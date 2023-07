17 Phoenix hotels and resorts offering staycation specials this summer

click to enlarge Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort Michael Kleinberg

Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort 2400 E. Missouri Ave.

602-955-6600

Arizona Grand Resort & Spa 8000 S. Arizona Grand E.

877-800-4888

click to enlarge The Cambria Hotel Phoenix The Cambria Hotel Phoenix

The Cambria Hotel Phoenix 222 E. Portland St.

602-675-3500

FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel 1100 N. Central Ave.

602-875-8000

click to enlarge Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak

Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak 7677 N. 16th St.

602-997-2626

Hotel Valley Ho 6850 E. Main St., Scottsdale

480-376-2600

click to enlarge JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa 5350 E. Marriott Drive

480-293-5000

JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa 5402 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale

480-948-1700

click to enlarge Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix 2 E. Jefferson St.

602-253-6633

Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale 5445 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley

855-318-8942

click to enlarge Rise Uptown Hotel Rise Uptown Hotel

Rise Uptown Hotel 400 W. Camelback Road

480-536-8900

Royal Palms Resort and Spa 5200 E. Camelback Road

602-283-1234

click to enlarge The Scott Resort & Spa The Scott Resort & Spa

The Scott Resort & Spa 4925 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

800-528-7867

Senna House, Curio Collection by Hilton 7501 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale

480-946-5500

click to enlarge Sheraton Phoenix Downtown Sheraton Phoenix Downtown

Sheraton Phoenix Downtown Hotel 340 N. 3rd St.

602-262-2500

Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass 5594 W. Wild Horse Pass Blvd.

