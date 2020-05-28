Mad Monster Party Arizona 2020 Rescheduled for October

Horror fanatics of the Valley will have to wait a few months to geek out at this year’s Mad Monster Party Arizona. That’s because the annual horror fandom convention, which was set to haunt the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel from June 19 to 21, has been moved to the fall. It’s now scheduled to take place from Friday, October 9, to Sunday, October 11, at the hotel.

But organizers say there’s a chance the event might not happen then, either.

Mad Monster Party Arizona’s move to early October was officially announced via the event’s Facebook page earlier this week. As you might’ve guessed, it’s because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the official announcement, Mad Monster Party Arizona’s organizers say they’re unable to stage the event under Glendale’s current social distancing guidelines, which currently limit public gatherings to no more than 10 people.

“Our June show had sold past capacity of public gathering guidelines and, even if we had proceeded, we would have had to refund the most recent customers,” organizers stated.

In the same announcement, Mad Monster Party Arizona organizers admit they might have to ax the event if the pandemic situation doesn’t improve by the fall.

“In this highly politicized time, we are not being cavalier and realize there is a chance October events may be canceled as well,” organizers stated. “If that is the case, the world has bigger problems than conventions, but we aren't giving up on the season of the witch just yet.”

Jason Voorhees cosplayers at a previous Mad Monster Party Arizona. Benjamin Leatherman

The good news is that, right now, all previously sold tickets to this year’s Mad Monster Party Arizona, including its perk-laden “RIP” packages, will be honored for the October dates. Refunds will also be available for those who are unable to attend.

Here’s the bad news: If there are still social distancing restrictions on public gatherings come October, the event would still happen, but with drastic measures taken to limit crowd size.

A certain number of general admission passes would be canceled and refunded. Tickets would then be available to be purchased again on a first-come, first-serve basis until the new capacity is reached. (RIP packages won’t be affected by this scenario.)

Organizers also say most of the special guests that were scheduled to appear at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2020 will be available for the new dates, although no specific names were mentioned. Previously announced guests for the event included Scream’s Neve Campbell and Jamie Kennedy, Carl Weathers from The Mandalorian and Rocky film series, and Robert Englund (who played Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street and its sequels).

Organizers say an announcement confirming which guests will attend Mad Monster Party Arizona 2020 in October will be made sometime next week.

Stay tuned.