy bar Don Woods’ Say When and the popular Lylo Swim Club.
Summer Staycation Deal: The Summer Sun Vacay includes two Capri Sun cocktails, sunscreen, and two pairs of sunglasses. Book by July 31 and stay by Sept. 30. Use code VACAY and book by July 31.
602-283-1234Spanish Colonial Revival style meets a luxurious oasis at Royal Palms Resort and Spa. The property includes the celebrated T. Cook’s restaurant, the fun Mix Up Bar, and the rejuvenating Alvadora Spa.
Summer Staycation Deals: Arizona residents can get 25 percent off their room this summer with the code LOCAL. Or with the Fee Free Summer promotion, guests can enjoy all Royal Palms has to offer with no resort fees, no parking fees and no pet fees. Use code FREE.
800-528-7867A tropical desert oasis located just north of Old Town Scottsdale, The Scott Resort & Spa boasts shady cabanas lining the La Boca pool, a sand beach at the La Playa pool, The Canal Club bar and restaurant, DJs, the La Vidorra Spa and more.
Summer Staycation Deal: Rates start at $129 plus taxes and fees with promo code PHXNEWTIMES23. Offer valid through Sept. 4.
480-946-5500Senna House is located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale and is one of the newest hotels in town. The property is home to popular eatery Cala and a rooftop bar and pool.
Summer Staycation Deal: Book a two-night stay through Aug. 31 and receive 23% off the check-in early promotional rate. Plus, guests will receive an early check-in and late check-out along with a chilled bottle of sparkling wine and pool-friendly Champagne flutes.
602-262-2500Explore the heart of the city when you stay at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown Hotel, conveniently located within walking distance from Footprint Center, Chase Field, Roosevelt Row and so much more. The Sheraton features more than 1,000 rooms, the celebrated new eatery Carcara, and a rooftop pool area.
Summer Staycation Deal: The Splash & More Package includes one welcome glass of wine or cider, Supergoop! sunscreen, a bucket of local seltzers, a daily $25 dining credit, two tickets to the Arizona Science Center or Heard Museum, a two-hour bike rental, a complimentary 90-minute Studio Rental and a 4 p.m. late check-out. It’s available now through Sept. 4.
602-225-0100Situated near the Sierra Estrella Mountains at the edge of metro Phoenix, Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass blends luxurious accommodations with desert views. The resort is home to the Aji Spa, the celebrated restaurant Kai, the Whirlwind Golf Club, and more.
Summer Staycation Deal: Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass is offering a $100 resort credit when you book a staycation that can be used toward the Ko’Sin restaurant, Hanyo Pool Bar, Aji Spa and River Adventure boat rental.
480-968-8885The Westin Tempe is a year-round destination for guests looking for chic style and a fun atmosphere. It features the on-site restaurant Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits, the rooftop bar Skysill, plus a calendar of high-energy events including tequila tastings, pool parties, rooftop yoga and sneaker pop-ups.
Summer Staycation Deal: The Stay and Play Package includes a daily $25 food and beverage credit for use at any of the hotels. The offer also covers a complimentary drip coffee at Cup of Joe Market Café for up to two guests, one complimentary tequila flight tasting in Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits (available from 4-5 p.m.), complimentary two-hour bike rental for two guests (based on availability) and daily enhanced high-speed Wi-Fi internet access.
We’ve done a deep dive into some of the best summer staycation deals at metro Phoenix hotels and resorts, and we’ve got some suggestions for you.
Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort2400 E. Missouri Ave.
602-955-6600After a $70 million “transformation” completed two summers ago, the 94-year-old Arizona Biltmore is better than ever. Try the 65-foot waterslide, Zen-like Sol Garden, Renata’s Hearth, a luxurious outdoor bar, a new adults-only pool and the new Hotel Del Coronado-style great lawn.
Summer Staycation Deals: This summer, Arizona residents get a 25% discount on room, plus free self-parking (pending availability), through Sept. 5. Other promotions include the Summer to Remember package, which includes free self-parking plus a $100 per night resort credit through Sept. 9; the Check In, Chill Out promotion, which offers three-night stays for the price of two; and the Hometown Heroes discount, in which first responders, active-duty military, veterans, nurses, doctors and teachers get 40 percent off their stay.
Arizona Grand Resort & Spa8000 S. Arizona Grand E.
877-800-4888Arizona’s only AAA Four Diamond all-suite resort, the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa, offers a luxurious desert escape. Escape the summer heat at the 7-Acre Oasis Water Park, featuring towering thrill slides, a winding lazy river, and dive-in movies every Friday and Saturday night. Guests can enjoy delicious meals served at six dining venues and find relaxation at the athletic club and spa.