602-225-0100

click to enlarge The Westin Tempe The Westin Tempe

The Westin Tempe 11 E. 7th St., Tempe

480-968-8885

Sweaty season is upon us, and you probably need a vacation. If you can’t bear to look at your own walls anymore, but an out-of-town trip is out of the question, what you need is a staycation. They’re a nice break from the monotony of life as you see some new views, try new flavors and maybe even make some new friends.We’ve done a deep dive into some of the best summer staycation deals at metro Phoenix hotels and resorts, and we’ve got some suggestions for you.After a $70 million “transformation” completed two summers ago, the 94-year-old Arizona Biltmore is better than ever. Try the 65-foot waterslide, Zen-like Sol Garden, Renata’s Hearth, a luxurious outdoor bar, a new adults-only pool and the new Hotel Del Coronado-style great lawn.This summer, Arizona residents get a 25% discount on room, plus free self-parking (pending availability), through Sept. 5. Other promotions include the Summer to Remember package, which includes free self-parking plus a $100 per night resort credit through Sept. 9; the Check In, Chill Out promotion, which offers three-night stays for the price of two; and the Hometown Heroes discount, in which first responders, active-duty military, veterans, nurses, doctors and teachers get 40 percent off their stay.Arizona’s only AAA Four Diamond all-suite resort, the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa , offers a luxurious desert escape. Escape the summer heat at the 7-Acre Oasis Water Park, featuring towering thrill slides, a winding lazy river, and dive-in movies every Friday and Saturday night. Guests can enjoy delicious meals served at six dining venues and find relaxation at the athletic club and spa.This summer, Arizona Grand has rates starting at $129 a night plus taxes and fees. Use promo code: PHXNEWTIMES23 through Aug. 31.The Cambria Hotel Phoenix is located in the heart of Roosevelt Row near restaurants, bars and nightlife as well as Footprint Center and Chase Field. The hotel offers 127 stylish and modern guestrooms plus the From the Rooftop bar featuring inventive cocktails and light bites.The Cambria is offering a special rate of $99 per room per night plus taxes and a $50 food and beverage credit with a two-night minimum stay. The promotion will be good through Sept. 5.Downtown lifestyle hotel FOUND:RE Phoenix gives guests 104 industrial-chic rooms, plus stylish spaces with custom, locally designed fixtures and furnishings, eclectic local art and a pretty impressive menu at in-house eatery MATCH Market & Bar.With a starting rate of $229, the Vitamin C Summer Room Package at FOUND:RE Phoenix includes a room; two poolside adult lemonade cocktails from FOUND:RE Phoenix’s pool bar, The Lemonade Stand; a citrusy Welcome Amenity upon arrival; lemon gelato for two from MATCH Market & Bar and a custom FOUND:RE Phoenix towel to take home. The promotion is good through Sept. 4.There’s something for everyone at Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak , including the River Ranch Water Park, the Tocasierra Spa, an 18-hole miniature golf course, the Hole in the Wall eatery and more.The Staycation in Your Backyard promotion for residents of Arizona, California, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Nevada offers rates from $139. The hotel is also promoting a Dip, Dine and Unwind at the Peak special that grants guests a $100 food and beverage credit that can be used anywhere on the property when they stay two or more nights. Both promotions are available now through Sept. 4.The vintage vibes of Hotel Valley Ho are centrally located in Old Town Scottsdale. The hotspot features a pool that’s party central for locals, popular eatery ZuZu and the VH Spa.The Hot Girl Summer Package includes a check-in gift of a bottle of prosecco and a “Welcome to Arizona” treat featuring a house-made chocolate cactus. Guests also get a shareable “Show Stopper” milkshake of the month, $100 food-and-drink credit to use at the OH Pool and 20% off poolside daybeds and cabanas. Use code HOTGIRLHVH to book through now and Sept. 3.The JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa is making summer cooler with the new Aqua Ridge Water Park, a 140,000-square-foot reimagined and expanded pool experience designed with water-filled adventures for all ages. The new adults-only Sky Island and the tranquil Sedona Spa is scheduled to open in June.The Share the Splash deal lets guests book a room for one night and get the second night half-off, plus free self-parking. The Stay and Splash offer gets you overnight accommodations plus a $50 resort credit and self-parking for one car. The Suite Summer Splash promotion Includes a two-bedroom suite with a cabana for two days and a $100 resort credit and self-parking with a two-night minimum stay. Use promo code EW5 in the Corporate/Promotional code box when making an online reservation. Stay dates must be completed by Sept. 1.Located between Mummy and Camelback Mountains, the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa has been welcoming guests for 85 years. The resort is a desert oasis with two championship golf courses, an acclaimed spa, heated outdoor pools, desert trails and lush grounds.The Casitas & Ritas Package gets you two handcrafted margaritas each night, a $50 resort credit (good for food and beverage, spa, golf and tennis) and accommodations in a resort casita. Use promo code ES1 in the Corporate/Promotional code box when making an online reservation. Stay dates must be completed by Sept. 30.Located right next to Cityscape, Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix is an urban retreat that taps into the energy of downtown Phoenix, including gorgeous rooftop views. A signature hotel known for its sophisticated vibe, Kimpton always delivers.The ReFIND Your Summer package is good through Sept. 2023, and includes 50 percent off your second night with a minimum two-night stay, plus a food and beverage credit. Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale reopened in 2017 after a complete renovation and has won a number of accolades since then. Guests come for the peaceful atmosphere at the sprawling resort near Camelback Mountain.The Fee-Free Staycation deal is open to Arizona residents only and includes a 15% discount on a room, a waived resort fee, and two drinks for a toast upon arrival. Reserve online with code AZRFF for a two-night minimum stay through Sept. 30. Also, the Hot Girl Summer Package offers a $100 resort credit, one free poolside cocktail per guest, and 20 percent off daybeds and cabanas at the resort’s Citizens Club. Use code HOTGIRLMS for stays through Sept. 5.Locally owned boutique hotel Rise Uptown in central Phoenix blends midcentury style with modern accommodations. It offers luxurious rooms plus trendy bar Don Woods’ Say When and the popular Lylo Swim Club.The Summer Sun Vacay includes two Capri Sun cocktails, sunscreen, and two pairs of sunglasses. Book by July 31 and stay by Sept. 30. Use code VACAY and book by July 31.Spanish Colonial Revival style meets a luxurious oasis at Royal Palms Resort and Spa . The property includes the celebrated T. Cook’s restaurant, the fun Mix Up Bar, and the rejuvenating Alvadora Spa.Arizona residents can get 25 percent off their room this summer with the code LOCAL. Or with the Fee Free Summer promotion, guests can enjoy all Royal Palms has to offer with no resort fees, no parking fees and no pet fees. Use code FREE.A tropical desert oasis located just north of Old Town Scottsdale, The Scott Resort & Spa boasts shady cabanas lining the La Boca pool, a sand beach at the La Playa pool, The Canal Club bar and restaurant, DJs, the La Vidorra Spa and more.Rates start at $129 plus taxes and fees with promo code PHXNEWTIMES23. Offer valid through Sept. 4. Senna House is located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale and is one of the newest hotels in town. The property is home to popular eatery Cala and a rooftop bar and pool.Book a two-night stay through Aug. 31 and receive 23% off the check-in early promotional rate. Plus, guests will receive an early check-in and late check-out along with a chilled bottle of sparkling wine and pool-friendly Champagne flutes.Explore the heart of the city when you stay at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown Hotel , conveniently located within walking distance from Footprint Center, Chase Field, Roosevelt Row and so much more. The Sheraton features more than 1,000 rooms, the celebrated new eatery Carcara, and a rooftop pool area.The Splash & More Package includes one welcome glass of wine or cider, Supergoop! sunscreen, a bucket of local seltzers, a daily $25 dining credit, two tickets to the Arizona Science Center or Heard Museum, a two-hour bike rental, a complimentary 90-minute Studio Rental and a 4 p.m. late check-out. It’s available now through Sept. 4.Situated near the Sierra Estrella Mountains at the edge of metro Phoenix, Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass blends luxurious accommodations with desert views. The resort is home to the Aji Spa, the celebrated restaurant Kai, the Whirlwind Golf Club, and more.Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass is offering a $100 resort credit when you book a staycation that can be used toward the Ko’Sin restaurant, Hanyo Pool Bar, Aji Spa and River Adventure boat rental. The Westin Tempe is a year-round destination for guests looking for chic style and a fun atmosphere. It features the on-site restaurant Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits, the rooftop bar Skysill, plus a calendar of high-energy events including tequila tastings, pool parties, rooftop yoga and sneaker pop-ups.The Stay and Play Package includes a daily $25 food and beverage credit for use at any of the hotels. The offer also covers a complimentary drip coffee at Cup of Joe Market Café for up to two guests, one complimentary tequila flight tasting in Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits (available from 4-5 p.m.), complimentary two-hour bike rental for two guests (based on availability) and daily enhanced high-speed Wi-Fi internet access.