Summer Staycation Deal: This summer, Arizona Grand has rates starting at $129 a night plus taxes and fees. Use promo code: PHXNEWTIMES23 through Aug. 31.
The Cambria Hotel Phoenix222 E. Portland St.
602-675-3500The Cambria Hotel Phoenix is located in the heart of Roosevelt Row near restaurants, bars and nightlife as well as Footprint Center and Chase Field. The hotel offers 127 stylish and modern guestrooms plus the From the Rooftop bar featuring inventive cocktails and light bites.
Summer Staycation Deal: The Cambria is offering a special rate of $99 per room per night plus taxes and a $50 food and beverage credit with a two-night minimum stay. The promotion will be good through Sept. 5.
FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel1100 N. Central Ave.
602-875-8000Downtown lifestyle hotel FOUND:RE Phoenix gives guests 104 industrial-chic rooms, plus stylish spaces with custom, locally designed fixtures and furnishings, eclectic local art and a pretty impressive menu at in-house eatery MATCH Market & Bar.
Summer Staycation Deal: With a starting rate of $229, the Vitamin C Summer Room Package at FOUND:RE Phoenix includes a room; two poolside adult lemonade cocktails from FOUND:RE Phoenix’s pool bar, The Lemonade Stand; a citrusy Welcome Amenity upon arrival; lemon gelato for two from MATCH Market & Bar and a custom FOUND:RE Phoenix towel to take home. The promotion is good through Sept. 4.
Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak7677 N. 16th St.
602-997-2626There’s something for everyone at Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak, including the River Ranch Water Park, the Tocasierra Spa, an 18-hole miniature golf course, the Hole in the Wall eatery and more.
Summer Staycation Deals: The Staycation in Your Backyard promotion for residents of Arizona, California, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Nevada offers rates from $139. The hotel is also promoting a Dip, Dine and Unwind at the Peak special that grants guests a $100 food and beverage credit that can be used anywhere on the property when they stay two or more nights. Both promotions are available now through Sept. 4.
Hotel Valley Ho6850 E. Main St., Scottsdale
480-376-2600The vintage vibes of Hotel Valley Ho are centrally located in Old Town Scottsdale. The hotspot features a pool that’s party central for locals, popular eatery ZuZu and the VH Spa.
Summer Staycation Deals: The Hot Girl Summer Package includes a check-in gift of a bottle of prosecco and a “Welcome to Arizona” treat featuring a house-made chocolate cactus. Guests also get a shareable “Show Stopper” milkshake of the month, $100 food-and-drink credit to use at the OH Pool and 20% off poolside daybeds and cabanas. Use code HOTGIRLHVH to book through now and Sept. 3.
JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa5350 E. Marriott Drive
480-293-5000The JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa is making summer cooler with the new Aqua Ridge Water Park, a 140,000-square-foot reimagined and expanded pool experience designed with water-filled adventures for all ages. The new adults-only Sky Island and the tranquil Sedona Spa is scheduled to open in June.
Summer Staycation Deals: The Share the Splash deal lets guests book a room for one night and get the second night half-off, plus free self-parking. The Stay and Splash offer gets you overnight accommodations plus a $50 resort credit and self-parking for one car. The Suite Summer Splash promotion Includes a two-bedroom suite with a cabana for two days and a $100 resort credit and self-parking with a two-night minimum stay. Use promo code EW5 in the Corporate/Promotional code box when making an online reservation. Stay dates must be completed by Sept. 1.
JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa5402 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale
480-948-1700Located between Mummy and Camelback Mountains, the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa has been welcoming guests for 85 years. The resort is a desert oasis with two championship golf courses, an acclaimed spa, heated outdoor pools, desert trails and lush grounds.
Summer Staycation Deal: The Casitas & Ritas Package gets you two handcrafted margaritas each night, a $50 resort credit (good for food and beverage, spa, golf and tennis) and accommodations in a resort casita. Use promo code ES1 in the Corporate/Promotional code box when making an online reservation. Stay dates must be completed by Sept. 30.
Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix2 E. Jefferson St.
602-253-6633Located right next to Cityscape, Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix is an urban retreat that taps into the energy of downtown Phoenix, including gorgeous rooftop views. A signature hotel known for its sophisticated vibe, Kimpton always delivers.
Summer Staycation Deal: The ReFIND Your Summer package is good through Sept. 2023, and includes 50 percent off your second night with a minimum two-night stay, plus a food and beverage credit.
Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale5445 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley
855-318-8942Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale reopened in 2017 after a complete renovation and has won a number of accolades since then. Guests come for the peaceful atmosphere at the sprawling resort near Camelback Mountain.
Summer Staycation Deals: The Fee-Free Staycation deal is open to Arizona residents only and includes a 15% discount on a room, a waived resort fee, and two drinks for a toast upon arrival. Reserve online with code AZRFF for a two-night minimum stay through Sept. 30. Also, the Hot Girl Summer Package offers a $100 resort credit, one free poolside cocktail per guest, and 20 percent off daybeds and cabanas at the resort’s Citizens Club. Use code HOTGIRLMS for stays through Sept. 5.
Rise Uptown Hotel400 W. Camelback Road
480-536-8900Locally owned boutique hotel Rise Uptown in central Phoenix blends midcentury style with modern accommodations. It offers luxurious rooms plus trendy bar Don Woods’ Say When and the popular Lylo Swim Club.
Summer Staycation Deal: The Summer Sun Vacay includes two Capri Sun cocktails, sunscreen, and two pairs of sunglasses. Book by July 31 and stay by Sept. 30. Use code VACAY and book by July 31.
Royal Palms Resort and Spa5200 E. Camelback Road
602-283-1234Spanish Colonial Revival style meets a luxurious oasis at Royal Palms Resort and Spa. The property includes the celebrated T. Cook’s restaurant, the fun Mix Up Bar, and the rejuvenating Alvadora Spa.
Summer Staycation Deals: Arizona residents can get 25 percent off their room this summer with the code LOCAL. Or with the Fee Free Summer promotion, guests can enjoy all Royal Palms has to offer with no resort fees, no parking fees and no pet fees. Use code FREE.
The Scott Resort & Spa4925 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
800-528-7867A tropical desert oasis located just north of Old Town Scottsdale, The Scott Resort & Spa boasts shady cabanas lining the La Boca pool, a sand beach at the La Playa pool, The Canal Club bar and restaurant, DJs, the La Vidorra Spa and more.
Summer Staycation Deal: Rates start at $129 plus taxes and fees with promo code PHXNEWTIMES23. Offer valid through Sept. 4.
Senna House, Curio Collection by Hilton7501 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale
480-946-5500Senna House is located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale and is one of the newest hotels in town. The property is home to popular eatery Cala and a rooftop bar and pool.
Summer Staycation Deal: Book a two-night stay through Aug. 31 and receive 23% off the check-in early promotional rate. Plus, guests will receive an early check-in and late check-out along with a chilled bottle of sparkling wine and pool-friendly Champagne flutes.
Sheraton Phoenix Downtown Hotel340 N. 3rd St.
602-262-2500Explore the heart of the city when you stay at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown Hotel, conveniently located within walking distance from Footprint Center, Chase Field, Roosevelt Row and so much more. The Sheraton features more than 1,000 rooms, the celebrated new eatery Carcara, and a rooftop pool area.
Summer Staycation Deal: The Splash & More Package includes one welcome glass of wine or cider, Supergoop! sunscreen, a bucket of local seltzers, a daily $25 dining credit, two tickets to the Arizona Science Center or Heard Museum, a two-hour bike rental, a complimentary 90-minute Studio Rental and a 4 p.m. late check-out. It’s available now through Sept. 4.
Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass5594 W. Wild Horse Pass Blvd.
602-225-0100Situated near the Sierra Estrella Mountains at the edge of metro Phoenix, Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass blends luxurious accommodations with desert views. The resort is home to the Aji Spa, the celebrated restaurant Kai, the Whirlwind Golf Club, and more.
Summer Staycation Deal: Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass is offering a $100 resort credit when you book a staycation that can be used toward the Ko’Sin restaurant, Hanyo Pool Bar, Aji Spa and River Adventure boat rental.
The Westin Tempe11 E. 7th St., Tempe
480-968-8885The Westin Tempe is a year-round destination for guests looking for chic style and a fun atmosphere. It features the on-site restaurant Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits, the rooftop bar Skysill, plus a calendar of high-energy events including tequila tastings, pool parties, rooftop yoga and sneaker pop-ups.
Summer Staycation Deal: The Stay and Play Package includes a daily $25 food and beverage credit for use at any of the hotels. The offer also covers a complimentary drip coffee at Cup of Joe Market Café for up to two guests, one complimentary tequila flight tasting in Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits (available from 4-5 p.m.), complimentary two-hour bike rental for two guests (based on availability) and daily enhanced high-speed Wi-Fi internet access.